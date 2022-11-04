Read full article on original website
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Fancy Steps: Dancing with the Holyoke stars for children’s museum
HOLYOKE – The 13th annual Fancy Steps dance fundraiser was held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on Saturday with more than 400 supporters in attendance. Organizers held a silent auction and sold raffle tickets for prizes that included a trip to Ireland and $5,000 cash for the winner. A second high-value raffle item was a wagon full of adult beverages.
Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes Saturday for a good cause. The 13th annual Fancy Steps Dancing Around the World Event was held Saturday at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. One of the celebrity dancers was Gary Rome, raising money for the Holyoke Children’s Museum.
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. In August, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here. Taylor...
Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin
WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million
One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
The search for missing kayaker has ended
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
UPDATE: Agawam police identified 8-year-old girl
The Agawam Police department is seeking help identifying a found 8-year-old girl.
Woman arrested in North Adams for murder of grandmother
Police arrested a 26 year-old woman from North Adams Friday night charging her with the murder of her grandmother.
Merrimack woman killed in single tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, NH — A 62-year old woman was killed in a tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire early Monday morning. A little before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Manchester police said they were called to the area of 2604 Brown Avenue for a report of a single tractor trailer crash. Upon...
One missing in catastrophic fire in Millers Falls
One person is missing after a fire in Millers Falls late Tuesday afternoon.
Antisemitic slur found scrawled on car with slashed tires in Stow, Massachusetts
STOW, Mass. — Police in Stow, Massachusetts, are investigating an incident of antisemitic vandalism at a home that was discovered Saturday. Stow police responded to a home on North Shore Drive at 9:42 a.m. on Saturday for a report that cars had been damaged overnight. "To have it happen...
Massachusetts woman arrested Friday after being accused of murdering her grandmother
A Massachusetts woman is being charged with the murder of her grandmother and trying to conceal evidence of her crime. According to ABC News 10, 26-year-old Kelsie Cote was arrested Friday for the murder of 74-year-old Doris Cote, her grandmother. On Tuesday, North Adams Police responded to a 911 call...
North Adams woman accused of murdering her grandma
Law enforcement arrested Kelsie Cote, 26 of North Adams for the murder of her grandmother on November 4. Cote allegedly murdered her grandmother, Doris Cote, 74.
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
One person taken to hospital after car crash in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called to Northfield Road for a motor vehicle accident on Saturday.
Homeowners waiting as long as possible before turning on heat
There have been some warmer than usual days here in Massachusetts but expensive energy prices are still leaving many worried about high utility bills as we see a drop in temperature.
Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 13 near I-290 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
North Adams Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Grandmother
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — A city woman Monday pleaded not guilty in Northern Berkshire District Court in the death of her grandmother. Kelsie C. Cote, 26, of 22 Rich St., is charged with murder, assault to murder and evidence tampering in the death of Doris A. Cote, 74, of 300 Church St.
22-year-old man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Nashua
NASHUA, NH — A 22-year old man killed after an early morning single vehicle rollover crash in Nashua. Nashua police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a single car rollover on Main Dunstable Road by the intersection of Rene drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.
New research helps explain why more Black and Latino youth are arrested in Mass. than white youth
New research offers more context for why Black and Latino youth in Massachusetts enter the justice system more often than white youth. Although fewer young people overall are going into the justice system, that rate has been falling fastest for white youth. According to the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, police are three times as likely to arrest Black youth and twice as likely to arrest Hispanic youth.
