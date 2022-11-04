ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MassLive.com

Fancy Steps: Dancing with the Holyoke stars for children’s museum

HOLYOKE – The 13th annual Fancy Steps dance fundraiser was held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on Saturday with more than 400 supporters in attendance. Organizers held a silent auction and sold raffle tickets for prizes that included a trip to Ireland and $5,000 cash for the winner. A second high-value raffle item was a wagon full of adult beverages.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

thereminder.com

Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin

WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
WARE, MA
WNAW 94.7

Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million

One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 13 near I-290 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
AUBURN, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Grandmother

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — A city woman Monday pleaded not guilty in Northern Berkshire District Court in the death of her grandmother. Kelsie C. Cote, 26, of 22 Rich St., is charged with murder, assault to murder and evidence tampering in the death of Doris A. Cote, 74, of 300 Church St.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
nepm.org

New research helps explain why more Black and Latino youth are arrested in Mass. than white youth

New research offers more context for why Black and Latino youth in Massachusetts enter the justice system more often than white youth. Although fewer young people overall are going into the justice system, that rate has been falling fastest for white youth. According to the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, police are three times as likely to arrest Black youth and twice as likely to arrest Hispanic youth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

