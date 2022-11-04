Read full article on original website
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated due to fake call about threat
Reno Police say a large police presence occurred near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Friday due to a call that turned out to be fake. They called it a "swatting" event. Somebody apparently called in a fake threat and Reno Police responded considering the information they did have on the event.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect allegedly crashes into RPD vehicle in Panther Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a man Monday night in Panther Valley who allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police vehicle while fleeing from them. Police went to Panther Valley Self Storage at 777 Panther Drive on a report that a man was there who may have committed burglary at the facility earlier.
2news.com
Sparks Police arrest wanted man near elementary school
The Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement Team (HOPE) with the Sparks Police Department arrested a man near an elementary school who had a felony warrant and was out of compliance with his registration as a sex offender. Recently, Sparks' HOPE Team had contact with James Hopkins. Hopkins was camped out on...
2news.com
Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Carson City
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday morning fire on Sherman Lane in Carson City. Fire crews say it took 17 firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. The fire was contained to the mobile home and no injuries were reported since the one person evacuated...
2news.com
Man Involved in Stardust Street Homicide Sentenced to Life
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office (DA's Office) has announced that Darnell Solis Smith has been sentenced to life in prison. He'll have the possibility for parole beginning after a minimum of 20 years in prison. In addition, Smith was sentenced to a consecutive five to 20 year prison sentence...
35-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Reno. Officials confirmed that a 35-year-old man died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Military Road and Finnsech Drive. A vehicle was going north and failed to stay on the road. It crashed...
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
2news.com
One Dead After North Valleys Fatal Crash
Around 7:19 a.m. the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnesch Drive in North Valleys. A single vehicle was heading north on Military Road and failed to stay inside the lane. The pickup truck drove off the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
FOX Reno
Runaway teen home safe in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6: The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported that Melinda has returned home. No further details are available. Original story:. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway 17-year-old girl. Melinda “Meli”” Beletzuy...
Record-Courier
Man in custody for allegedly shooting up Kingsbury timeshare
A man is being held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly came into a Stateline home shooting a firearm on Oct. 28. Brenyon Tyree Lindsey, 23, is in Douglas County custody on three charges of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.
KOLO TV Reno
Local government offices close early due to weather
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada says it will be closing its executive offices early Tuesday due to the worsening weather. All State executive branch offices closed today at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County. The order does not...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City man held on more than 20 felonies
Lawrence Gonzalez, 48, was arrested Sunday on multiple charges including numerous firearms violations after Carson City Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic battery report. Deputies were called to Gonzalez’ home on Dilday Drive at 5:35 p.m., on Sunday. After a search of the gun safe in his garage, Gonzalez...
2news.com
Ring Camera Records Bear Playing in Reno Pond
Some Reno homeowners wanted to know why their pond was half-full two days in a row - so they set up a Ring camera and waited. The homeowners were home in bed when the bear decided to take a swim and they were alerted on their Ring app. They believe...
2news.com
Area Winter Storm Warning Continues for Sierra Nevada Mountains
A winter storm warning for the Sierra and a winter weather advisory for Reno and surrounding valleys is up until 10am on Wednesday. Heavy snow will dump in the mountains on Tuesday, making travel difficult with chain controls and delays. Valley snow and rain showers on Tuesday, with a few...
At least 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Verdi (Verdi, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured at least two people. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-80 in Verdi near Grand Ranch. According to the police, the crash involved six tractor-trailer trucks and at least one car. A portion of I-80 was shut down...
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Traveling to Tahoe or Reno during the winter? Here are some winter driving tips
If you are planning on traveling to the mountains this winter, make sure you and your vehicle are prepared for winter travel. Here are some quick tips to keep you safe this winter. Download the Caltrans Quick Map app on your phone. This will give you up-to-date road conditions. Where...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City road report for November 6 to 13, 2022
Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. 3rd Street Parking Lot will be closed, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a special event. Caroline Street between Valley Street and Anderson Street will be closed, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for roadway reconstruction. Overland...
generalaviationnews.com
Family fun at the Truckee Tahoe Air Show
The Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival had a rocky recovery from the pandemic when the 2021 show was cancelled after a tragic crash at the airport that was not related to the air show. The air show returned in 2022 to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport (KTRK) in California, with...
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
