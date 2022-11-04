ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2news.com

Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated due to fake call about threat

Reno Police say a large police presence occurred near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Friday due to a call that turned out to be fake. They called it a "swatting" event. Somebody apparently called in a fake threat and Reno Police responded considering the information they did have on the event.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect allegedly crashes into RPD vehicle in Panther Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a man Monday night in Panther Valley who allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police vehicle while fleeing from them. Police went to Panther Valley Self Storage at 777 Panther Drive on a report that a man was there who may have committed burglary at the facility earlier.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police arrest wanted man near elementary school

The Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement Team (HOPE) with the Sparks Police Department arrested a man near an elementary school who had a felony warrant and was out of compliance with his registration as a sex offender. Recently, Sparks' HOPE Team had contact with James Hopkins. Hopkins was camped out on...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Carson City

An investigation is underway after an early Sunday morning fire on Sherman Lane in Carson City. Fire crews say it took 17 firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. The fire was contained to the mobile home and no injuries were reported since the one person evacuated...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Man Involved in Stardust Street Homicide Sentenced to Life

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office (DA's Office) has announced that Darnell Solis Smith has been sentenced to life in prison. He'll have the possibility for parole beginning after a minimum of 20 years in prison. In addition, Smith was sentenced to a consecutive five to 20 year prison sentence...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
RENO, NV
2news.com

FOX Reno

Runaway teen home safe in Dayton

DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6: The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported that Melinda has returned home. No further details are available. Original story:. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway 17-year-old girl. Melinda “Meli”” Beletzuy...
DAYTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local government offices close early due to weather

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada says it will be closing its executive offices early Tuesday due to the worsening weather. All State executive branch offices closed today at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County. The order does not...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City man held on more than 20 felonies

Lawrence Gonzalez, 48, was arrested Sunday on multiple charges including numerous firearms violations after Carson City Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic battery report. Deputies were called to Gonzalez’ home on Dilday Drive at 5:35 p.m., on Sunday. After a search of the gun safe in his garage, Gonzalez...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Ring Camera Records Bear Playing in Reno Pond

Some Reno homeowners wanted to know why their pond was half-full two days in a row - so they set up a Ring camera and waited. The homeowners were home in bed when the bear decided to take a swim and they were alerted on their Ring app. They believe...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Area Winter Storm Warning Continues for Sierra Nevada Mountains

A winter storm warning for the Sierra and a winter weather advisory for Reno and surrounding valleys is up until 10am on Wednesday. Heavy snow will dump in the mountains on Tuesday, making travel difficult with chain controls and delays. Valley snow and rain showers on Tuesday, with a few...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City road report for November 6 to 13, 2022

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. 3rd Street Parking Lot will be closed, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a special event. Caroline Street between Valley Street and Anderson Street will be closed, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for roadway reconstruction. Overland...
CARSON CITY, NV
generalaviationnews.com

Family fun at the Truckee Tahoe Air Show

The Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival had a rocky recovery from the pandemic when the 2021 show was cancelled after a tragic crash at the airport that was not related to the air show. The air show returned in 2022 to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport (KTRK) in California, with...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
