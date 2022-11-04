ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

webbcity.net

Food truck business expands to stationary restaurant

Ghetto Tacos, known for years as an award-winning food truck, is now officially open as a restaurant, too. The Webb City Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Nov. 2, for Ghetto Tacos at 536 N. East Street. “I’m so excited for me and my family to accomplish...
KYTV

Dade County nursing home closing after 54 years in the county

GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime nursing home in Dade County that has cared for people for decades is closing soon. Keith Rook heads the nursing home board. He said he couldn’t believe it. “Soul-crushing, gut-wrenching, every other awful word you can think of,” said Rook. Rook said...
DADE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Southeast Kan. women ordered to pay restitution for Medicaid fraud

PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Labette Co. have been ordered to pay restitution to the state’s Medicaid program after they were found to have been paid while either their caretakers or their patients had been in jail. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that two women from...
PARSONS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup goes off Lone Elm curve, overturns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Friday evening, November 4, 2022 reports of a pickup overturned near Hickory Hills along Line Elm alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn from MSgt Brad Crockett the pickup traveling south on Lone Elm went off...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Two Joplin residents found dead

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered. The two were reported as unresponsive to JPD Emergency Communications Center around 9:16 Monday night. The bodies were found at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. No arrests have been made...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving

PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
PARSONS, KS
Four States Home Page

Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out

GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police seek assistance to ID these individuals

JOPLIN, Mo. — It is well-known that social media has become an important tool for authorities conducting investigations. The Joplin Police Dept release a panel of images in an attempt to ID the following individuals, marked by numbers (use fingers to zoom images). 1 of 2: Joplin Police attempt to ID, October 27, 2022. 2 of 2: Joplin Police attempt...
JOPLIN, MO
republictigersports.com

Tigers Juggle Schedule for Saturday Game

Republic’s football players were all set to hop on a bus to Webb City when the word came down this afternoon: their district semifinal game had been postponed until Saturday at noon because of stormy weather tonight. Coach Ryan Cornelsen and his staff shuffled the schedule to adjust. “We...
REPUBLIC, MO

