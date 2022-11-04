Read full article on original website
Food Trucks gather at local church for some post-service lunch
Some local food trucks hit the road today, gathering at Carterville Christian Church to provide food for fellowship.
Food truck business expands to stationary restaurant
Ghetto Tacos, known for years as an award-winning food truck, is now officially open as a restaurant, too. The Webb City Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Nov. 2, for Ghetto Tacos at 536 N. East Street. “I’m so excited for me and my family to accomplish...
A Carl Junction store opens early for Christmas shopping
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A southwest Missouri store is opening its doors early for Christmas shopping. The Country Closet in Carl Junction announced that its doors are open through Saturday for Christmas open house. The open house allows people to come shop for Christmas décor, clothes, and gifts for their loved ones. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS...
Dade County nursing home closing after 54 years in the county
GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime nursing home in Dade County that has cared for people for decades is closing soon. Keith Rook heads the nursing home board. He said he couldn’t believe it. “Soul-crushing, gut-wrenching, every other awful word you can think of,” said Rook. Rook said...
Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.
Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
Southeast Kan. women ordered to pay restitution for Medicaid fraud
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Labette Co. have been ordered to pay restitution to the state’s Medicaid program after they were found to have been paid while either their caretakers or their patients had been in jail. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that two women from...
Pickup goes off Lone Elm curve, overturns
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Friday evening, November 4, 2022 reports of a pickup overturned near Hickory Hills along Line Elm alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn from MSgt Brad Crockett the pickup traveling south on Lone Elm went off...
Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office attempt to pull over a vehicle Friday, on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired.
5 now arrested in Fort Scott attempted murder
A fifth person is extradited back to southeast Kansas and charged with the attempted murder of a Fort Scott, Kansas man.
A 13-year-old ran away from a Kansas foster care facility and died driving a stolen car
TOPEKA, Kan. — A 13-year-old foster child died after running away, stealing a car and crashing. The boy was at a Halloween event in Independence, Kansas, accompanied by staff from qualified residential treatment program Successful Dreams, said the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The child then took the...
Two Joplin residents found dead
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered. The two were reported as unresponsive to JPD Emergency Communications Center around 9:16 Monday night. The bodies were found at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. No arrests have been made...
Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
Double Murder victims identified; Suspect dies from self-inflicted GSW
UPDATE 5:14 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022: Joplin Police say autopsies for the victims confirmed both died from gunshot wounds. UPDATE 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022: The suspect in this case has succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. He is identified as David L. Rush, 34 years of age, of Wyandotte, OK. JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Monday...
Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out
GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
13-year-old steals vehicle; loses life in head-on collision
Parsons Police Officers say a 13-year-old is dead following a head-on collision with a semi-truck on US 400 Highway.
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
Joplin Police seek assistance to ID these individuals
JOPLIN, Mo. — It is well-known that social media has become an important tool for authorities conducting investigations. The Joplin Police Dept release a panel of images in an attempt to ID the following individuals, marked by numbers (use fingers to zoom images). 1 of 2: Joplin Police attempt to ID, October 27, 2022. 2 of 2: Joplin Police attempt...
Carthage Pulls Away from Willard Without Luke Gall to Advance to the Third Round
After postponing their Friday night game against Willard to Saturday afternoon the Carthage Tigers took to field. The Tigers were without Luke Gall today. Carthage would still handle business as the were able to pull away with the victory 41-21. The Tigers will face Republic at home next Friday, November 11th at 7:00 pm
Tigers Juggle Schedule for Saturday Game
Republic’s football players were all set to hop on a bus to Webb City when the word came down this afternoon: their district semifinal game had been postponed until Saturday at noon because of stormy weather tonight. Coach Ryan Cornelsen and his staff shuffled the schedule to adjust. “We...
