PSU Collegio
Misleading voting information hits KS and five other states
fortscott.biz
CHC Move Delayed Until February 2023
Food Trucks gather at local church for some post-service lunch
Some local food trucks hit the road today, gathering at Carterville Christian Church to provide food for fellowship.
Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.
Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
WIBW
Southeast Kan. women ordered to pay restitution for Medicaid fraud
2 southeast Kansas women sentenced for separate crimes against Medicaid program
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
5 now arrested in Fort Scott attempted murder
Pickup goes off Lone Elm curve, overturns
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Friday evening, November 4, 2022 reports of a pickup overturned near Hickory Hills along Line Elm alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn from MSgt Brad Crockett the pickup traveling south on Lone Elm went off...
KAKE TV
A 13-year-old ran away from a Kansas foster care facility and died driving a stolen car
Runaway teen dies in head-on crash in Kansas
Despite a rainy game, Girard pushed through to defeat Frontenac
Friday night most games in Missouri were postponed and in Kansas majority of games were played Thursday night. But, one game in particular stayed on course. The Girard versus Frontenac game. It was a rainy start at kickoff. Both teams had some turnovers and struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the first quarter. Things […]
Carthage Pulls Away from Willard Without Luke Gall to Advance to the Third Round
After postponing their Friday night game against Willard to Saturday afternoon the Carthage Tigers took to field. The Tigers were without Luke Gall today. Carthage would still handle business as the were able to pull away with the victory 41-21. The Tigers will face Republic at home next Friday, November 11th at 7:00 pm
