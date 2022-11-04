ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

THV11

Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Nov. 2022 Election Day: Live updates from Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 5:30 p.m.:There are two hours left to vote in Arkansas, where polls close at 7:30 p.m. Remember, if you're in line at 7:30 p.m. you'll be allowed to cast your ballot. Watch the live stream in the video player above. This content is imported from Twitter....
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Springdale, Arkansas, voters cast ballots in local and state races

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — There has been a steady line of voters at the Springdale Civic Center since about 7:30 a.m. Voters cast ballots that include races for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, and House seats, as well as local city council seats. Follow this link for a guide to the races and the voting process.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative

ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 midterms are underway. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Timeline. 7:30 a.m. Nov. 8: Election Day voting begins. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8: Polls close. People currently in...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

How Arkansas' gubernatorial race is guaranteed to make history

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No matterwho Arkansans elect as governor, the state will have a historic first, as Arkansas will elect a woman or a Black candidate as governor for the first time. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The Republican Party nominated former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor. If...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Election Day is Tuesday

ROGERS, Ark. — Election Day is Tuesday.Follow this link for the 40/29 Arkansas Voter Guide. Most voters wait until Election Day to vote, so voting early will still be the best way to beat the crowds and long lines of Tuesday. We talked with voters that were early voting...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

DOJ monitoring Arkansas election, safety concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With polls opening for the final time on Tuesday, some are worried for their safety as voters and poll workers. The Department of Justice announced that it would be monitoring 64 sites in 24 states ahead of Tuesday’s election to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the voting process.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
ARKANSAS STATE
menastar.com

How the Arkansas Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Flu making annual run through Arkansas

Since October 2, the Arkansas Department of Health online database has received 3,180 positive influenza tests reports from health care providers. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. During flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) produces a Weekly Influenza...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading. […]
Arkansas State

