Read full article on original website
Related
KHBS
Arkansas candidates for governor cast their ballots in 2022 midterms
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The three peoplecompeting to become the next governor of Arkansas have cast their ballots. Sarah Huckabee Sanders cast her vote at the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Little Rock at about 8:30 a.m. She was the only one of the three candidates to vote on Election Day.
Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
KHBS
Nov. 2022 Election Day: Live updates from Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 5:30 p.m.:There are two hours left to vote in Arkansas, where polls close at 7:30 p.m. Remember, if you're in line at 7:30 p.m. you'll be allowed to cast your ballot. Watch the live stream in the video player above. This content is imported from Twitter....
KHBS
Springdale, Arkansas, voters cast ballots in local and state races
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — There has been a steady line of voters at the Springdale Civic Center since about 7:30 a.m. Voters cast ballots that include races for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, and House seats, as well as local city council seats. Follow this link for a guide to the races and the voting process.
KHBS
Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative
ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
cenlanow.com
Arkansas’ race for governor is guaranteed to make history regardless of the outcome
LITTLE ROCK, ARK., (KTVE/KARD) — Regardless of the outcome of the 2022 Arkansas governor race, the state will make history with the candidate that citizens choose to elect. Arkansas will either elect the state’s first woman governor, or the state’s first Black governor. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has...
KHBS
Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 midterms are underway. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Timeline. 7:30 a.m. Nov. 8: Election Day voting begins. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8: Polls close. People currently in...
KHBS
University of Arkansas professor on the biggest races he's watching
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Andrew Dowdle with the University of Arkansas talked about the biggest races he's watching Tuesday.Part 1 is above. Part 2 is below. Questions about elections? The 40/29 Arkansas Voting Guide will help.
KHBS
How Arkansas' gubernatorial race is guaranteed to make history
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No matterwho Arkansans elect as governor, the state will have a historic first, as Arkansas will elect a woman or a Black candidate as governor for the first time. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The Republican Party nominated former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor. If...
KHBS
Election Day is Tuesday
ROGERS, Ark. — Election Day is Tuesday.Follow this link for the 40/29 Arkansas Voter Guide. Most voters wait until Election Day to vote, so voting early will still be the best way to beat the crowds and long lines of Tuesday. We talked with voters that were early voting...
Bookies set long odds on recreational marijuana passing in Arkansas
Online sports books aren’t betting on Issue 4, the recreational marijuana amendment, passing in The Natural State.
KHBS
Democrats, Republicans compete to control Arkansas' state house and state senate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of the Arkansas General Assembly. The general assembly is Arkansas' state legislature. Due to redistricting, all 135 seats in the general assembly are up for a vote. State Senate. There are 35 seats in the Arkansas State Senate.
Recreational marijuana could become legal in Arkansas if voters approve
ARKANSAS — Arkansas residents are set to vote Tuesday on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It’s a big issue on the ballot, and Arkansas could become the first Mid-South state to legalize marijuana. If voters approve it, the state must allow dispensaries to start selling weed for recreational...
Kait 8
DOJ monitoring Arkansas election, safety concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With polls opening for the final time on Tuesday, some are worried for their safety as voters and poll workers. The Department of Justice announced that it would be monitoring 64 sites in 24 states ahead of Tuesday’s election to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the voting process.
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigns in Fort Smith the day before Election Day
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones spent Election Day eve campaigning for Arkansas' votesin the race to become the state's next governor. Sanders talked to supporters at George's Restaurant in Fort Smith on Monday. She urged people to vote. Follow this link for...
KYTV
Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
menastar.com
How the Arkansas Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
magnoliareporter.com
Flu making annual run through Arkansas
Since October 2, the Arkansas Department of Health online database has received 3,180 positive influenza tests reports from health care providers. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. During flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) produces a Weekly Influenza...
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading. […]
KHBS
Tyson's chief financial officer arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication Sunday. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed when she came home early Sunday morning, according to the police report. VIDEO ABOVE: John R. Tyson being...
Comments / 1