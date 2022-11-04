ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war

By EDITH M. LEDERER
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2MhU_0izIFoXd00

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday.

The group, known as The Elders, delivered that message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling him on a visit to Kyiv this summer that he must start considering a way out of the conflict, former Irish president Mary Robinson who chairs the group know as The Elders said in a meeting with Associated Press executives.

“We need to encourage more thinking about how it will end in order to get the idea that this needs to end, as opposed to increasing the military arsenal on both sides and the devastation to the population in Ukraine,” said Robinson, who also served as U.N. high commissioner for human rights.

The Elders have condemned Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine as “a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and a reckless, unjustifiable act of aggression that threatens to destabilize world peace and security.” In late September, The Elders also condemned Russia’s illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions and defended Ukraine’s right to defend its territory and sovereignty.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, a previous U.N. human rights commissioner, agreed that diplomacy and negotiation were the only way out of the war, but he stressed that did not mean asking Ukraine to cede its sovereignty, since it was the victim of unprovoked Russian aggression.

He hinted that a settlement of the conflict could instead involve Russia receiving a concession “from another direction,” a possible reference to NATO, or one of its key members. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long complained the Western alliance has been pushing closer to its borders, a reality he has cited in justifying the invasion.

Former Mexican president Ernesto Zedillo said that despite economic sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States “the flow of resources to finance this war has continued,” including the huge influx of oil revenue to Russia.

"I think there should be less hypocrisy about the way in which this bellicose economic war is being fought,” he said.

Zedillo also accused Russia of committing crimes that the International Criminal Court is charged with addressing — genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity — and that have to be decided by “due process.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian-appointed authorities say they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September was...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Is Russia withdrawing from Kherson?

KYIV — Are they leaving or not?. This is the question onlookers to Ukraine's eight-month war have been asking about what certainly looks to be a gradual Russian withdrawal from the , a strategic regional capital in Ukraine's south, although no such military retreat has been announced by Moscow.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea says the recovered debris of a North Korean missile fired toward the South amid a barrage of sea launches last week was determined to be a Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon that dates back to the 1960s. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker. First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010,...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Democratic Sen. Hassan holds on in New Hampshire, defeats Republican Bolduc

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has won reelection in New Hampshire, surviving a challenge from Republican challenger Don Bolduc. Hassan led in the polls for weeks following Bolduc’s win in the September GOP primary. A retired Army general and ally of former President Donald Trump, Bolduc had helped promote the baseless conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mishaps, distrust spur Election Day misinformation

Voters casting ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that's expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied. In Arizona, news of snags with vote tabulators spawned baseless claims about vote...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner

BEIJING — (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. Orders for the single-aisle C919 were announced Thursday by Commercial Aircraft Corp....
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sen. James Lankford reelected to U.S. Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Incumbent U.S. Senator James Lankford has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate minutes after polls closed in Oklahoma, according to the Associated Press. Lankford defeated Democrat Madison Horn, Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and independent candidate Michael Delaney. Lankford has been a U.S. Senator since 2015 and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
79K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy