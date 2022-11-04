Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hh-today.com
Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge
Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 9:09 p.m. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 54% No: 46%. Measure 2-137: Renewal of five-year local operating levy...
kezi.com
Body found in Eugene storm drain; police investigating
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a dead person was found in a storm drain Tuesday morning. The body was reportedly found in the morning of November 8 in a storm drain on Minda Drive east of Gilham Road. Several officers from the Eugene Police Department were reported to be in the area around 9:30 a.m. with a giant tarp.
hh-today.com
Cameras record Albany traffic bottleneck
Thursday night was one of those occasions where the new road cameras at Highway 20 and Spring Hill Drive might have been helpful — if drivers had looked at them before setting out. ODOT installed the set of three cameras last February as part of its Trip Check program...
2 arrested after 83 pounds of suspected cocaine found in LinnCo traffic stop
An Oregon State Police Senior Trooper is being credited with a suspected cocaine bust, with assistance from his K-9 unit companion.
philomathnews.com
Two drivers injured in Highway 99W head-on collision
Two drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a head-on collision on Tuesday on Highway 99W, the Benton County Sheriff’s Officer reported. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 1 on a stretch of the highway near Eureka Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
hh-today.com
Council to vote on commission shakeup
For the sake of efficiency, the Albany City Council this week plans to vote on combining four citizen commissions to make two. But is also plans to create a new one, on economic development. Ordinances and resolutions to that effect are on the agenda for the regular council meeting at...
kezi.com
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 99 near Monroe
MONROE, Ore. -- Two individuals were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a head-on collision on Highway 99 north of Monroe, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, deputies were dispatched to a reported collision on Highway 99 near Eureka Road at about 12:54 p.m. on November 2. Deputies said their investigation showed that a GMC pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man from McMinnville was traveling north and crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a Subaru driven by a 76-year-old woman from Corvallis. Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Corvallis for their injuries.
kezi.com
Family of four uninjured after Albany home burns down
ALBANY, Ore. -- A home in Albany is a total loss, but the family inside was uninjured after escaping the blaze Thursday morning, the Albany Fire Department said. AFD says they responded to a house fire on Salem Avenue at about 2:16 a.m. on November 3. Firefighters said they arrived to find an older-model mobile home completely engulfed in flames, with the intense fire rapidly spreading. Despite the size and intensity of the fire, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to other homes, but the home itself was totally destroyed.
philomathnews.com
Faulty wood-burning furnace suspected as cause of fire at Blodgett home
A fire that appears to have been ignited by a faulty home heating system damaged a Blodgett home on Monday, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Philomath firefighters responded to the fire at 12:09 p.m. in the 22400 block of Highway 20 and upon arrival found flames coming out of the rear of the single-story house, Deputy Fire Chief Rich Saalsaa said. An investigation determined that the fire originated in the furnace area of the home’s basement and spread to the first floor.
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
KATU.com
Salem residents cautioned about exposure to raw sewage, asked to avoid local park
Salem residents are cautioned to avoid sections of a community park, as a leak from a nearby wastewater treatment facility could result in exposure to untreated sewage. During an inspection, a minor leak was observed and reported at the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 3045 River Road. Due to a forecasted rainstorm on Friday the leak could spread out further into the environment, so officials are advising residents to avoid the area because of the potential for exposure.
Slow drivers and stolen guns: West Linn Police Log
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 10/28/2022 10:36 a.m. A man reported that someone applied to open a credit card in his name. 10/28/2022 1:37 p.m. A parks and rec employee told police he found a dog at Willamette Park. 10/28/2022 6:35 p.m. A veterinarian at the Cascade Summit Animal Hospital said two teenagers came into the vet office and harassed employees. 10/28/2022 8:59 p.m. A caller told police that a high school-aged girl in the car in front of them at a drive thru was committing a crime. The...
Flying Magazine
Van’s RV-12iS SLSA: They Build it, You Fly it
A finished RV-12iS SLSA has a final inspection in the Van’s Aircraft Assembly Division (AAD) shop. [Courtesy: Dan Pimentel]. For those of us lucky enough to attend EAA’s annual AirVenture show in Oshkosh each summer, it is hard to miss the acres of beautiful experimental/amateur-built (E/AB) airplanes that seem to go on forever. We know from looking at the workmanship of these airplanes that someone spent thousands of hours in their shop meticulously assembling parts from a kit, or handcrafting the parts from raw materials.
Lincoln City Homepage
An idea falls by the wayside
Shortly after being elected mayor of Lincoln City in 2014, I walked the length of the city from Lighthouse Square to Taft. Along the walk I thought about the Brooks Report which was commissioned years prior to help our city see some areas for improvement. Not just for tourism, but also livability for citizens.
kezi.com
Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
kezi.com
Eugene Police investigating report of water thrown at homeless person outside business
EUGENE, Ore.-- A donut shop owner in Eugene is under fire accused of throwing water at a homeless person and posting it on social media. The video has more than 2,000 comments on Reddit. Police said they received a report around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A spokesperson for EPD said, "This...
Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon
Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
HP says it will bring jobs back to Corvallis from overseas if it gets CHIPS Act money
HP Inc. says it’s planning to bring some manufacturing jobs back to Oregon if it lands a share of the federal money Congress allocated last summer for the semiconductor industry. “The CHIPS Act gives us an opportunity to look at ways we can bring back some of the investments...
kcfmradio.com
Man Detonates Explosive Device; Power Outage; City Council Meeting; Election Day; Farmers Get to Sample Electric Tractors; COVID-19
An incident in Florence over the weekend required the response of the Eugene Police Department Explosive Disposal Unit. Saturday evening at approximately 11:14 pm Florence Police responded to a call of an explosive device that was detonated at a residence in the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive. The report was that a male had detonated a pipe bomb and was threatening to hurt himself with another explosive device according to Florence Police Chief John Pitcher. The subject was 24 year old George Clifford of Florence. Police were able to effectively convince Clifford to set the device down and took him into custody. Police found gunpowder residue in the house and said that there were more potentially dangerous pipe bombs in the garage of the residence. The Eugene EDU located other dangerous materials in the home and removed them to a safe location where they were detonated. Clifford was placed under arrest for Possession of a Destructive Device and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections. Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority also responded to assist police.
Comments / 1