TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Rattlers return to Bragg to defeat the Southern Jaguars 30-16 extending their home game winning streak to 15. "Our work is not done. We still have a lot of football left to play. We will celebrate this one as always and get right back to work tomorrow to continue our push towards the playoffs," said head coach Willie Simmons.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO