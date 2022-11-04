Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
sprintcarandmidget.com
A Trio Of Dirt Track Champions
CONCORD, N.C. — When the three champions raised their trophies to the painted background of fireworks and flames, two knew the routine while one experienced it for the first time Saturday night at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. Brad Sweet claimed his fourth straight World of Outlaws NOS Energy...
sprintcarandmidget.com
World Finals Notes: Macedo Brothers On The Road
CONCORD, N.C. — It‘s a long way from California to North Carolina, but the World of Outlaws World Finals offered an opportunity for the Macedo brothers to race on a stage they‘d always dreamt up and against one another. Older brother, Carson, is the winningest driver on...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Schatz Dominates, Sweet Is Champion
CONCORD, N.C. — Donny Schatz put a beat down on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series field on the final night of the World of Outlaws World Finals Saturday night at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. The 10-time series champion won for the second consecutive...
‘Let’s go, girls’: Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023
Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to the Tar Heel State in 2023.
macaronikid.com
14 Places for Thanksgiving Take-Out in the Charlotte Area
Does turkey give you trouble? Maybe you've just got your hands full or are expecting a smaller (or larger) crowd than usual and don't feel like doing all the work. Whatever your reasons, you don't need to spend weeks in the Kitchen preparing for this one meal - call in reinforcements! The Charlotte area has so many great options from turkey to sides to pies - and some offer it all in one big box!
FOX Carolina
Clemson clinches spot in ACC Conference Championship
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson will return to the ACC Conference Championship game after clinching the Atlantic Division. No. 20 Syracuse lost to Pittsburgh 19-9, eliminating the Orange from playing for the Conference Championship game. Clemson had a streak of six consecutive appearances in the conference title game that...
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
umc.org
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
WBTV
Livingstone beats JC Smith in overtime to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It took overtime, but in the end, the Blue Bears of Livingstone beat the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic. It is black college football’s oldest rivalry as the first match up happen on December 27, 1892. Smith, which was called Biddle University back then, won that first game.
Play of the Night, from Davie County vs. Grimsley
(WGHP) — This week’s play of the night comes from the Davie County vs. Grimsley game.
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Nov. 4, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another Friday night is here, it's still football season, so that means WCNC Charlotte has yet another edition of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, we bring you some of the best highlights from high school football games in the Charlotte area. From touchdowns and big tackles to crowds going wild, the WCNC Sports team has you covered!
Tigers headed back to Charlotte for ACC Championship
Clemson is headed back to Charlotte after a one-year hiatus from the ACC Championship Game. With Syracuse’s 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC, No. 4 CFP) have clinched the (...)
whqr.org
Gaston mine would supply needed lithium, but neighbors fight it
There's a race on to mine lithium in the U.S. for electric vehicle batteries. It's part of the fight to slow global warming — and to some people a matter of national security. But to neighbors, a proposed mine in Gaston County is an impending environmental disaster. Piedmont Lithium...
New stretch of Winston-Salem beltway eastern loop to open Monday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new portion of the Winston-Salem northern beltway, a project which started in December 2014, is set to open on Monday. It’s the latest piece of a planned highway that will arc around the city and provide a faster way to cross Winston-Salem. At 11 a.m. on Nov. 7, the Winston-Salem […]
North Carolina Tar Heels beat Virginia Cavaliers 31-28 in ACC Coastal football game
The Tar Heels are looking to do something they’ve never done under UNC coach Mack Brown — win in Charlottesville. As UNC’s coach, Brown has an 0-6 record at Virginia. UVA will be without its top three receivers today.
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway, driver charged, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on NC 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. Authorities […]
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
WBTV
Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re planning to play the Powerball this weekend you’ll be competing for the highest jackpot in Powerball history. Saturday’s Powerball jumped to an estimated $1.6 billion for whoever matches all six numbers. In Iredell County, someone came very close to matching all...
WFAE.org
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
