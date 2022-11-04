ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

sprintcarandmidget.com

A Trio Of Dirt Track Champions

CONCORD, N.C. — When the three champions raised their trophies to the painted background of fireworks and flames, two knew the routine while one experienced it for the first time Saturday night at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. Brad Sweet claimed his fourth straight World of Outlaws NOS Energy...
CONCORD, NC
sprintcarandmidget.com

World Finals Notes: Macedo Brothers On The Road

CONCORD, N.C. — It‘s a long way from California to North Carolina, but the World of Outlaws World Finals offered an opportunity for the Macedo brothers to race on a stage they‘d always dreamt up and against one another. Older brother, Carson, is the winningest driver on...
CONCORD, NC
sprintcarandmidget.com

Schatz Dominates, Sweet Is Champion

CONCORD, N.C. — Donny Schatz put a beat down on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series field on the final night of the World of Outlaws World Finals Saturday night at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. The 10-time series champion won for the second consecutive...
CHARLOTTE, NC
macaronikid.com

14 Places for Thanksgiving Take-Out in the Charlotte Area

Does turkey give you trouble? Maybe you've just got your hands full or are expecting a smaller (or larger) crowd than usual and don't feel like doing all the work. Whatever your reasons, you don't need to spend weeks in the Kitchen preparing for this one meal - call in reinforcements! The Charlotte area has so many great options from turkey to sides to pies - and some offer it all in one big box!
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Clemson clinches spot in ACC Conference Championship

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson will return to the ACC Conference Championship game after clinching the Atlantic Division. No. 20 Syracuse lost to Pittsburgh 19-9, eliminating the Orange from playing for the Conference Championship game. Clemson had a streak of six consecutive appearances in the conference title game that...
CLEMSON, SC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
umc.org

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Livingstone beats JC Smith in overtime to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It took overtime, but in the end, the Blue Bears of Livingstone beat the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic. It is black college football’s oldest rivalry as the first match up happen on December 27, 1892. Smith, which was called Biddle University back then, won that first game.
SALISBURY, NC
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Nov. 4, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another Friday night is here, it's still football season, so that means WCNC Charlotte has yet another edition of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, we bring you some of the best highlights from high school football games in the Charlotte area. From touchdowns and big tackles to crowds going wild, the WCNC Sports team has you covered!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park

Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

