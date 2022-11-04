Read full article on original website
Related
Boris Johnson accepts another £10,000 in accommodation from Tory donor
Boris Johnson has accepted another £10,000 of accommodation from the Bamford family, taking their contributions to his lifestyle to almost £50,000 since he resigned as Conservative leader. The former prime minister registered the additional gift from Lady Carole Bamford, for “concessionary use of accommodation for me and my...
Rishi Sunak could be forced out in six months, says Labour as ‘fuming’ Tories cancel membership OLD
Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak could be forced out as Conservative leader by disgruntled Boris Johnson loyalists within six months, according to Labour.It comes as some Tory supporters have cancelled their memberships after Mr Sunak was named as Liz Truss’s successor, with one saying they felt the party had been “destroyed from within”.While some grassroots Tories felt “delighted” by the news, others said the move has left them “fuming” that members were not able to vote for candidates to take over at No 10.Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Johnson supporters in the Commons would continue the “chaos”...
Gavin Williamson faces inquiry over ‘abusive’ messages to Wendy Morton
Gavin Williamson is facing an investigation over a series of abusive and threatening messages sent to the then Tory chief whip complaining he had been excluded from the Queen’s funeral. The cabinet minister, who was a backbencher at the time, accused Wendy Morton of using the death of the...
BBC
Matt Hancock: A quick guide to the I'm A Celeb MP
Matt Hancock is headed for the Australian jungle to be a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! If you don't regularly follow politics, here's what you need to know about the former health secretary. His decision to enter the jungle has angered people. He has been...
Starmer: Scotland not ‘stuck’ in Union but independence vote is not priority
Sir Keir Starmer has said Scotland is not “stuck” in the Union – but ruled out backing an independence referendum.The Labour leader said he understood the desire for change among Scots, but said the ambition stemmed from the “chaos” of a Conservative Government.Asked if Scots should have the right to determine their own future, Sir Keir told BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show: “I’m talking about priorities… and for, I think, many, many people across Scotland… the central concern will be the economy.”He added: “I fundamentally reject the argument that the way you grow the economy is to put a border...
Voices: Rishi Sunak has already done one thing right – getting rid of Jacob Rees-Mogg
So farewell, then, Jacob Rees-Mogg, haunted Victorian pencil and one of the most arrogant and unpleasant figures ever to sit around a British cabinet table – an extremely crowded field. He resigned from the government just before he was going to be sacked by Rishi Sunak.If Sunak does nothing else of note or merit in his career, he deserves the abiding gratitude of a nation for being rid of this absurd poseur.Perhaps Rees-Mogg couldn’t contemplate someone such as Sunak, who only went to Winchester College, disposing of an Old Etonian such as himself, but at any rate, the joke...
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Rishi Sunak ally admits he knew of bullying claim against Gavin Williamson before appointment
A key ally of Rishi Sunak has admitted the prime minister was told of a bullying allegation against Gavin Williamson when he brought the twice-sacked minister back to the cabinet.But Oliver Dowden brushed off anger about Sir Gavin’s expletive-laden texts to the former Tory chief whip – insisting they had been “sent in the heat of the moment”.The Cabinet Office minister also claimed the former education and defence secretary regretted the language he used, although he initially denied doing anything wrong.On the Sky News show Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Mr Dowden was asked five times whether the prime minister...
BBC
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
Leaks, grades and texts: Gavin Williamson’s political blunders
Gavin Williamson’s return to government under Rishi Sunak has already been marked by a propensity for mishap and controversy, which have tended to follow him around as a minister. Here are the more notable moments of his public ignominy. ‘Don’t puss me about’. Williamson’s current political turmoil predates...
BBC
Boris Johnson had backing to challenge Rishi Sunak, Sir Graham Brady confirms
Boris Johnson had signed up enough MPs to mount a challenge to Rishi Sunak for the Conservative leadership, senior Tory Sir Graham Brady has confirmed. Mr Johnson dramatically pulled out of the race amid speculation he did not have the 100 nominations needed. But Sir Graham, who runs Tory leadership...
Twitter staff in UK facing axe given three days to nominate representative
Twitter staff who face losing their jobs in the UK have been given three days to nominate a representative for a formal consultation about their employment. An email sent to staff from Twitter’s HR department on Saturday said they had until 9am on Tuesday to nominate any current employee. Staff can nominate themselves.
BBC
Keir Starmer: Immigration not quick fix to NHS problems
The UK is recruiting too many people from overseas into the NHS, Sir Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader argued immigration was not the solution to a staffing crisis as he called for more recruitment from within the UK. It came as new data revealed staffing issues were linked...
Grant Shapps says he will not vote for Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity
Business Secretary Grant Shapps has said he will not be voting for Matt Hancock as he competes in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, and that he thinks his fellow Tory MP should be here “looking after his constituents”.The launch episode of the ITV show on Sunday night saw a new batch of 10 celebrities enter the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019, as the past two years were shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly confirmed there will be two extra arrivals to the camp...
'It's disgraceful': Nicola Sturgeon comments on Matt Hancock joining I'm A Celebrity
Nicola Sturgeon said Matt Hancock taking part in I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here was “disgraceful” and she wasn’t “particularly interested” in how he finds the jungle.“There are many, many more important things for all of us to be focusing on right now,” the Scottish first minister said from Cop27 in Egypt.The Suffolk MP had his Conservative whip suspended after agreeing to be a contestant on the ITV reality show while parliament is sitting.It is not known yet at which stage of the show he is set to be entering the jungle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
Ed Davey: Avanti has been a disgrace, says Lib Dem leader
The performance of rail company Avanti West Coast "has been a disgrace", the leader of the Liberal Democrats said as he urged the government to tackle poor public transport. Ed Davey told Politics Midlands the delays and cancellations were harming both people's lives and the economy. Steve Montgomery, managing director...
BBC
Hotel is wrong place for migrants, says North Devon Council
Council bosses have said they were not consulted by the Home Office about the arrival of at least 55 migrants at a hotel at a seaside resort. North Devon Council said the hotel in Ilfracombe was an "unsuitable location" for them due to its remoteness. North Devon MP Selaine Saxby...
BBC
What is austerity and where could 'eye-watering' cuts fall now?
Billions of pounds worth of cuts to public spending are expected to be announced by the Conservative government on 17 November in what will be seen as a new period of austerity. What is austerity?. In 2010, the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government embarked on a programme of deep...
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
BBC shows Oliver Dowden abusive texts sent by Gavin Williamson during live interview
Oliver Dowden was shown the abusive text messages Sir Gavin Williamson sent to a Tory whip live on BBC 1 on Sunday morning.The cabinet minister made an appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg and said Sir Gavin’s behaviour was “not acceptable”.“These were sent in the heat of the moment at a very difficult time, Gavin accepts that he should have said these things and that he regrets it,” Mr Dowden said.“We should all treat each other with respect and courtesy and that is not the case there.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC QT audience member calls government ‘talentless’ after Matt Hancock enters I’m a CelebCrowd boos Liz Truss and lettuce effigy as it parades through street on Bonfire NightLiz Truss effigy set alight during Bonfire Night celebrations in Edenbridge
Comments / 0