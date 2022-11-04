Powerball jackpot now projected to be biggest in U.S. history, CA Lottery says

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The Powerball jackpot prize is now projected to be the biggest jackpot prize in U.S. history, the California Lottery said.

The prize for matching all six numbers for Saturday’s drawing was previously estimated to be the third largest, but on Friday projections were revised to be $1.6 billion.

“#BREAKING: This weekend’s #Powerball #jackpot has just increased now to an estimated… drum roll please… $1.6 BILLION,” the CA Lottery Press office tweeted . “If that projection holds true, this will be the LARGEST EVER JACKPOT in U.S. history.”

The previous record was set in 2016 when the Powerball jackpot reached $1.586 billion. That prize was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The highest-ever jackpot for Mega Millions, a similar lottery game played in most U.S. states, was $1.537 billion which was won in 2018.

Since August 3, the Powerball lottery has gone 39 drawings without a winner, leading to the inflated prize.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7:59 p.m. The odds of any one ticket matching the winning numbers if 1 in 292,201,338.

