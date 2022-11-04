Read full article on original website
Moratorium mania: Development bans keep popping up
A question for the folks in Greenport who want to suspend all development:. Where do you think you’d be living, dining, and shopping if your predecessors in the Long Island village had done that?. Thirteen months ago, also on the North Fork, the Town of Riverhead banned new solar...
New York hotelier joins West Palm Beach megaproject
Place Projects and NDT Development’s 2-million-square-foot project in West Palm Beach’s burgeoning Nora District will include a prominent New York hotelier. Richard Born, known in New York as the man behind BD Hotels, is among the principal investors, the Wall Street Journal reported. Born will design the project’s...
Gillen vs. D'Esposito is one of big Congressional races on Long Island
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- There are four tight Congressional races on Long Island and none of them are considered a sure thing.Three of the four are open seats, because Lee Zeldin, Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice all decided not to seek re-election.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has more on the 4th Congressional District on Nassau County's South Shore, which is considered a toss up.READ MORE: Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election details and deadlinesA seat held by Democrats for 25 years -- Carolyn McCarthy and then Rice -- is up for grabs a year after a red wave swept the Long Island...
Hudson plans Port Chester mixed-use development
The Hudson Companies has its sights set on Westchester County for its next large-scale multifamily project. The real estate firm acquired a development site at 27-45 North Main Street and 28 Adee Street in Port Chester for $11.4 million with plans to build a six-story, 226,000-square-foot mixed-use project. The seller, Connecticut-based Ivy Realty, will maintain a minority stake in the property.
TRD Pro: Brooklyn’s top neighborhoods for Q3 home sales
The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Third-quarter numbers are in, and Compass and Corcoran rule Brooklyn — at least across the borough’s...
Officers injured by woman, 18, during arrest on Long Island
A woman is facing charges for multiple assaults that occurred during an arrest on Long Island Monday night, authorities said.
Texas Chicken & Burgers Announces Lease Signing in Levittown, NY
Texas Chicken & Burgers has announced the signing of a long-term lease in the Levittown Mews Shopping Center in Levittown, NY. Texas Chicken & Burgers will be occupying approximately 1,500 square feet at Levittown Mews on Hempstead Turnpike (NY-24). Texas Chicken & Burgers is a fast casual restaurant serving Southern-style...
Related, Sterling file first plans for Willets Points housing
Related Companies and the Wilpon family’s Sterling Equities filed plans for a pair of large affordable housing projects on land next to Citi Field. The filing by Queens Development Corp, a joint venture of the firms, calls for two 12-story mixed-use developments at 126-43 and 126-55 39th Avenue in Willets Point.
Legislator Caracappa, County Executive Bellone and Home Depot Team Up for Revitalization Project at Farmingville-Holtsville Veteran’s Memorial Park
Recently, , Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa rolled up his sleeves and teamed up with the orange army from The Home Depot for a much needed rejuvenation of the Farmingville-Holtsville Veterans Memorial Park located at Leeds Blvd. and County Road 16 (Portion Rd.) in Farmingville. “Today was truly an honor...
ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M
Empire State Realty Trust is ready to trade a pair of Westchester County office buildings for about 15 percent more than what it paid for them nine years ago. The REIT is in contract to unload office properties at 10 Bank Street in White Plains and 500 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison for $95 million, according to an SEC filing. The deals are expected to close in the first quarter of next year. The buyers were not disclosed.
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
Diddy picks up New York cannabis properties with $185M acquisition
Sean “Diddy” Combs recently inked a deal for a historic slice of New York’s cannabis industry. Combs agreed to buy a handful of marijuana dispensaries and production facilities across three markets from Cresco and Columbia Care for $185 million. Once complete, the deal would create the largest Black-owned cannabis company in the country.
Restaurant Chain Known For Southern-Style Comfort Food Coming To Levittown
A fast-casual restaurant chain known for serving up Southern-style comfort food is set to open a new location on Long Island. Texas Chicken & Burgers signed a long-term lease for a 1,500 square-foot location at Levittown Mews Shopping Center, located on Hempstead Turnpike, Breslin Realty announced on Monday, Nov. 7.
Hager buys controversial site by Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Isaac Hager and Daryl Hagler have purchased the Crown Heights site where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company sought to build a 1,500-unit residential development, The Real Deal has learned. The pair paid $43 million in an all-cash deal for the former Spice Factory site at 960 Franklin Avenue, according to...
Quay Tower tops Brooklyn luxury contracts once more
Quay Tower is back in vogue. After a year-long hiatus from this weekly roundup of Brooklyn’s priciest contracts as reported by Compass, the 30-story Brooklyn Heights condo has returned for the third time in a month. Quay Tower’s PH2B went into contract with an asking price of just over...
The Story Of ‘Fat Pete’ Chiodo, The Mobster Who Was Too Heavy To Be Killed
Peter Chiodo was a high-ranking New York gangster in the late 1980s, until he defied his bosses — then survived their attempt on his life because his weight protected him from the bullets. Peter Chiodo, a 400-pound mobster better known as “Fat Pete,” was street-smart enough to survive his...
Lido Beach Man Convicted for Murder of 16-Year-Old During Oceanside Melee
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Lido Beach man has been convicted of the murder of an Oceanside teenager in September 2019. Tyler Flach, 21, was convicted after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim on charges of Murder in the Second Degree (an A-I felony); Gang Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the Third Degree (an A misdemeanor); and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (an A misdemeanor).
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
GOP candidates hold rally in Franklin Square as Democrats campaign across Long Island
There are also key races for the state Senate.
Long Island deli's longtime chef helps keep doors open as new owner
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. - Regal Kosher Deli in Plainview has been serving delicious delicacies for more than half a century. It's where Sherri Banks grew up. Banks took over the third-generation family business earlier this year after her ailing father could no longer run it himself. However, rising rent coupled with COVID and inflation left her with no choice but to close the doors.
