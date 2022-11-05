It's Been Two Decades Since Audiences First Saw "8 Mile," And Here's The Status Of Its Cast In 2022

Since starring in this film, which was his first acting venture, Eminem has maintained his position as one of the most prominent artists in the music industry. He has recorded several chart-topping albums like Encore , Relapse , and The Marshall Mathers LP 2. His most recent album is Music to Be Murdered By , which was released in 2020. That same year, he performed "Lose Yourself" at the Oscars.

On October 27, the artist announced a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of the 8 Mile soundtrack. In addition, he performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent, and in May, he was named a 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.