It's Been Two Decades Since Audiences First Saw "8 Mile," And Here's The Status Of Its Cast In 2022

By Devin Herenda
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXCGi_0izI51Aq00

Warning: This post contains mentions of violence and suicide.

Believe it or not, 2022 marks two decades since the release of 8 Mile , a film following the journey of an up-and-coming Detroit rapper named Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith. The movie was loosely based on the real-life story of Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Mathers. Eminem portrayed the lead role and earned Best Original Song at the 2003 Academy Awards for "Lose Yourself," the lead song on the 8 Mile soundtrack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUAj4_0izI51Aq00

This achievement made the hip-hop artist the first-ever rapper to win an Oscar.

8 Mile also starred actors Brittany Murphy, Mekhi Phifer, and Kim Basinger.

Imagine Entertainment

Here is an update on the cast members from the inspirational '00s drama.

1. Eminem (Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith Jr.) then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSCGb_0izI51Aq00
Imagine Entertainment, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Eminem now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SlB8_0izI51Aq00

Since starring in this film, which was his first acting venture, Eminem has maintained his position as one of the most prominent artists in the music industry. He has recorded several chart-topping albums like Encore , Relapse , and The Marshall Mathers LP 2. His most recent album is Music to Be Murdered By , which was released in 2020. That same year, he performed "Lose Yourself" at the Oscars.

On October 27, the artist announced a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of the 8 Mile soundtrack. In addition, he performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent, and in May, he was named a 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

2. Brittany Murphy (Alex Latourno) then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVLXO_0izI51Aq00
Imagine Entertainment

Brittany Murphy in 2009:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsQx4_0izI51Aq00

Brittany went on to earn lead roles in Hollywood projects like Uptown Girls , King of the Hill , and Happy Feet . She sadly passed away at the age of 32 in 2009. The LA County coroner determined that she died from a mix of pneumonia, anemia, and "multiple drug intoxication," which resulted from prescription and over-the-counter medication, per People .

She is remembered for her performances in enduring films and TV shows like 8 Mile , Clueless , and Girl, Interrupted .

Michael Bezjian / WireImage / Getty Images

3. Mekhi Phifer (Future) then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5WG0_0izI51Aq00
Imagine Entertainment

Mekhi Phifer now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1g5u_0izI51Aq00

In the 20 years since playing Future, Jimmy's close friend, in 8 Mile , Mekhi has consistently scored impressive acting gigs. From 2002 to 2008, he portrayed Gregory Pratt in ER , he appeared as Max in the Divergent franchise, and he had a recurring role in Love, Victor from 2020 to 2022.

One of his latest parts is Max Bomer in the thriller movie Lights Out , which is set for a 2023 release. The Hollywood Reporter wrote in October 2022 that Mekhi would next be co-starring in a film adaptation of The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat .

Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar

4. Kim Basinger (Stephanie) then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eh0BW_0izI51Aq00
Imagine Entertainment

Kim Basinger now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1728UN_0izI51Aq00

Kim's roles since 8 Mile include portraying Claire St. Cloud in Charlie St. Cloud , Sally in Grudge Match , and Elena Lincoln in Fifty Shades Darker . Her most recent performance was voicing a character in the 2021 animated short Back Home Again .

The Oscar winner is also an animal rights advocate and has taken to social media to speak against animal cruelty.

Phillip Faraone / WireImage / Getty Images

5. Anthony Mackie (Clarence "Papa Doc") then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOMWc_0izI51Aq00
Imagine Entertainment

Anthony Mackie now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOOpt_0izI51Aq00

Following 8 Mile , Anthony's career has continued to thrive. He was in Million Dollar Baby , The Hurt Locker , and The Adjustment Bureau before going on to play Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in several MCU films. He recently finished filming the movie Desert Warrior and has several projects lined up such as Avengers: Secret Wars , which will debut in 2026.

In October 2022, Deadline reported that Anthony will also co-star in Elevation , a thriller to be directed by George Nolfi.

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

6. Michael Shannon (Greg Buehl) then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knhI6_0izI51Aq00
Imagine Entertainment

Michael Shannon now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v3J10_0izI51Aq00

Michael may be recognized for his roles in many projects that followed 8 Mile like Revolutionary Road , Take Shelter , Knives Out , and The Shape of Water. He will appear alongside Kate Hudson and Zach Braff in the 2023 comedy A Little White Lie , and this month, Deadline revealed that one of his next performances will be in the comedy-drama The Young King .

Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

7. Evan Jones (Cheddar Bob) then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVQb0_0izI51Aq00
Imagine Entertainment

Evan Jones now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HY2jJ_0izI51Aq00

Evan continues to act, and some of his most notable performances since portraying Cheddar Bob have been parts in Glory Road , The Book of Eli , Gangster Squad , Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , and Den of Thieves .

Imagine Entertainment, Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

8. Omar Benson Miller (Sol George) then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2jyX_0izI51Aq00
Imagine Entertainment

Omar Benson Miller now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yudw_0izI51Aq00

Omar appeared as the character Walter Simmons in CSI: Miami from 2009 to 2012 and later played Charles Greane in the series Ballers from 2015 to 2019. He voiced Raph in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and voiced a role in the 2022 animated miniseries Oni: Thunder God's Tale.

When he's not acting, Omar hosts The Ozone Podcast , in which he discusses sports and culture.

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

9. Chloe Greenfield (Lily) then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Osmsc_0izI51Aq00
Imagine Entertainment / Via http youtube.com

Chloe Greenfield now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LknpS_0izI51Aq00

Chloe's first acting gig was playing Lily, Jimmy's sister, in 8 Mile . She took on a few more roles before wrapping up her last professional acting credit in 2009, when she finished her part as Sarah Riley in ER after 24 episodes on the series.

Chloe completed her high school education in Michigan and has studied subjects like digital content creation and herbalism. The 27-year-old has worked as a writer and has begun to resume acting again.

Chloe Greenfield / Via youtube.com

10. De'Angelo Wilson (DJ Iz) then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRiE3_0izI51Aq00
Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

De'Angelo Wilson in 2004:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIGzB_0izI51Aq00

After portraying a friend of Jimmy's, DJ Iz, De'Angelo scored parts in The Salon, Mercy Street , and Falling Away , which was his final acting credit.

The performer tragically died by suicide in 2008 at the age of 29.

Universal / courtesy Everett Collection, J. Countess / WireImage / Getty Images

11. Taryn Manning (Janeane) then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064SSw_0izI51Aq00
Imagine Entertainment

Taryn Manning now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JS9X2_0izI51Aq00

One of Taryn's biggest roles after 8 Mile was Pennsatucky in the hit series Orange Is the New Black , which aired from 2013 to 2019. She starred in the Lifetime film Cleveland Abduction in 2015, and, more recently, she played Dani in the 2022 movie Sanctioning Evil . Taryn is also a director/producer and musician , with her last single being 2020's "Time Wasted."

Imagine Entertainment, Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

12. Eugene Byrd (Wink) then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwiin_0izI51Aq00
Imagine Entertainment

Eugene Byrd now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhnMz_0izI51Aq00

You may recognize Eugene from his role as Dr. Clark Edison in Bones. He's additionally been in numerous other shows and movies such as Crossing Jordan , Heroes , and A Million Little Pieces . Along with a few other performances in 2022, he took on the part of CJ Cooke in the series Reasonable Doubt .

He was also one of the celebrities featured in the 2022 book Black Hollywood .

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images for Sourcebooks

13. Proof (Lil’ Tic) then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRiJl_0izI51Aq00
Imagine Entertainment / Via youtube.com

Proof in 2005:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058K0X_0izI51Aq00

Real-life rapper Proof, who was a childhood friend of Eminem's and a D12 member alongside the fellow Detroit rapper, appeared in a few scenes of 8 Mile and was the inspiration for the character Future . He continued to release music after 8 Mile and started a record label, Iron Fist Records.

Sadly, Proof was shot and killed in 2006 at 32 years old.

Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images / Via youtube.com

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

