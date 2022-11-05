ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

14 Hilarious Internet Moments That Just Prove Takeoff Was One Of The Funniest Rappers In The Game

By Mychal Thompson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDgJg_0izI50I700

Takeoff helped change the rap game with hits like "Stir Fry" and "Walk It Talk It." As the youngest member of the hip-hop trio Migos, he was a man of few words off the stage, but in the studio, he dropped bars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAjme_0izI50I700

On Nov. 1, he was killed in Houston, Texas.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

Kirshnik Khari Ball (professionally known as Takeoff) was not only the most chill member of Migos — he was a very skilled rapper, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MFBm_0izI50I700
Jeff Hahne / Getty Images

In honor of his memory, let's "walk it like [we] talk it" down memory lane and remember some of his funniest internet moments.

Quality Control / Via media.giphy.com

1. When Migos joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke, the late-night host hilariously questioned why they had a bag full of cash and couldn't fathom how much was there. Takeoff answered with one of his famous short-but-sweet responses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPobf_0izI50I700
CBS

2. When James asked each Migos member what their favorite ad-lib was, Takeoff had the best answer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LiSCV_0izI50I700
CBS

3. When James turned on Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," Migos went wild. Takeoff lived his best life and hit multiple famous dances while singing at the top of his lungs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqjRt_0izI50I700
CBS

4. When James tried to add new instruments to Migos's "Walk It," Takeoff's facial expressions of disapproval said everything we were thinking about James' silly ideas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WB41T_0izI50I700
CBS

Seriously, look at Offset and Takeoff with the "we don't have time for these shenanigans" faces.

CBS / Via media.giphy.com

Watch the full Carpool Karaoke segment here:

5. When Quavo and Takeoff went Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City, 28-year-old Takeoff tried to explain why he couldn't buy 1985 Air Jordans when they first dropped 37 years ago, and Quavo called him out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyQFr_0izI50I700
Complex

Watch the full episode of Sneaker Shopping here:

6. When Migos visited The Breakfast Club to discuss their album, Culture II, host Charlamagne Tha God claimed Nicki Minaj couldn't understand Takeoff's verse on the song "Motorsport" featuring her and Cardi B . Takeoff answered "in ad-lib," but it was the Office- style glance at the camera that sold it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gM6qV_0izI50I700
Revolt

7. When host Angela Yee inquired about Takeoff's upcoming solo project, The Last Rocket , and he responded with a signature ad-lib. The room couldn't handle it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fi4wM_0izI50I700
Revolt

Watch the entire Breakfast Club interview here:

8. The music video for Migos's "Walk It Talk It" featuring Drake was funny from start to finish, but Takeoff in that huge blond afro with a tiny blue pick and a powder blue suit was classic.

Quality Control / Via giphy.com

9. When Migos returned to The Breakfast Club to promote Culture III, Angela Yee tried to get some details about Quavo and Takeoff's dating life at the time. Takeoff had a smooth response and brought it back to the music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7J79_0izI50I700
Revolt

10. When Angela Yee kept digging, Takeoff shut it down in the funniest way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdiLR_0izI50I700
Revoit

Watch the entire interview here:

11. When Takeoff went viral after showing off his DJ fading skills on the turntables to Quavo's "Lose It" featuring Lil' Baby.

Instagram: @quavohuncho / Via Instagram: @quavohuncho

12. When Takeoff was featured on BuzzFeed to take the " Which Migos Rapper Are You? " Quiz, and he consistently struggled with navigating the website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UsTDh_0izI50I700
BuzzFeed

Watch the video of Takeoff taking the quiz here:

13. When Migos returned to The Late Late Show with James Corden , he tried to call out Takeoff to explain why the rapper was a little too quiet during the Carpool Karaoke segment. His rebuttal was hilarious, per usual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxmRj_0izI50I700
CBS

Watch the entire Late Late Show interview here:

14. During Complex News' Everyday Struggle, right before things got a little heated, the exchange between DJ Akademiks and Takeoff was something from an episode of a hilarious sitcom. It all started with a question about "Bad and Boujee."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cLBe_0izI50I700
Complex

And it kept going on, y'all. How many times did these men have to ask and answer the same question?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljxeo_0izI50I700
Complex

You have to watch the back and forth for yourself here:

So, what are your favorite Takeoff moments? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”

Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
The Independent

Takeoff shooting as it happened: Houston nurse opens up about seeing Migos star unconscious

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé & LeBron James Pay Tribute To Takeoff On Social Media

The outpouring of love continues for the late rapper. The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

NoCap Gets Dragged Over His Instagram Post To Takeoff

The Alabama rapper received mixed reactions to his post. Takeoff’s passing has sent a huge shock wave through the Hip-Hop community. Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of the Migos star while sending condolences to his family and bandmates. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Honors Offset’s Cousin Takeoff By Retweeting Touching Migos Video Tribute After His Death

Cardi B shared a special video after the tragic death of Takeoff, a member of her husband Offset‘s rap trio Migos. Cardi, 30, retweeted a video from Complex Music where Takeoff, who was Offset’s cousin, shows off a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom, as his best gift he’s ever gotten from Offset and Quavo. “My dudes gave me this ring,” the late rapper (who died at 28 years old) said in the video. “It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”
HOUSTON, TX
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Compares Martell Holt to Todd Tucker + Kenya Moore Throws A Little Shade

Martell Holt is already clashing with the RHOA ladies?. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt may soon be splitting his time on television. As we recently reported, it was said he recently filmed for “Real Housewives of Atlanta”. This is due to the fact that he was Sheree Whitfield‘s plus-one. A while ago, Sheree confirmed that they are currently dating. And things were going so well that Sheree felt comfortable enough to introduce Martell to friends and family members. While she said the relationship wasn’t serious yet, Sheree is still having a good time getting to know Martell better. Interestingly enough, it was Kenya Moore who had to inform Andy Cohen of Martell’s past. At the RHOA reunion, Kenya said that Martell cheated on his ex-wife Melody Holt many times. He even fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry.
The Independent

Offset changes Instagram profile picture to image of Takeoff after Migos bandmate’s death

Offset has paid a subtle tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff after the rapper was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, yesterday (1 November).Offset’s Migos bandmates Quavo and Takeoff were at a private party at a bowling alley when the latter was killed and two unnamed others were injured.While Offset has yet to verbally comment on his friend’s passing, the rapper changed his profile photo on Instagram Wednesday (2 November) to one of Takeoff’s face.According to TMZ, Offset was scheduled to perform at MGM Music Hall in Boston tomorrow, however, an employee at the venue told them he’d no...
HOUSTON, TX
E! News

Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit

Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
NBC New York

How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy