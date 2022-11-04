Sam Pittman has announced that Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown will both be suspended for at least a week after they were arrested early Sunday morning. Slusher and Brown were arrested on disorderly conduct charges after an interaction with Fayetteville police in the area of the bar district just off Dickson Street. Brown was “intentionally standing in the roadway” after police allegedly told him to get out of the road. Slusher was later identified in a separate arrest report as he allegedly grabbed an officer and attempted to pull him away from Brown, according to an arrest report obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO