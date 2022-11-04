ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uatrav.com

Transfers shine for Hoop Hogs in season-opening win

Transfer wings Trevon Brazile and Ricky Council IV showed out for the No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team in its 76-58 win at home Monday over the North Dakota State Bison, carrying the offensive load as freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. was sidelined with a knee injury. Council, a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
therebelwalk.com

Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, Arkansas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– (Release) Ole Miss’ Nov. 19 road matchup vs. Arkansas will kick off at either 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. Time and TV network will be determined on Nov. 12. It will mark the 69th all-time...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Liberty 21, Arkansas 19: Five Questions 'Answered'

A late rally was not enough to overcome an uninspired start as Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) fell to Liberty (8-1) in a 21-19 clunker Saturday from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in what was the first home game for the Hogs in more than a month. The Razorbacks stumbled out...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas FB player Myles Slusher arrested

Arkansas football player Myles Slusher was arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. Below is a screenshot of the Detainee Information:. He was released at 9:04am on Sunday morning. We have requested the police report from Fayetteville PD to learn more information.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman announces suspensions for 2 Arkansas defenders

Sam Pittman has announced that Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown will both be suspended for at least a week after they were arrested early Sunday morning. Slusher and Brown were arrested on disorderly conduct charges after an interaction with Fayetteville police in the area of the bar district just off Dickson Street. Brown was “intentionally standing in the roadway” after police allegedly told him to get out of the road. Slusher was later identified in a separate arrest report as he allegedly grabbed an officer and attempted to pull him away from Brown, according to an arrest report obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
uatrav.com

Pair of Razorback football players arrested Sunday

Fayetteville police officers arrested two Razorback football players Sunday morning on charges of disorderly conduct. Defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher were booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 2:53 a.m. and 3:03 a.m., respectively, according to the Detention Intake Report. Neither player has any prior bookings, and both were released on a $265 bond around 9 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

New restaurants open at Northwest Arkansas Mall

A few new restaurants have opened recently inside the Northwest Arkansas Mall, and at least one more is on the way. Hawaiian restaurant Taste of Hawaii, Filipino restaurant It’s Sa Wrap, and funnel cake/cotton candy and popcorn spot Sugar Daddy’s have opened in the food court in the last year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy