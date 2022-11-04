Read full article on original website

Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
uatrav.com
Transfers shine for Hoop Hogs in season-opening win
Transfer wings Trevon Brazile and Ricky Council IV showed out for the No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team in its 76-58 win at home Monday over the North Dakota State Bison, carrying the offensive load as freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. was sidelined with a knee injury. Council, a...
Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win, Trust Eric Musselman to Build on It
Offense has some struggles, but win in opener has plenty to work on going foward.
Razorbacks' Most Anticipated Season in Decades Starts Monday Night
The house will probably be better than average opener against North Dakota State.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: Arkansas to ink at least one, possibly two more, during early signing period that runs Nov. 9-16
LITTLE ROCK — The week-long college basketball early signing period for the class of 2023 begins in a matter of days (running Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 16), and the Arkansas Razorbacks have one committed player planning to sign with the possibility of adding two more. In-state 5-star...
therebelwalk.com
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, Arkansas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– (Release) Ole Miss’ Nov. 19 road matchup vs. Arkansas will kick off at either 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. Time and TV network will be determined on Nov. 12. It will mark the 69th all-time...
247Sports
Liberty 21, Arkansas 19: Five Questions 'Answered'
A late rally was not enough to overcome an uninspired start as Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) fell to Liberty (8-1) in a 21-19 clunker Saturday from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in what was the first home game for the Hogs in more than a month. The Razorbacks stumbled out...
When KJ Jefferson Said He Was Okay, Hogs’ Sam Pittman Played Him
Bruised shoulder for Razorbacks' quarterback something not going away probably.
hogville.net
Arkansas FB player Myles Slusher arrested
Arkansas football player Myles Slusher was arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. Below is a screenshot of the Detainee Information:. He was released at 9:04am on Sunday morning. We have requested the police report from Fayetteville PD to learn more information.
Auburn coaching candidate makes a simple, strong pitch to Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze appears to have made a huge statement towards him potentially getting the Auburn job by beating Arkansas in Fayetteville. Do not be shocked if Hugh Freeze is backing coaching in the SEC West next season. The disgraced former Ole Miss head coach seems to have...
Arkansas FB players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown suspended following arrest
Fayetteville Police reported that two Arkansas football players fought with officers, leading to their arrest.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman announces suspensions for 2 Arkansas defenders
Sam Pittman has announced that Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown will both be suspended for at least a week after they were arrested early Sunday morning. Slusher and Brown were arrested on disorderly conduct charges after an interaction with Fayetteville police in the area of the bar district just off Dickson Street. Brown was “intentionally standing in the roadway” after police allegedly told him to get out of the road. Slusher was later identified in a separate arrest report as he allegedly grabbed an officer and attempted to pull him away from Brown, according to an arrest report obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
uatrav.com
Pair of Razorback football players arrested Sunday
Fayetteville police officers arrested two Razorback football players Sunday morning on charges of disorderly conduct. Defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher were booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 2:53 a.m. and 3:03 a.m., respectively, according to the Detention Intake Report. Neither player has any prior bookings, and both were released on a $265 bond around 9 a.m.
kansascitymag.com
What’s new in Northwest Arkansas, one of our favorite weekend getaway spots
The Ozarks are old. The hills of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas were among the original geographical features on the continent, with some rocks on the ground there having been made upwards of a half-billion years ago. But grab a stool at the new German beer bar in the booming...
uatrav.com
Robinson declines return to provost position, persists with chancellor candidacy
UA System President Don Bobbitt announced four finalists in the nationwide search for a new university chancellor Sept. 2. More than nine weeks have passed since the announcement, and the UA Board of Trustees has not released a decision. The board held a special meeting and executive session to discuss...
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
fayettevilleflyer.com
New restaurants open at Northwest Arkansas Mall
A few new restaurants have opened recently inside the Northwest Arkansas Mall, and at least one more is on the way. Hawaiian restaurant Taste of Hawaii, Filipino restaurant It’s Sa Wrap, and funnel cake/cotton candy and popcorn spot Sugar Daddy’s have opened in the food court in the last year.
NWA and River Valley residents suffered damages from storm
Residents woke up this morning grateful to see another day but terrified to see the damage the storm has done.
uatrav.com
Halloween provides opportunity for citizens to begin composting journey with old pumpkins
The Halloween season may be a large producer of single use plastic and landfill-bound waste in the form of candy wrappers and cheap costumes, but it is also a special opportunity to contribute to the cutback of landfill-bound waste by dropping off slouching jack o'lanterns and decomposing porch decorative pumpkins.
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
Benton County election results
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in Benton County took to the polls on November 8 to vote on a variety of issues. You can view all results in Benton County below.
