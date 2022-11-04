ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Eater

Raising Canes Chicken Fingers Is Suing a Mall Where It Can’t Sell Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the prolific Lousiana-based chicken finger chain with a devoted fanbase known as “Caniacs,” is learning that not all that’s fowl is fair — at least in Hobart, Indiana, about an hour’s drive east of Chicago. The fast-growing brand popular with LSU students planned a new restaurant with a double drive-thru and outdoor patio in the Crossings of Hobart shopping center off U.S. 30.
HOBART, IN
conciergepreferred.com

Chicago’s Best Thanksgiving Menus 2022

Complete with dine-in, carry-out, and phenomenal pie options, this Thanksgiving is bound to be a good one. Whether you are celebrating with a small group or your entire family, these restaurants have you covered, from appetizers to desserts. Let out favorite places do the work for you this Thanksgiving!. Dine-In...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Forest Park home cracks top 6 in national magazine spread

When a national magazine publishes a two-page spread headlined Best Properties on the Market it might be unexpected that one of the six homes featured is right here in Forest Park. But that is what Mary Ritchie, an alert Forest Park Review and The Week subscriber, told us when she...
FOREST PARK, IL
1440 WROK

One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
whatnowchicago.com

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap Opening Second Location in Elmhurst

The company recently made its debut in The Promenade Bolingbrook. Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, a new restaurant inspired by a world-renowned chef’s global travels, is opening a new location in Elmhurst. The new go-to burger joint recently made its Chicagoland debut by opening in The Promenade Bolingbrook, across...
ELMHURST, IL
we3travel.com

14 Festive Events to Celebrate Christmas in Chicago

The holiday season kicks off early in Chicago, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year in the Windy City. When I visited Chicago in November, I was surprised to find so many fun Christmas in Chicago events and activities throughout the city. I...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

NBC’s Comedy ‘Community’ Has Inspired a Cocktail Menu at a Chicago Bar

As this year’s holiday season approaches, Chicagoans have visions of a pre-pandemic world, with family and friends gathering in large groups around dinner tables and catching up. One sector that’s been hit hard since March 2020 is bars. Even before COVID worries, it felt fewer folks were gathering once sacred drinking days like Black Wednesday, once a date circled by tavern workers who expected to be crushed by customers.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Politics on the menu at these eateries

There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Piggery is the place to be for sports bar festivities

Ken Pospiech, the owner of The Piggery, talks about upcoming sports events at his restaurant as they prepare for the winter holidays. Patrons can participate in fun games, get chances to win prizes during special giveaways, and watch all of their favorite teams all season long. The Piggery is located at 1625 W Irving Park Rd in Wrigleyville.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

Illinois DOT launches website on Interstate 80 reconstruction

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launcheda new website to provide updates on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County. “Our commitment to fixing the Interstate 80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the...
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago Show: Opening Night Glamor

Over 500 of the city’s most canny contributors and soignée shoppers mingled Opening Night at the Chicago Show: Antiques & Art & Modern at the Merchandise Mart recently, previewing and purchasing at brimming booths prior to its public opening. Presented by Hindman, the kickoff event was hosted by...
CHICAGO, IL

