Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eater
Raising Canes Chicken Fingers Is Suing a Mall Where It Can’t Sell Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the prolific Lousiana-based chicken finger chain with a devoted fanbase known as “Caniacs,” is learning that not all that’s fowl is fair — at least in Hobart, Indiana, about an hour’s drive east of Chicago. The fast-growing brand popular with LSU students planned a new restaurant with a double drive-thru and outdoor patio in the Crossings of Hobart shopping center off U.S. 30.
conciergepreferred.com
Chicago’s Best Thanksgiving Menus 2022
Complete with dine-in, carry-out, and phenomenal pie options, this Thanksgiving is bound to be a good one. Whether you are celebrating with a small group or your entire family, these restaurants have you covered, from appetizers to desserts. Let out favorite places do the work for you this Thanksgiving!. Dine-In...
Forest Park Review
Forest Park home cracks top 6 in national magazine spread
When a national magazine publishes a two-page spread headlined Best Properties on the Market it might be unexpected that one of the six homes featured is right here in Forest Park. But that is what Mary Ritchie, an alert Forest Park Review and The Week subscriber, told us when she...
One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever
When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
whatnowchicago.com
Krafted Burger Bar + Tap Opening Second Location in Elmhurst
The company recently made its debut in The Promenade Bolingbrook. Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, a new restaurant inspired by a world-renowned chef’s global travels, is opening a new location in Elmhurst. The new go-to burger joint recently made its Chicagoland debut by opening in The Promenade Bolingbrook, across...
we3travel.com
14 Festive Events to Celebrate Christmas in Chicago
The holiday season kicks off early in Chicago, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year in the Windy City. When I visited Chicago in November, I was surprised to find so many fun Christmas in Chicago events and activities throughout the city. I...
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Eater
NBC’s Comedy ‘Community’ Has Inspired a Cocktail Menu at a Chicago Bar
As this year’s holiday season approaches, Chicagoans have visions of a pre-pandemic world, with family and friends gathering in large groups around dinner tables and catching up. One sector that’s been hit hard since March 2020 is bars. Even before COVID worries, it felt fewer folks were gathering once sacred drinking days like Black Wednesday, once a date circled by tavern workers who expected to be crushed by customers.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Politics on the menu at these eateries
There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
Sports Car 'Plows' Through Chicago Furniture Store, Destroys Inventory
See video of the damage here.
$15 Million Dollar Luxury Naperville House Listing is an Illinois Record
What you're about to see may shock you a bit. It really is possible for pictures of a home to take your breath away. The record-breaking listing is magnificent. Naperville Home is More than 15,000 Square Feet of WOW. It is evident upon viewing the first few photos of this...
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025
If you miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, you won't get another chance to view one until 2025. (CHICAGO) In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, Election Day, as long as the skies are clear, the moon is going to put on a show. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area beginning at 3:09 AM, with the peak at 4:59 AM.
wgnradio.com
The Piggery is the place to be for sports bar festivities
Ken Pospiech, the owner of The Piggery, talks about upcoming sports events at his restaurant as they prepare for the winter holidays. Patrons can participate in fun games, get chances to win prizes during special giveaways, and watch all of their favorite teams all season long. The Piggery is located at 1625 W Irving Park Rd in Wrigleyville.
Annual Chicago Christkindlmarket mugs, ornament unveiled
If you visit Christkindlmarkets this season, you can take home a keepsake.
WGNtv.com
Sunday Brunch: Co-owner of Arlington Heights restaurant making chicken pot pie
The co-owner of Arlington Heights based restaurant, ‘HOME Kitchen and Lounge’ is in the studio to make his special recipe of Chicken pot pie. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Illinois DOT launches website on Interstate 80 reconstruction
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launcheda new website to provide updates on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County. “Our commitment to fixing the Interstate 80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Chicago Show: Opening Night Glamor
Over 500 of the city’s most canny contributors and soignée shoppers mingled Opening Night at the Chicago Show: Antiques & Art & Modern at the Merchandise Mart recently, previewing and purchasing at brimming booths prior to its public opening. Presented by Hindman, the kickoff event was hosted by...
ABC7 Chicago
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs to create largest Black-owned cannabis business
CHICAGO -- Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs could become a dominant African American player in the cannabis industry with a pending deal for production and retail outlets in the Chicago area and in New York and Massachusetts. In a deal worth at least $155 million, Combs is buying assets being spun...
