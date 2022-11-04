ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Caught in Southie

The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Celebrate Thanksgiving with these Boston-area restaurants

You'll be thankful for these spots open for holiday dining and offering festive meals to-go. Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Boston’s best restaurants and hotels are ready to host you and yours. Whether your autumn celebration calls for brunch or dinner — with or without live jazz — or even a feast at home, there’s surely a holiday dining option to fit your fancy.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region

When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

How not to build a highway

THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
NEWTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Police, council clash over civilian flaggers

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A City Council hearing on the idea of using civilian flaggers instead of police details on some construction projects got heated Monday as Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone refused to surrender the microphone after exceeding the five-minute limit for testimony, prompting councilors to walk out of the hearing, held at the Bolling Building in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

3 Walgreens in Boston Set to Close, Creating ‘Pharmacy Deserts' for Some

The decision to close the three Walgreens locations in Boston neighborhoods, leaving two of those communities without a convenient pharmacy, isn't sitting well with residents. Hennie Beaman lives in Mattapan and is upset the Walgreens at 90 River St. is closing. “This store was just open three or four years...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Boston 24 and Public Journal for Thursday, November 3, 2022

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Wednesday@ 10 AM through THursday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston sees record temperatures on Sunday

Sunday's high of 76 degrees broke the previous record of 73 degrees set in 1938. Sunday was a day of record-breaking heat for several New England cities. Boston recorded a high of 76 degrees, beating the previous record of 73 degrees set in 1938, 1948, 1959, and 2015, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday morning also broke Boston’s record for the warmest low during November, at 66 degrees.
BOSTON, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Seaport, Boston

Seaport is a neighborhood within South Boston. It was previously an industrial area developed into a waterfront commercial district with restaurants, office buildings, and luxury apartments. Officially named The South Boston Waterfront, Seaport District was developed as the city’s tech hub when the Big Dig was finished. It was...
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston

When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran 47 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran who was killed in the line of duty 47 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 6, 1975, Sergeant Richard Halloran was shot and killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bremen Street and Neptune Road.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley police log: Motorist in need agrees to go to hospital; costly computer scam; police station lot not the best place to act suspicious

The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Sept. 6-11: On September 6, 2022 at 10:59 p.m. an officer was dispatched to Worcester Street for a report of amotorist that had made suicidal statements earlier in the evening. The officer located the vehicle and made contact with the individual who had cut their wrist and was bleeding. The party agreed to go to the hospital for evaluation.
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton man arrested, held without bail in connection with Sunday shooting in Dorchester

A Brockton man was ordered held without bail Monday in connection with a shooting in Dorchester last night, one of three across the city. According to Boston Police, Aquan Hudson, 24, is facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal weapon and ammunition charges after allegedly shooting at a driver that collided with him at Dorchester intersection Sunday night.
BROCKTON, MA

