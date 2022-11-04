Read full article on original website
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
‘Pharmacy deserts’ created as Walgreens closes locations in Roxbury, Hyde Park, Mattapan
The three pharmacies will close one after another in three days, creating inconveniences for the communities they served. Walgreens locations in three Boston neighborhoods will close this week. The three pharmacies will close one after another in three days: Roxbury’s 2275 Washington St. location will close Tuesday, Hyde Park’s 1329...
Boston Globe
Celebrate Thanksgiving with these Boston-area restaurants
You'll be thankful for these spots open for holiday dining and offering festive meals to-go. Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Boston’s best restaurants and hotels are ready to host you and yours. Whether your autumn celebration calls for brunch or dinner — with or without live jazz — or even a feast at home, there’s surely a holiday dining option to fit your fancy.
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
Two adults, one child displaced after Dorchester house fire
Two adults and a child were forced to seek temporary housing Monday night after a two-alarm fire torched a Dorchester home. According to the Boston Fire Department, a heavy fire developed in the rear of the Woodrow Avenue home at approximately 8:30 p.m. A “quick, aggressive” attack by the responding...
Daily Free Press
Boston’s Downtown Revitalization Project relaunches for the first time since the pandemic
“PLAN: Downtown” is restarting after being shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This downtown revitalization plan, created by the City of Boston and the Boston Consulting Group, will attempt to bring vibrancy back to Boston by creating more open spaces, opportunities for small businesses and new housing projects.
commonwealthmagazine.org
How not to build a highway
THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
‘I take it personally’: BPD Commissioner responds to safety concerns in city
Boston – Boston leaders are assuring the public that they’re hearing all of the community concerns on the heels of a particularly violent weekend. Six people were shot at three separate scenes in Boston in less than an hour time frame on Sunday night. Boston Police Commissioner Michael...
baystatebanner.com
Police, council clash over civilian flaggers
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A City Council hearing on the idea of using civilian flaggers instead of police details on some construction projects got heated Monday as Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone refused to surrender the microphone after exceeding the five-minute limit for testimony, prompting councilors to walk out of the hearing, held at the Bolling Building in Roxbury.
nbcboston.com
3 Walgreens in Boston Set to Close, Creating ‘Pharmacy Deserts' for Some
The decision to close the three Walgreens locations in Boston neighborhoods, leaving two of those communities without a convenient pharmacy, isn't sitting well with residents. Hennie Beaman lives in Mattapan and is upset the Walgreens at 90 River St. is closing. “This store was just open three or four years...
bpdnews.com
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Thursday, November 3, 2022
Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Wednesday@ 10 AM through THursday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
‘He was surrounded by friends’: Man’s murder in South End leaves neighbors anxious
BOSTON — The murder of 39-year-old Jason Murray in Boston’s South End has left neighbors anxious with the killer still at large. Murray was pronounced dead after being shot in the head on Friday night just before 11 p.m. Witnesses saw a blue vehicle speeding away from the...
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
Boston sees record temperatures on Sunday
Sunday's high of 76 degrees broke the previous record of 73 degrees set in 1938. Sunday was a day of record-breaking heat for several New England cities. Boston recorded a high of 76 degrees, beating the previous record of 73 degrees set in 1938, 1948, 1959, and 2015, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday morning also broke Boston’s record for the warmest low during November, at 66 degrees.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Seaport, Boston
Seaport is a neighborhood within South Boston. It was previously an industrial area developed into a waterfront commercial district with restaurants, office buildings, and luxury apartments. Officially named The South Boston Waterfront, Seaport District was developed as the city’s tech hub when the Big Dig was finished. It was...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston
When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran 47 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran who was killed in the line of duty 47 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 6, 1975, Sergeant Richard Halloran was shot and killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bremen Street and Neptune Road.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley police log: Motorist in need agrees to go to hospital; costly computer scam; police station lot not the best place to act suspicious
The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Sept. 6-11: On September 6, 2022 at 10:59 p.m. an officer was dispatched to Worcester Street for a report of amotorist that had made suicidal statements earlier in the evening. The officer located the vehicle and made contact with the individual who had cut their wrist and was bleeding. The party agreed to go to the hospital for evaluation.
Brockton man arrested, held without bail in connection with Sunday shooting in Dorchester
A Brockton man was ordered held without bail Monday in connection with a shooting in Dorchester last night, one of three across the city. According to Boston Police, Aquan Hudson, 24, is facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal weapon and ammunition charges after allegedly shooting at a driver that collided with him at Dorchester intersection Sunday night.
Police: 1 person dead, 5 injured in 3 separate shootings across Boston
BOSTON — Six people were shot and one person was killed in three separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other in Boston on Sunday night, officials said. First, two adult males were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan at approximately 9:10 p.m. One of the men, Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan, died from his wounds while the other is expected to recover.
