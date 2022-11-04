ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bpdnews.com

BPD Officers Arrest Suspect After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop Following Response to Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain

At about 8:21 PM on Monday November 7, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Donnie Daniels, 32, of Roxbury, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 185 Dudley Street in Roxbury. The vehicle was stopped after it was observed fleeing the area of a call for shots fired near the Bromley-Heath Housing Development. During the course of their investigation, officers removed the operator, later identified as the suspect, and recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun from inside the vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest a Medford Man on Firearm Charges in Dorchester

At about 9:34 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest in the area of 516 Columbia Road in Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers conducted a CJIS query on a motor vehicle whose registration was listed...
MEDFORD, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting That Happened in the Area of 92 Westview Street In Dorchester

At about 9:40 PM, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a shot spotter activation at 92 Westview Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. This victim was transported to a local hospital where his injuries were originally considered life-threatening. Homicide and...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Boston Police Officer Arrested for Operating Under the Influence

On Monday, November 7, 2022, Christopher Long, a Boston Police Officer, was arrested by Officers from the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs. Commissioner Michael Cox stated “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 1:45 AM, on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an on-site firearm arrest of Michael Espejo Lozada, 24, of Charlestown, while in the area of Old Road and Columbia Road in Dorchester. Officers were on patrol in the area when they observed a...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Suspect in drug investigation accused of killing another driver while fleeing police in Taunton

TAUNTON – A suspect in a drug investigation fled police and slammed into another vehicle, killing the driver Monday afternoon. Members of the Massachusetts State Police narcotics task force tried to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, shortly after 2 p.m. in Middleborough. Bannister-Sanchez refused to stop and sped away driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander, police said.
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest man in connection to shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night. Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, ABDW, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Victim Identified in the Homicide at Orlando Street in Mattapan

At about 9:10 PM, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester), responded to a radio call for two people shot in the area of 10 Orlando St., Mattapan. On arrival officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported, by Boston EMS, to a local hospital, where Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan was pronounced. The second victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
BOSTON, MA
chelseapolice.com

Officers Seize Firearm, Drugs and Cash in Sunday Arrest

On Sunday, November 6th, members of the Chelsea Police Drug Control Unit while continuing their surveillance efforts in the Congress, Shawmut, and Maverick Streets area for reported drug activity, arrested Ramon Valdez, age 37, of Chelsea, on a variety of drug and firearm charges. Based on an ongoing investigation, the...
CHELSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman facing charges after allegedly pulling box cutter on Dorchester Dollar Tree employee

A Boston woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening a Dollar Tree employee with a box cutter after the worker attempted to prevent her from shoplifting. According to the District Attorney’s office, Cherry Clayton, 52, was attempting to steal items from the Dollar Tree on Dorchester Avenue when a worker attempted to step in. Clayton then allegedly pulled a box cutter from her pocket and attempted to stab the worker. Other employees then restrained Clayton. While attempting to disarm Clayton, she then allegedly bit the victim.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

2 shot in Melrose; police looking for suspect

The incident left two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. Melrose police are searching for the suspect of a shooting in the city Sunday evening that left two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. Police were called to the area of 44...
MELROSE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton man arrested, held without bail in connection with Sunday shooting in Dorchester

A Brockton man was ordered held without bail Monday in connection with a shooting in Dorchester last night, one of three across the city. According to Boston Police, Aquan Hudson, 24, is facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal weapon and ammunition charges after allegedly shooting at a driver that collided with him at Dorchester intersection Sunday night.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
bpdnews.com

Six People Shot at Three Separate Incidents in Mattapan, Dorchester and Hyde Park

BOSTON, MA

