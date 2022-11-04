Read full article on original website
A new analysis from the financial technology company SmartAsset compared 20 of the largest U.S. cities across five metrics to determine the costliest city for first-year homeowners. The analysis found that four of the top five most expensive cities were in California. In San Francisco, first-year homeownership costs are $426,997.
Egg swaps: a guide to plant-based alternatives amid UK avian flu crisis
Scrambled tofu, chickpea meringues and sweet potato cakes are healthier and cheaper substitutes
Survivor Endures the Test of Time
The original adventure reality format Survivor has hit a milestone of 25 years since the show made its debut, and the brand is continuing to go from strength to strength in the international market. There is but a select group of formats with this sort of longevity, and the Banijay catalog is home to a handful.
BritBox International Commissions Inspector Singh
BritBox International has ordered the detective series Inspector Singh from 108 Media, with Sanjeev Bhaskar (The Kumars at No. 42, The Sandman, Unforgotten) starring in the lead role. In season one, the titular Singaporean detective reluctantly travels to Kuala Lumpur to investigate the case against Chelsea Liew, a famous model...
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks in Egypt, while big polluters remained divided over who should pay for the damage industrial greenhouse gas emissions have done to the planet. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. The Pacific country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty,” Natano said. “It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow and reverse the increasing temperature. Therefore, it is essential to prioritize fast-acting strategies.”
