Metallica, Beach Boys Partner with Vault Comics for Graphic Novels

“Great musicians are storytellers, but some stories need to be told on the page,” explains Headshell, an imprint of Vault Comics that works with music icons to create graphic novels inspired by their careers and catalogs.

Metallica, Redman, Def Leppard, the Beach Boys, and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz are among the initial slate of artists in the series. Fans will get a unique way to connect with the music and musicians they love with the music-centric graphic novel series.

Wentz’s issue, titled Dying Inside, will be the first available. Wentz created the graphic novel with writer Hannah Klein and artist Lisa Sterle.

“Creating a new graphic novel with Vault and one of my favorite writers, Hannah Klein, has been an insane experience — in the best possible way,” the Fall Out Boy bassist said of his installment in a statement. “Between her perspective, honesty, and super dark sense of humor and Vault’s creative support throughout the entire process, I’m excited to share it with the world soon.”

Added Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich of the Headshell partnership: “The team at Vault are pushing boundaries and are bold storytellers. We are excited to partner with them.”

“We have one overriding goal at Vault: to bring readers the very best comics and graphic novels,” Vault CEO Damian Wassel, explained. “We’re thrilled to bring that experience creating amazing, award-winning stories to Headshell in partnership with some of the biggest names in music. I can’t wait to share the Headshell line of books with the world.”

Release dates for the novels in the series will be announced in the coming months.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin / Courtesy of Nasty Little Man