ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Metallica, Beach Boys Partner with Vault Comics for Graphic Novels

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sshs3_0izHzIUc00

“Great musicians are storytellers, but some stories need to be told on the page,” explains Headshell, an imprint of Vault Comics that works with music icons to create graphic novels inspired by their careers and catalogs.

Metallica, Redman, Def Leppard, the Beach Boys, and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz are among the initial slate of artists in the series. Fans will get a unique way to connect with the music and musicians they love with the music-centric graphic novel series.

Wentz’s issue, titled Dying Inside, will be the first available. Wentz created the graphic novel with writer Hannah Klein and artist Lisa Sterle.

“Creating a new graphic novel with Vault and one of my favorite writers, Hannah Klein, has been an insane experience — in the best possible way,” the Fall Out Boy bassist said of his installment in a statement. “Between her perspective, honesty, and super dark sense of humor and Vault’s creative support throughout the entire process, I’m excited to share it with the world soon.”

Added Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich of the Headshell partnership: “The team at Vault are pushing boundaries and are bold storytellers. We are excited to partner with them.”

“We have one overriding goal at Vault: to bring readers the very best comics and graphic novels,” Vault CEO Damian Wassel, explained. “We’re thrilled to bring that experience creating amazing, award-winning stories to Headshell in partnership with some of the biggest names in music. I can’t wait to share the Headshell line of books with the world.”

Release dates for the novels in the series will be announced in the coming months.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin / Courtesy of Nasty Little Man

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Watch: Metallica Plays Early ’80s Deep Cuts at Tribute Concert for Megaforce Records

Sunday night (Nov. 7), Metallica took to the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida to pay tribute to Megaforce Records founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha. Having been signed to the label in the early ’80s, the group brought out a number of album cuts from Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightening – their first two efforts. Among the rare tracks were “Fight Fire With Fire,” “For Whom The Bells Toll,” “Call of the Ktulu” and “No Remorse.”
FLORIDA STATE
American Songwriter

5 Spellbinding Live Performances in Honor of Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen was a god among musicians – a holy man, spouting prayers in the form of lyrics and melodies, dripping with hot sex and dark magic. He found a doctrine in the shadows his verses cast, his songs becoming sermons that proselytized to the wanton and wayward. Armed with a voice as deep and desperate as his lyricism, Cohen’s teachings of love, anguish, solitude, and conviction will echo forever.
American Songwriter

Review: Roger Street Friedman’s Ode to Optimism

Roger Street Friedman’s optimistically inscribed fourth album offers a snapshot of a world gone awry and the resilience it takes to make one’s way toward promise and prosperity in spite of it all. Written —naturally enough—during the pandemic—it’s a series of vignettes that capture ordinary common folk dealing with the typical cares and concerns that entangle us all. Still, for the most part, it’s an album devoid of despair. I am thankful for his day, for the love my family gave, for the sacrifices made, I am thankful for this day, he sings on “Thankful For This Day,” a litany of reasons to be grateful, even in the midst of the difficulties the world has witnessed.
American Songwriter

HAWA’s ‘Hadja Bangoura’ Is a Global Sonic Journey

HAWA’s bright, wide smile is a stark contrast against the gray cityscape of a bustling Brooklyn, sprawling out around her. She sits, sipping coffee, unfazed by chattering passersby and hurried vehicles screeching to a halt. Welcoming the deafening orchestra of her borough – a very different symphony from the sounds of her past – HAWA smiles.
BROOKLYN, NY
American Songwriter

My Morning Jacket Announce Deluxe Edition of ‘Circuital’

My Morning Jacket’s 2011 release, Circuital, proved a momentous one for the Louisville, Kentucky-formed band. An album home to fan favorites like “Holdin On To Black Metal,” “Victory Dance,” and the epic title track, Circuital saw multiple accolades and international acclaim upon its release, and now, it will soon see a re-issue.
American Songwriter

Drake, 21 Savage Drop “Privileged Rappers” Video, Face Lawsuit Over Fake Vogue Cover

Drake and 21 Savage are “Privileged Rappers” in the latest promo video for their new album, Her Loss. In this faux performance for ColorsxStudios, a German music performance platform that features artists performing in a minimalist, colorful setting, the two take to a studio decked out in gold. Also known as A Colors Show, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and FKA twigs also have performed on the platform.
American Songwriter

10 Best Reverb Pedals for 2022-23

Reverb means a lot of different things to many different people, especially in pedal form. Are you trying to recreate an actual, physical space? Create a giant, washy, ambient landscape? Trying to simulate the end of the universe? All of these things are now possible and relatively easy to obtain without mortgaging your home (in most cases). The last ten years have particularly been a revolution in the pedal industry as to form factor, features, expansiveness, and versatility. We here at American Songwriter have looked at all the models available and here are our picks for the top ten reverb pedals for working musicians:
ARIZONA STATE
American Songwriter

Jack Antonoff and Bleachers Share New Version of Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Single “Anti-Hero”

Jack Antonoff and his Bleachers bandmates have released a new version of Taylor Swift’s Midnights single, “Anti-Hero.”. Though Antonoff has worked on many of Swift’s albums, including co-producing the 2014 release 1989, Reputation in 2017, and the 2019 album Lover, along with the 2020 dual release of folklore and evermore and her most recent Midnights, the collaboration marks the first time Swift has worked with Bleachers.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy