Kate's carols returns! Princess of Wales to host another Christmas service at Westminster Abbey set to pay tribute to the late Queen

By Jessica Taylor For Mailonline
 4 days ago

The Princess of Wales will host another Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey this December, which will pay tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate, 40, will host the service on Thursday 15 December, to be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve, in what will be her first Christmas Carol service since she was given the Princess of Wales title.

The purpose of the service is to recognise selflessness among individuals and communities around the UK and highlight the importance of supporting others during difficult times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CylU_0izHxQEm00
The Princess of Wales (pictured at the 2021 carol service) will host another Christmas Carol event this year at Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqbR1_0izHxQEm00
At last year's event the Princess of Wales was joined by her husband Prince William, Sophie Wessex, and Zara and Mike Tindall

The event, which is spearheaded by the Princess of Wales band supported by The Royal Foundation, will showcase the 'joy' of coming together in friendships and community events that support people in times of difficulty and loss.

It is designed to appeal to people of all faiths, as well as people who do not practice faith or religion.

Royal fans can expect to see members of the Royal Family attend the event as the late Queen is commemorated in a ceremony that will honour some core values she demonstrated throughout her life - including empathy and compassion.

To celebrate such values, some special guests will be invited to the Abbey in recognition of their efforts to help the people around them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbuOO_0izHxQEm00
The Prince and Princess of Wales, pictured at last year's event at Westminster Abbey, which was also broadcast on Christmas Eve

Last year, the Princess's event was attended by her husband Prince William, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall and Sophie Wessex.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also in attendance and were pictured singing along to the carols and hymns.

It was also a family affair for the Princess, with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her siblings James and Pippa, also in attendance.

During the service, speakers were invited to address the crowd, with the Prince of Wales making a speech as well as ITV presenter Kate Garraway.

Westminster Abbey will be adorned with decorations to mark the event, where some favourite Christmas carols and readings will be performed.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: 'It is a real honour to be the broadcast partner for the Royal Carols again this year. Viewers are in for a very special festive treat.'

