Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Who’s to blame for the Blues’ early struggles?
The St. Louis Blues are off to a very disappointing start to the season, as a 3-0 start has gone down the drain with a seven-game losing streak to sink them to the bottom of the standings. There’s certainly a plethora of reasons for their early season struggles, but Frank...
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
The Dodgers Send Two More Players to Free Agency
The big name here is Alberto who spent the season with the team as the primary infield utility man and general bringer of good vibes. Veterans Mookie Betts and Justin Turner both praised Hanser's clubhouse presence but the front office seemingly felt the $2 million price tag on the option was a bit too much for someone that was ultimately left off the postseason roster.
Jim Bowden predicts the contracts of MLB’s top free agents
Over the weekend, Jim Bowden released an article for The Athletic that ranked MLB’s top free agents and predicted the contracts they will sign this offseason. Two Braves made the list, Dansby Swanson, who came in at #9, and Kenley Jansen, who was ranked #22. Bowden predicts Atlanta’s shortstop will sign a six-year deal worth $154 million, which is just slightly higher than $25 million a season. Here was his reasoning:
Free Agent Kemba Walker Will Make $36 Million This Season Even If He Is Not Playing In The NBA
The NBA is one of the richest sports leagues in the world. NBA players take home millions of dollars in salaries each season. With each passing year, the salaries of players are skyrocketing, but at the end of the day, they have worked hard to earn that money. One such...
Red Sox’ Eric Hosmer will not exercise opt-out clause in contract; first baseman is set to earn $39 million over next 3 seasons
Eric Hosmer has informed the Red Sox that he will not be opting out of the final three years and $39 million of his contract, according to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The Red Sox acquired Hosmer and minor-leaguers Max Ferguson and Corey Rosier from the Padres in exchange for pitching prospect Jay Groome at the trade deadline in early August. As part of the deal, San Diego agreed to take on nearly the entirety of Hosmer’s remaining contract, leaving Boston on the hook for only the major-league minimum.
Clayton Kershaw being eyed by one notable opposing team
Clayton Kershaw may still be wearing blue next year, just a different shade. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are waiting patiently on direction from Kershaw’s camp this offseason. The Rangers would like to see how willing the former NL Cy Young Award winner is to engage with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
NHL prospect roundup: Red Wings’ Carter Mazur deserves your attention
If it isn’t clear, the NCAA is full of must-watch hockey this season. The biggest standout has been 2023 NHL Draft prospect Adam Fantilli, who has 20 points through 10 games. He’s the only player with at least 10 games played to have hit the 2.00 points-per-game mark. At this pace, he could blast past Jack Eichel’s 71-point freshman campaign ahead of the 2015 Draft, which established him as one of the best prospects to ever come from the college level.
Cardinals Protect A Rising Star For 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals added a rising star to their 40-man roster yesterday. Outfielder Moises Gomez had a historic season, hitting .294 with 39 home runs and 94 RBI over 120 games with Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. His 39 homers set a single-season Cardinals MiLB record. Gomez, 24, is...
Three Jets rookies who have risen above the rest
The Jets have their rookies to thank for Sunday's upset win over the Bills. Playing as a depth piece on the Jets' stacked defensive line, Jermaine Johnson has shined in limited playing time. With 2.5 sacks total, he has recorded one sack every 40 snaps. Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson, the 2022 NFL Draft's second overall pick, has a sack every 106 snaps and 4.5 sacks overall.
The Suns Aren’t Bringing Back Their Former Star
The Phoenix Suns are facing the prospect of losing Cameron Johnson for the next couple of months due to surgery to remove his meniscus. Johnson has been a helpful part of the team and has started in every game of the season so far. The loss of him isn’t as...
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Only Offered Russell Westbrook & Second Round Picks To Spurs For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has seen his name in trade rumors nonstop for months and that has not changed since the season started. Due to the Lakers’ lack of mid-tier salaries and trade assets, any roster upgrade would have to come by trading Westbrook and the organization’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
