If you are a Call of Duty veteran, you know how vulgar in-game chat can be. In light of that, Infinity Ward is ramping up its efforts to crack down on toxic behavior in MW2. In September, Activision announced they banned over 500,000 Call of Duty accounts and forced 300,000 to change their names. The developers also revealed a new Code of Conduct, and every Modern Warfare 2 player has to acknowledge it before proceeding into the game.

1 DAY AGO