KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Prepare for icy conditions amidst INW’s first major snowstorm

SPOKANE, Wash. — This fresh wave of winter weather is bringing with it slick road conditions. With the number of hills scattered throughout Spokane, it can make for an icy commute. Snow removal crews have been called into action. “With this amount of snow this is basically what we would call a maintenance plow,” said Kirsten Davis, communications manager for...
KXLY

Snow to end today and then a big freeze – Mark

Snow will be in the area most of the morning and continues through the day to the North. Tonight. we see Arctic air move in and dry conditions with cold days and bitter cold nights through the end of the week. We will see a slight warm-up this weekend. Plan...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Thousands of Avista customers without power as snow falls

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of homes are without power as snow falls on the Inland Northwest. As of 7:50 a.m, 2,255 Avista customers were without service. Outages have been reported in the Spokane area, all the way north into Kettle Falls. Crews are being dispatched to repair outages, but timelines vary depending on location. Check the outage map here. READ: Plan...
FOX 28 Spokane

Major Wind Storm

Our first snowfall of the year has turned to rain for many this afternoon, but this storm is not done with us yet, as we await what looks to be a major, damaging windstorm arriving overnight! Winds have already been picking up in areas south of Spokane Friday afternoon, but expect them to really ramp up around Spokane between 5-10PM, with the strongest/damaging winds likely between 10PM-4AM. During that time, gusts could reach upwards of 60mph! We are expecting scattered to widespread power outages as trees, tree limbs and power lines could all be coming down. Make sure you are prepared for the possibility of power outages BEFORE you head to bed tonight! That means, have flashlights at the ready, and devices fully charged.
KREM2

Avista reports hundreds without power in snow, freezing temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Monday as snow blanketed the area and temperatures fell below freezing. As of Tuesday afternoon, Avista reported 636 customers still without power. That is down from Monday afternoon when more than 6,100 customers were affected. The...
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Storm approaching with damaging snow and wind – Kris

We are tracking a significant winter storm that will move in late Thursday evening and continue through Saturday. This storm will bring heavy, wet snow to the Friday morning commute followed by high winds Friday night into Saturday. Several advisories, watches and warnings will take effect as this storm approaches.
KHQ Right Now

Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm

SPOKANE, Wash. - Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
KHQ Right Now

US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
KLEWTV

Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a

The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
KREM

Snow prompts school closures and delays for Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday. All Saints Catholic School - 2-hour delay. Extended Care and Shuttle service will also operate on a 2-hour delay. No Preschool. Cheney School District - 2-hour delay. Christian Heritage School -...
KHQ Right Now

Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions

SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes. This is a breaking news story and will...
KHQ Right Now

Multivehicle collision blocks northbound lane on Wandermere bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. - A multivehicle collision blocking the right northbound lane on US-395 at the Wandermere bridge on Monday afternoon has cleared. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. Multiple vehicles are involved in a collision on the North Spokane Corridor has blocked the right northbound lane on the...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
KHQ Right Now

School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8

SPOKANE, Wash. - With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No AM Preschool, No AM Classes Dishman.
