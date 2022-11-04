Read full article on original website
Prepare for icy conditions amidst INW’s first major snowstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. — This fresh wave of winter weather is bringing with it slick road conditions. With the number of hills scattered throughout Spokane, it can make for an icy commute. Snow removal crews have been called into action. “With this amount of snow this is basically what we would call a maintenance plow,” said Kirsten Davis, communications manager for...
Snow to end today and then a big freeze – Mark
Snow will be in the area most of the morning and continues through the day to the North. Tonight. we see Arctic air move in and dry conditions with cold days and bitter cold nights through the end of the week. We will see a slight warm-up this weekend. Plan...
Snow slows commute, cancels schools in Inland Northwest
Several inches of snow has fallen in Spokane on Monday morning with more on the way. Drivers should expect snow-covered roads. Some schools are closed or delayed.
Thousands of Avista customers without power as snow falls
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of homes are without power as snow falls on the Inland Northwest. As of 7:50 a.m, 2,255 Avista customers were without service. Outages have been reported in the Spokane area, all the way north into Kettle Falls. Crews are being dispatched to repair outages, but timelines vary depending on location. Check the outage map here. READ: Plan...
Major Wind Storm
Our first snowfall of the year has turned to rain for many this afternoon, but this storm is not done with us yet, as we await what looks to be a major, damaging windstorm arriving overnight! Winds have already been picking up in areas south of Spokane Friday afternoon, but expect them to really ramp up around Spokane between 5-10PM, with the strongest/damaging winds likely between 10PM-4AM. During that time, gusts could reach upwards of 60mph! We are expecting scattered to widespread power outages as trees, tree limbs and power lines could all be coming down. Make sure you are prepared for the possibility of power outages BEFORE you head to bed tonight! That means, have flashlights at the ready, and devices fully charged.
Avista reports hundreds without power in snow, freezing temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Monday as snow blanketed the area and temperatures fell below freezing. As of Tuesday afternoon, Avista reported 636 customers still without power. That is down from Monday afternoon when more than 6,100 customers were affected. The...
Strong Storm Bringing Snow Tonight, Damaging Winds/Power Outages Friday Night
We've been talking about it all week long, and now it is on the doorstep! Our first big storm of the Fall season will bring the first snowfall for many later tonight, and the potential for damaging winds and power outages Friday night-Saturday morning!. The first of the numerous impacts...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Storm approaching with damaging snow and wind – Kris
We are tracking a significant winter storm that will move in late Thursday evening and continue through Saturday. This storm will bring heavy, wet snow to the Friday morning commute followed by high winds Friday night into Saturday. Several advisories, watches and warnings will take effect as this storm approaches.
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
Thousands without power in Spokane and North Idaho due to gusty winds in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane and North Idaho residents are seeing the aftermath of strong winds that hit the region on Friday night. The strong winds left thousands without power and some downed branches across the roads. A High Wind Warning was issued for a majority of the Inland...
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
Snow prompts school closures and delays for Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday. All Saints Catholic School - 2-hour delay. Extended Care and Shuttle service will also operate on a 2-hour delay. No Preschool. Cheney School District - 2-hour delay. Christian Heritage School -...
Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes. This is a breaking news story and will...
Multivehicle collision blocks northbound lane on Wandermere bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A multivehicle collision blocking the right northbound lane on US-395 at the Wandermere bridge on Monday afternoon has cleared. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. Multiple vehicles are involved in a collision on the North Spokane Corridor has blocked the right northbound lane on the...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Highway 395 near Jump Off Rd
CHEWELAH, Wash. — One person has died and two others were injured in a crash on Highway 395 near Jump Off Rd Tuesday morning. The crash happened about nine miles south of Chewelah and continues to fully block the highway. WSDOT says a detour was in place at State Route 292 at Loon Lake and State Route 231. The Washington...
Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months. With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state...
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8
SPOKANE, Wash. - With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No AM Preschool, No AM Classes Dishman.
Collision on NB US 395/ N. Spokane Corridor at Wandermere Bridge cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash on the Wanderemere Bridge in North Spokane has been cleared The right lane of NB US 395/North Spokane Corridor was blocked because of the crash. WSDOT said to expect delays through the area and to be careful when driving through there. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
