Women in Hockey: Kara Stephan
Rangers full stack engineer using military background, hockey knowledge to help various departments. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at New York Rangers full stack engineer Kara Stephan:. Name: Kara...
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
Capitals score four on power play against Oilers, end skid
WASHINGTON -- Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists for the Washington Capitals, who scored four power-play goals in a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Capital One Arena on Monday. The goals were Kuznetsov's first this season. "I thought he was going. He had speed and he...
Yzerman uses past lessons trying to rebuild Red Wings into winner again
DETROIT -- Steve Yzerman stood at center ice in front of the Stanley Cup, a shining symbol of the glory of the past and goal for the future. The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 championship before a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday and 1998 championship before a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
State Your Case: Beniers early favorite for Calder Trophy?
NHL.com writers debate chances of Kraken forward winning award given to rookie of the year. Matty Beniers is having a breakout season for the Seattle Kraken. The 19-year-old center leads NHL rookies with nine points (five goals, four assists), and is a big reason the Kraken are 7-4-2 entering their nationally televised game at home against the Nashville Predators (5-6-1) on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1).
Bruins Assign Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 7, that the team has assigned forward Jakub Lauko to Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in seven games with Boston this season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - The Canadiens are looking to snap a three-game winless streak as they make a quick visit to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Tuesday. 1. After a strong start to their four-game road trip late last month, the Canadiens are looking to get back into the win column after suffering three losses in a row. Most recently, they lost 6-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre on Saturday in their first game back from the voyage. Cole Caufield enjoyed a two-point night (1G, 1A), while Nick Suzuki scored twice and Juraj Slafkovsky got his third of the season in the loss to Vegas. Kirby Dach (3A) and Kaiden Guhle (2A) also enjoyed multi-point nights for the Habs against the Knights, while Jake Allen turned aside 36 shots.
Coach's Challenge: CGY @ NJD - 17:57 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal New Jersey. Video review determined that New Jersey's Jesper Boqvist preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Jonas Siegenthaler's goal. According to Rule 38.9, " The standard for overturning the call in...
PREVIEW | Canucks at Senators
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Senators this season: Nov. 8 (away) and Mar. 11 (home). The Canucks are 32-19-2-3 all-time against the Senators, including a 14-11-1-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games vs Ottawa (2-2-1 in their last...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
Caps Overpower Oilers, 5-4
Facing the high-octane offense of the Edmonton Oilers and their dangerous one-two punch of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Caps managed to keep them at arm's length all game long on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Washington scored the game's first two goals and kept the Oilers at least a goal away from them for the remainder of the evening, powering past Edmonton 5-4 on the strength of four extra-man tallies to halt a four-game slide (0-2-2).
McDavid cementing legacy as he plays 500th NHL game with Oilers
WASHINGTON -- Connor McDavid's first 499 NHL regular-season games have flown by nearly as quickly as the speedy Edmonton Oilers center races past defenders. McDavid will play his 500th game when the Oilers visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS, NBCSWA, ESPN+, SN NOW).
'GRIND THROUGH IT'
NEWARK - What you're looking for is something to build on. Some key touches. A nice pass. A blocked shot or two. Anything to hang your hat on. While it's true, there was plenty to like for many of the Flames in last night's overtime loss to the Islanders, few had a bigger impact on the game than MacKenzie Weegar.
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ ISLANDERS
FLAMES (5-4-1) at ISLANDERS (7-5-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (11) Goals - Nazem Kadri (6) Islanders:. Points - Brock Nelson (13) Goals - Anders Lee...
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
Mailbag: Lehner's future in Vegas; playoff chances for last-place teams
Here is the Nov. 9 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. With Logan Thompson and Adin Hill performing well so far, along with Thompson's low salary cap hit the next three seasons, does Vegas try to move Robin Lehner this offseason? -- @GLaSnoST9.
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
Robertson embraces the wave of affection; Bowness is proud of him
Rick Bowness gives credit to Jason Robertson for his 'poise and confidence', also admiring the top line's unity. Jason Robertson will be getting a lot of the crowds focus on Tuesday night in Winnipeg. Not only is he the NHL's First Star of the Week, he also will be prominently...
Caps Get First Look at Pens
The Caps move to the backside of their season-long four-game homestand on Wednesday night when the Pittsburgh Penguins make the first of their two visits to the District this season. Wednesday's game is the Capitals' first home game against a Metropolitan Division opponent this season. Washington halted a four-game losing...
Canucks say signing Horvat to new contract is 'priority'
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks hope to sign captain Bo Horvat to a new contract, but the forward's hot start to the season will at least increase his trade value if they can't reach an agreement, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said Monday. Rutherford told Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver...
