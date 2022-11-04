ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Reserve Township salvage yard accused of not removing license plates from junk vehicles

By Shelley Bortz
RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Reserve Township auto salvage yard is accused of not removing license plates from junk vehicles, which could mean trouble for vehicle owners.

Pittsburgh Vehicle Fraud Investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police filed 58 misdemeanors and 804 summary violations against Rusty Hook Auto Salvage.

Back in September, investigators conducted a routine salvage yard audit and found that multiple vehicles with Pennsylvania license plates still attached were still under the transfers' names.

"When a car does get salvaged, it's on the salvage company to take the plate off and the stickers and then contact PennDOT and do the proper paperwork," Trooper Rico Gagliardi said.

By not removing the plate, the car still looks like it belongs to the owner. This makes the owner legally liable for anything that happens while the plate is on any car.

For example, if the plate is stolen from the salvage yard and attached to another vehicle and that vehicle travels on the Turnpike, the person who the plate is registered to is responsible for the fees.

"Next thing you know you might have a few thousand dollars worth of fines from E-Zpass toll fees, parking tickets, you name it. Your name is still on that plate," Gagliardi said.

KDKA-TV stopped by the yard, which is still open for business, for comment and they were anything but happy to see us. They closed the gate and blocked our view with a pick-up truck.

State police say to avoid your plate ending up on another car, they suggest taking matters into your own hands.

"You can just take the plate yourself," according to Gagliardi.

They also found that the yard's certificate of authorization and dealer plates were all expired.

The investigation is still ongoing.

