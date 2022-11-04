Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Whitmer wins second term as governor, ballot initiatives all passing
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term while two Democrat incumbents were clinging to narrow leads for Michigan’s top three statewide elected offices. The Associated Press declared Whitmer the winner around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday with over half of precincts in Michigan reporting. Whitmer had...
abc12.com
Kildee-Junge race for Congress very close in early results
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – Early results are very close for the hotly contested race representing much of Mid-Michigan in Congress. At 12:30 a.m., Republican Paul Junge and incumbent Democrat Dan Kildee both had 48% of the vote. Those results don’t include any numbers from Kildee's home base of Genesee County.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan polls open on this Election Day
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan polls opened to voters Tuesday morning for the midterm election. People across the state have several important issues to decide on, including who will serve as the governor of Michigan for the next four years. Ahead of Election Day, ballot counting had already started in some...
abc12.com
DEA seizes nearly 700 pounds of Fentanyl in 2022, topping last two years combined
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- One hundred eleven days is how long it took for Becky Fuqua’s daughter, Jena, to lose her battle with addiction in 2018. “Xanax was the kick starter and there was an exposure to fentanyl,” Fuqua said. Jen was only 20 when she died,...
abc12.com
A large portion of Mid-Michigan is without power from strong winds
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A large portion of Mid-Michigan is without power after strong winds on Saturday. There were multiple reports of fallen branches and power lines blocking roadways Sunday morning. Consumers Energy is showing just over 100,000 people are without power. A number of outages in the state aren't expected...
abc12.com
'Heard a big bang': California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, California (KCRA) -- Northern California officials are looking into if the bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in...
