ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Whitmer wins second term as governor, ballot initiatives all passing

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term while two Democrat incumbents were clinging to narrow leads for Michigan’s top three statewide elected offices. The Associated Press declared Whitmer the winner around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday with over half of precincts in Michigan reporting. Whitmer had...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Kildee-Junge race for Congress very close in early results

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – Early results are very close for the hotly contested race representing much of Mid-Michigan in Congress. At 12:30 a.m., Republican Paul Junge and incumbent Democrat Dan Kildee both had 48% of the vote. Those results don’t include any numbers from Kildee's home base of Genesee County.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan polls open on this Election Day

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan polls opened to voters Tuesday morning for the midterm election. People across the state have several important issues to decide on, including who will serve as the governor of Michigan for the next four years. Ahead of Election Day, ballot counting had already started in some...
abc12.com

A large portion of Mid-Michigan is without power from strong winds

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A large portion of Mid-Michigan is without power after strong winds on Saturday. There were multiple reports of fallen branches and power lines blocking roadways Sunday morning. Consumers Energy is showing just over 100,000 people are without power. A number of outages in the state aren't expected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy