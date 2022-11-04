ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Ryan Reynolds jabs pal Nick Cannon over 11th baby news

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2Ip1_0izHnal400

When Nick Cannon shared an Instagram photo with his very pregnant girlfriend Alyssa Scott, his pal Ryan Reynolds tweaked him on the good news.

Cannon is expecting his 11th baby with Scott, his second with the model. The pair had a son, Zen, who died of cancer at 5 months old in December 2021.

Reynolds retweeted a People story about the new baby, joking, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle."

It's a double-edged joke: One, a Jaws reference, and another a callback to way back in June of this year -- when Cannon was only a dad of eight. He took part in a Father's Day video with Aviation Gin CEO Reynolds, who had him mix a cocktail known as an Aviation Vasectomy. "Yes, it's delicious, but the Aviation Vasectomy is clearly not yet 100% effective," Reynolds warned.

Cannon's baby news comes after he recently welcomed his ninth baby, his first with girlfriend LaNisha Cole, and then his 10th, his third with Brittany Bell.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
People

Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas

The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
NEW YORK STATE
102.5 The Bone

Amy Schumer reveals her son Gene, 3, hospitalized for RSV

Amy Schumer on Sunday revealed that her 3-year-old son Gene was hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus, two days before hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend. "This was the hardest week of my life. I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going though this right now. I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn't have been more supportive," the Life and Beth and Inside Amy Schumer star shared Sunday on Instagram, adding, "My son is home and better."
Popculture

Jessica Simpson Shares New Photo in Wake of Fans' Concerns

Fans have been worried about Jessica Simpson lately. The "With You" singer shared an Instagram post that had fans deeply concerned about her appearance and behavior from the Pottery Barn ad. In the video, Simpson seemingly slurred her words and appeared much smaller than what appeared to be healthy to the eye. "Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," the Newlywed alum said in the Nov. 3 post. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson." In a new black and white post, Simpson shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her filming the pilot for her series based on her 2020 memoir. She still appears small, but the alarm isn't as high.
102.5 The Bone

The Money Captain Radio

All Hands on Deck. It’s Time to Anchor Up! Each week, Chris Drew, founder of Drew Capital Group and the captain of your show, helps his listeners navigate rocky financial waters. Get your comm systems running and come aboard as we swap stories and show you the ropes. Whether you’re trying to reel in the big fish or simply get your sea legs, the Money Captain is here to answer your SOS!
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Chris Evans through the years

Through the years Chris Evans and Jaime Pressly at the premiere and after-party for "Not Another Teen Movie" at the Avco Theater in los Angeles, Ca. Friday, December 7, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
102.5 The Bone

Is an 'Indiana Jones' show headed to Disney+?

There's no word from ABC News' parent company, Disney, or its subsidiary Lucasfilm, but Variety reports both companies have been meeting with writers to help get an Indiana Jones series off the ground for Disney+. It's not known whether the show will be a prequel series, as the Emmy-winning Young...
102.5 The Bone

Harry Potter Sorting Hat voice, Leslie Phillips, dies

Leslie Phillips, the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” films, has died. Phillips was best known for his role in the “Carry On” movie franchise but his voice gave life to the Sorting Hat, which designated Hogwarts students into the various houses, CNN reported.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy