ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Quentin Tarantino won't make a Marvel movie

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQ1Y6_0izHmwpB00

Quentin Tarantino won't be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a director. At least that's the word from the Oscar-winning screenwriter and Pulp Fiction director to the Los Angeles Times.

While promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, Tarantino says he wouldn't be able to put his unique spin on the material if he did a Marvel movie. "I'm not a hired hand. I'm not looking for a job," he said.

While he admits he was being "snarky" in his book in saying filmmakers "can't wait" for the superhero movie boom to deflate, but admits the situation is like the one filmmakers in the 1960s went through when movie musicals were all the rage.

"The analogy works because it’s a similar chokehold" on the industry in terms of theatrical content nowadays, he says.

Unlike Martin Scorsese -- who derided superhero movies as "not cinema" -- Tarantino didn't directly diss the superhero genre. However, the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood director says he just thinks big budget event movies are "not necessarily my favorite type of film."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 4

Related
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: Keanu could reprise John Wick in 'Ballerina' spin-off, and more

Variety reports Keanu Reeves is in talks to reprise his role as John Wick in Ballerina, a female-centric spinoff of the popular action franchise starring Blonde's Ana de Armas. All that's known about the series so far is that de Armas will star as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Ian McShane is also set to appear in Ballerina, reprising his role as Winston, the enigmatic manager of the Continental Hotel. Meanwhile, Reeves and McShane will return in John Wick: Chapter 4, due in theaters on March 24, 2023...
102.5 The Bone

Is an 'Indiana Jones' show headed to Disney+?

There's no word from ABC News' parent company, Disney, or its subsidiary Lucasfilm, but Variety reports both companies have been meeting with writers to help get an Indiana Jones series off the ground for Disney+. It's not known whether the show will be a prequel series, as the Emmy-winning Young...
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Chris Evans through the years

Through the years Chris Evans and Jaime Pressly at the premiere and after-party for "Not Another Teen Movie" at the Avco Theater in los Angeles, Ca. Friday, December 7, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
102.5 The Bone

"Way too much fun": Chris Evans and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tease holiday movie 'Red One'

On social media Monday, Chris Evans and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teased the start of production on their upcoming Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One. "Callum Drift and Jack O'Malley, Evans said of Rock and his respective characters. "We're already having WAY too much fun on this one," the Marvel movie veteran said, adding in parentheses, "I can't believe I'm finally doing a Christmas movie!"
102.5 The Bone

"I'm always thanking you for something!": Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson thanks fans for "'Black Adam' love"

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson started his "beautiful Tuesday morning" off with a walk in Georgia and a heartfelt "thank you" to his fans. "It seems I'm always thanking you guys for something," the superstar laughed. "But it's appropriate because I have a lot of s*** to be grateful for," he said, noting fans made Black Adam the number-one movie in the world for three straight weeks, a feat that only three movies have done this year. "Man, that is hard to do...for one weekend -- let alone three weekends."
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy