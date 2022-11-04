ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find Ohio election results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is providing real-time election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ohio, in which the governor’s and Washington D.C. seats are up for grabs. Voters began deciding on a multitude of local races when polls opened at 6:30 a.m. They will later close at 7:30 p.m., after which election […]
Ohio breaks early voting record

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio set a record for early and absentee voting in a midterm election this year. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, more than 1.55 million Ohioans either voted early or requested an absentee ballot for the midterm election, an increase of 3.9% over 2018, which was also a […]
State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising […]
High school football regional semi brackets announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the high school football regional semifinal brackets for this coming weekend’s games. All games are set to be played this Friday and Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. at neutral locations, which can be found in the listings below. Divisions I, II, III, […]
Ohio’s getting a $400,000 payout from two other data breaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second credit monitoring giant in the United States is dishing out money over not one, but two data breaches it suffered in the past decade. Ohio joined a 40-state lawsuit against Experian related to data breaches it suffered in 2012 and 2015, of which the latter also involved T-Mobile. The […]
