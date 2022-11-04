Read full article on original website
Related
Where to find Ohio election results
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is providing real-time election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ohio, in which the governor’s and Washington D.C. seats are up for grabs. Voters began deciding on a multitude of local races when polls opened at 6:30 a.m. They will later close at 7:30 p.m., after which election […]
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
Ohio breaks early voting record
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio set a record for early and absentee voting in a midterm election this year. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, more than 1.55 million Ohioans either voted early or requested an absentee ballot for the midterm election, an increase of 3.9% over 2018, which was also a […]
Complete election results for central Ohio
Find up-to-the minute results from across central Ohio and watch for analysis from political commentators and live updates with NBC4i.com Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony
Ohio governor: Mike DeWine, running against Nan Whaley, projected to win second term
Polling in the race showed Gov. Mike DeWine with a double-digit lead over his challenger, former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley
State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising […]
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
High school football regional semi brackets announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the high school football regional semifinal brackets for this coming weekend’s games. All games are set to be played this Friday and Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. at neutral locations, which can be found in the listings below. Divisions I, II, III, […]
Ohio’s getting a $400,000 payout from two other data breaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second credit monitoring giant in the United States is dishing out money over not one, but two data breaches it suffered in the past decade. Ohio joined a 40-state lawsuit against Experian related to data breaches it suffered in 2012 and 2015, of which the latter also involved T-Mobile. The […]
NBC4 Columbus
Warm-up ahead of arrival of winter chill this weekend for Columbus area
It will be a comfortable early November night with temps falling into the mid to upper 30s tonight with winds becoming light to calm overnight. Wednesday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and temps back up near 60 by lunch, and into the upper 60s during the day.
Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says
A tropical storm watch has been issued for much of Florida's west coast with Nicole set to hit the state as a possible tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane later this week.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms northeast of Bahamas, headed for Florida
A new named storm formed northeast of the Bahamas on Monday and is expected to bring heavy rain to Florida later this week.
Video shows girl’s terror when she realizes seatbelt isn’t buckled on drop ride
A video taken at the Greater Gulf State Fair in Alabama shows a 9-year-old's terrified reaction when she realizes her seatbelt isn't fastened as the Mega Drop ride starts.
Comments / 2