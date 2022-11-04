Read full article on original website
Stand off suspect appears in court
The suspect from last Friday's stand off in Estevan appeared in court Monday. The court confirmed that 20-year-old Zachary Lewis faces two charges:. Pointing a firearm (pistol) Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Lewis, who is from Estevan, was released from court Monday and is scheduled to appear...
EPS seeking information about 2015 death of Geoffrey Alexander
The Estevan Police Service have issued a release asking anyone with information on Geoffrey Alexander's death to come forward. Alexander was 33 went he went missing in November 2015. His remains were discovered in a valley in the west part of Estevan on December 21 2015. Four years later, the...
UPDATE: Winter conditions reported around Estevan; 'travel not recommended' status lifted
UPDATE: The Province's Highway Hotline lists winter driving conditions for the Estevan area, as of 5:37 a.m. Monday. The previous update, posted Sunday evening, had travel not recommended in the area. Icy and slippery sections continue to be reported. You can find a detailed road map here. You are still...
