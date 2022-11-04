Read full article on original website
Four Teams Andrew Benintendi Could Sign With In MLB Free Agency
Ending his latest campaign with the New York Yankees in 2022, outfielder Andrew Benintendi is officially on the market as an unrestricted free agent. Benintendi was dealt by the Royals at the Major League Baseball trade deadline in July, splitting the year between the Yankees and Kansas City. The veteran assembled his first career All-Star season, as in 126 games played, the 28-year-old batted .304/.373/.399 with five home runs, three triples, 23 doubles and 51 RBIs.
Red Sox Among ‘Best Fits’ For These Top Free Agents? Ex-MLB GM Thinks So
Need more evidence the Boston Red Sox could cast a wide net this Major League Baseball offseason?. Look no further than Jim Bowden’s rankings of the top 25 free agents, published Friday on The Athletic. The former MLB general manager included the Red Sox among his “best fits” for...
Hot Stove FAQ: How will Cards replace Yadi?
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the World Series draws closer to a conclusion, it’s time to look ahead to the pertinent issues facing the Cardinals this offseason. Here is a handy FAQ to prepare you for MLB’s Hot Stove season:
Bleed Cubbie Blue
MLB’s 2022-23 offseason calendar: Free agents, awards, Rule 5 draft, non-tenders, arbitration, more
Congratulations to the Houston Astros on winning the 2022 World Series, the second championship in their franchise history. With that, baseball’s offseason commences. This will be the first “normal” offseason for baseball in four years, since 2018-19. The 2019-20 offseason was halted by the pandemic, the 2020-21 offseason still had uncertainties related to the pandemic and last year’s was interrupted by the owners’ lockout.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Houston Astros win World Series
Danny Abriano of SNY looks at the free agent outfielders the Mets should be coveting. The New York Post predicted the contracts of the top 30 free agents this winter and six of them were Mets last season. Around the National League East. The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to...
Yardbarker
Did Rob Thomson cost Phillies with bullpen decision in Game 6?
The Philadelphia Phillies lost Game 6 of the World Series 4-1 on Saturday night to end the series, and the team’s fans can thank Rob Thomson for making a brutal move to cost the team. Thomson made a pitching change that helped the Houston Astros blow open the game...
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
How Díaz's deal impacts closer market
It was widely expected that All-Star closer Edwin Díaz would set a record for the largest deal ever signed by a reliever when he reached free agency, so the reported value of his new contract with the Mets -- five years, $102 million, per a source -- wasn’t all that surprising.
Rodón officially opts out; what's next?
Carlos Rodón has opted out of the final year on his two-year, $44 million contract with the Giants and is now a free agent. MLB.com is tracking the latest rumors surrounding the left-hander. Nov. 6: Rodón opts out; what's next?. As expected, Rodón has opted out of the...
Source: Mets, Edwin Díaz agree to 5-year, $102M deal
NEW YORK -- Coming off an historic season, Edwin Díaz has struck an equally historic deal to remain with the Mets. Díaz and the Mets have agreed to terms on a five-year, $102 million contract that is the richest in history for a reliever, a source with knowledge of the deal told MLB.com. The contract, which is pending a physical, includes an opt-out after the 2025 season, a $20 million team option for 2028 and a full no-trade clause. It surpasses Aroldis Chapman's just-completed five-year, $86 million pact with the Yankees as the largest for a reliever.
7 opt-outs set to shake up free agency
LAS VEGAS -- On the morning after the World Series concluded, 131 players officially became free agents. And that list grew on Monday. Some high-profile players possess opt-out clauses in their contracts, giving them an opportunity to join the free-agent ranks in search of a new deal. Let’s take a...
9 astonishing facts about Dusty's World Series ring
Dusty Baker is a World Series-winning manager. The storied skipper first reached the Fall Classic in 2002 with the Giants, losing in seven games to the Angels. Nineteen years later, he returned with the Astros in 2021, but Atlanta took down Houston. Finally, in ‘22, he won it all.
Suárez ready for any role with WS on the line
PHILADELPHIA -- In a perfect world, the Phillies will start Zack Wheeler on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series and Ranger Suárez on Sunday in an if-necessary Game 7. But needing to win consecutive games in Houston to claim the franchise's first World Series title since 2008, Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson knows he may need to improvise.
NBC Sports
Phillies players reaching free agency
Free agents hit the market the day after the World Series ends and the Phillies have nearly a dozen players coming off their books. Jean Segura ($17 million team option) and Zach Eflin ($15 million mutual option) are likely to become free agents. Noah Syndergaard, Kyle Gibson, David Robertson, Brad...
Out of this World! Astros finish off Phils for Series title
HOUSTON -- The sound had been brewing and building in the throats of orange-clad Astros fans for years. Five years ago, they had watched their beloved ballclub win a World Series from afar. Then they had seen that title turn from outright triumph to contentious talking point, and they had watched two other teams claim and celebrate Series crowns of their own right here in Minute Maid Park.
Lights-out Astros 'pen posts historically low postseason ERA
The Astros’ bullpen was the best in baseball during the regular season. In the postseason, en route to winning a World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, calling Houston’s relievers dominant seems like a gross understatement. Among 94 teams that saw their bullpens...
Judge, Ohtani and deGrom, oh my! 10 storylines to watch
The Astros capturing their second World Series championship and first since 2017 capped a memorable 2022 season, leaving the other 29 clubs wondering what must be done to put them in position to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy next fall. This year’s free-agent market features some superstar names, while the...
Braves acquire OF Hilliard in trade with Rockies
ATLANTA -- The Braves began fortifying their outfield depth on Sunday, when they acquired Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard hit a career-high 14 homers with a .757 OPS in 238 plate appearances for the Rockies in 2021. But the 28-year-old outfielder tallied just two homers while producing a .544 OPS and 28.5 percent strikeout rate over 200 plate appearances this past season.
Brewers offseason FAQ: Key dates and more
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This week’s newsletter is all about the offseason business at hand. Here are the dates and details you need to know as the Brewers dive into their first winter with GM Matt Arnold at the helm.
theScore
Pujols' 700th HR ball sells for $360K
One lucky person made a fortune thanks to Albert Pujols. Pujols' 700th home run ball sold for $360,000 on Saturday, according to collectibles marketplace Goldin. The former St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit No. 700 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 23. However, the unidentified fan who caught the historic...
