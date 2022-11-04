ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Election officials warn of precinct location texts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The voting process may seem simple for experienced voters, but it’s easy to make little mistakes. Election officials say some programs to help people understand how and where to vote may also be confusing them. WITN talked to some who are warning people to check the source before taking advice.
triad-city-beat.com

Restoring hope in the vote among those with felony convictions in North Carolina

More than 50,000 North Carolinians can vote this fall thanks to a court ruling that restored the rights of people on probation and parole. But their gains are precarious. This article was produced as a collaboration between Bolts and NC Policy Watch. This article was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Nov. 4. Story by Kelan Lyons.
WITN

Greenville voters stand on soap box & voice opinions

CRAVEN COUNTY: Child on ventilator after abuse; woman charged. An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families. An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance. Updated: 10 hours ago. A portion...
WITN

Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council voted to discontinue its red light camera program Monday. Despite the program’s discontinuation, Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly says he wants residents to understand that it hasn’t ended just yet. “People are still going to get tickets between now and November...
WITN

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
WNCT

Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WITN

ECU students search for clues to sunken fishing boats

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University graduate students searched for clues to forgotten fishing remnants within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. The two-day expedition included eight students and four instructors with the university’s Maritime Studies Program. The group used a shallow water skiff, towing a side...
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person

DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
WITN

Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
WITN

Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
WRAL News

Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
WITN

Juvenile charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction after vehicle chase

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county said a vehicle chase led to the arrest of a juvenile on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was working on speed enforcement on U.S. 64 when they saw a vehicle driving more than 90 mph. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase began, with the vehicle going more than 100 mph.
WITN

Man busted after Craven County traffic stop

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Craven County deputies have charged Connor Heath with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WRAL

Retired healthcare worker found dead in blazing car fire

Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital, was identified as the victim inside the vehicle. She was one of the first people in Edgecombe County to get the COVID vaccine at Vidant-Edgecombe Hospital. Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital,...

