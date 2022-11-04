Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinajournal.com
BREAKING: NC Board of Elections extends voting 1 hour in 3 precincts with delays
The N.C. State Board of Elections (NCSBE) had an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Election Day to extend voting for three precincts that had experienced delays. The board voted unanimously to approve a motion to extend voting for one additional hour at all three. The precincts in question were...
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
WITN
Election officials warn of precinct location texts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The voting process may seem simple for experienced voters, but it’s easy to make little mistakes. Election officials say some programs to help people understand how and where to vote may also be confusing them. WITN talked to some who are warning people to check the source before taking advice.
cbs17
Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S Department of Justice announced it would monitor 64 jurisdictions for compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s election. Those jurisdictions include five North Carolina counties. Those counties scheduled to be monitored include:. Alamance County. Columbus County. Harnett County. Mecklenburg County. Wayne...
triad-city-beat.com
Restoring hope in the vote among those with felony convictions in North Carolina
More than 50,000 North Carolinians can vote this fall thanks to a court ruling that restored the rights of people on probation and parole. But their gains are precarious. This article was produced as a collaboration between Bolts and NC Policy Watch. This article was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Nov. 4. Story by Kelan Lyons.
WITN
Greenville voters stand on soap box & voice opinions
CRAVEN COUNTY: Child on ventilator after abuse; woman charged. An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families. An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance. Updated: 10 hours ago. A portion...
North Johnston High School teacher charged with felony abuse of disabled adult
DOVER, N.C. — A teacher at North Johnston High School was charged with felony abuse of a disabled person. The Craven County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, charged Patricia Howard with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats last week.
WITN
Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council voted to discontinue its red light camera program Monday. Despite the program’s discontinuation, Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly says he wants residents to understand that it hasn’t ended just yet. “People are still going to get tickets between now and November...
WITN
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
Court clerk thrown out of office following WRAL Investigation is back on the ballot
A local clerk of court race rarely makes headlines in the lead-up to election day. That’s not the case in Franklin County where one candidate is on the ballot despite being thrown out of office following a WRAL Investigation. Patricia Chastain was removed from office two years ago following...
Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory
RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WITN
ECU students search for clues to sunken fishing boats
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University graduate students searched for clues to forgotten fishing remnants within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. The two-day expedition included eight students and four instructors with the university’s Maritime Studies Program. The group used a shallow water skiff, towing a side...
North Carolina woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person
DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
WITN
Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
WITN
Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
WITN
Juvenile charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction after vehicle chase
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county said a vehicle chase led to the arrest of a juvenile on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was working on speed enforcement on U.S. 64 when they saw a vehicle driving more than 90 mph. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase began, with the vehicle going more than 100 mph.
WITN
Man busted after Craven County traffic stop
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Craven County deputies have charged Connor Heath with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WRAL
Retired healthcare worker found dead in blazing car fire
Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital, was identified as the victim inside the vehicle. She was one of the first people in Edgecombe County to get the COVID vaccine at Vidant-Edgecombe Hospital. Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital,...
Comments / 0