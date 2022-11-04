ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
MARVIN, NC
WBTV

WBTV finds rape suspect has several glaring charges in past two years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Octavis Wilson appeared in court Tuesday morning after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the repeat offender struck again this weekend. CMPD said he attacked and forced himself on a woman who was walking home that night. They charged him with multiple offenses Sunday, including kidnapping, 2nd-degree rape, and assault with a deadly weapon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Repeat Offender Accused Of Raping Woman Walking Home In NW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A repeat offender is locked up, accused of brutally raping a woman as she walked home in Northwest Charlotte. Critics say he shouldn’t have been on the streets, after being accused of several previous violent assaults. Octavius Wilson now has a $2 million bond, but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday. Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”

I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
SHELBY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy