Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
‘Extremely dangerous’: Charlotte father faces felony charge for bringing firearm to Waxhaw elementary school soccer game
The incident occurred at a soccer game held at Marvin Elementary School in Union County.
1 taken to hospital for shooting call on I-485 ramp, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after paramedics were called to an Interstate 485 ramp for a shooting, MEDIC confirmed. Channel 9 was out at the scene around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, on the I-485 inner loop at Arrowood Road. According to MEDIC, one person was taken...
Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
Teen shot in ‘suspicious vehicle’ by North Carolina officer charged
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager who was shot by a Greensboro officer on Friday has been identified. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. Inside the vehicle, officers found Johnmaine Lamont Rogers, 18, […]
WBTV
WBTV finds rape suspect has several glaring charges in past two years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Octavis Wilson appeared in court Tuesday morning after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the repeat offender struck again this weekend. CMPD said he attacked and forced himself on a woman who was walking home that night. They charged him with multiple offenses Sunday, including kidnapping, 2nd-degree rape, and assault with a deadly weapon.
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway; Newton man charged
A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
WBTV
Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
wccbcharlotte.com
Repeat Offender Accused Of Raping Woman Walking Home In NW Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A repeat offender is locked up, accused of brutally raping a woman as she walked home in Northwest Charlotte. Critics say he shouldn’t have been on the streets, after being accused of several previous violent assaults. Octavius Wilson now has a $2 million bond, but...
WBTV
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest
Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Possible heavy rains, streets and catch basins clogged with leaves could create street flooding. Updated: moments ago. Like many local municipalities, the City of Salisbury is in the middle of loose leaf collection now.
18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday. Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”
I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
Investigation underway after 1 dead in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte Sunday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Central Avenue. Officers said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found a male dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
‘It was an accident’: North Carolina father faces charges after 4-year-old son dies
The judge gave that father a chance to get out of jail, setting his bond at $25,000.
Wanted: Men held Denver bank teller at gunpoint, told customers to lie on the floor
Two suspects who robbed a bank with customers inside and held a teller at gunpoint are being sought, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
Man arrested for armed bank robbery in Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested Tuesday after an armed robbery at a Denver bank on Monday, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher D’Michah Tarrant was apprehended on bank robbery charges filed by the Belmont Police Department. The incident happened around 11:10...
NC man charged with felony after posting a person’s private image: Sheriff
The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.
Man accused of rape in Charlotte found less than a day after survivor called police, CMPD reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: this story discusses a sexual assault.Reader discretion is advised. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said less than a day after a sexual assault survivor called for help, a man is now facing charges and in jail. Sgt. Allison Rooks with CMPD's Sexual Assault Unit shared...
Comments / 1