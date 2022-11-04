Read full article on original website
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Headlands Brewery is Open in LafayetteThomas SmithLafayette, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
svvoice.com
Santa Clara ComicCon Returns to Central Park Library
The line stretched from the front of the Santa Clara Central Park Library and down the side as adults, teens and kids all anxiously awaited the return of Santa Clara ComicCon. After a COVID-length hiatus, the popular event was back on Oct. 22 and better than ever. Fans were excited about the return.
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
sfbayview.com
Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos
According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
NBC Bay Area
'We Are All Mourning This Tragedy Together:' Redwood City Leaders React to Deadly Crash
Redwood City leaders released a statement Monday acknowledging a deadly crash that left two young girls without parents over the weekend. "This was a tragic event for all involved," Mayor Giselle Hale said. "On behalf of the Redwood City City Council, we extend our deepest sympathies to the two young children who tragically lost their parents."
1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf
PACIFICA -- A man drowned Tuesday in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front moved through the Bay Area.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters.The National Weather Service had issued a high surf advisory, warning of waves...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
The Almanac Online
Dragon Productions Theater Company closes its doors
The curtain is closing on Dragon Theatre. Following a board vote on Oct. 26, the nonprofit theater company is closing its doors for good. “Unfortunately, the past two years have created a perfect storm of difficulty for us,” stated the organization in an email to its mailing list members. “Despite a broad base of talented artists working with us, and generous donors who helped us squeeze through tight times, there have simply been too many unpleasant surprises. Too many unforeseen and/or rising expenses. Grants which, while welcome, simply arrived too late to help.”
KRON4
Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows
KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. New virtual reality exhibit in Richmond brings outer …. KRON4's Noelle Bellow takes you inside Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. Rain making its way in Bay Area, starting in...
berkeleyside.org
60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
The Almanac Online
East Palo Alto City Council candidate criticized for alleged misinformation
Some East Palo Altans are criticizing the assertions of City Council candidate Mark Dinan, claiming that he has been spreading inaccurate information about numerous issues in the city. Dinan, an energetic and outspoken candidate who is running against six other contenders for one of two open seats on the council,...
diablomag.com
Party of Five in the East Bay
The Bay Area is famous for its diversity, and this month we tip our hats to a wide range of excellent endeavors in our backyard. Take, for instance, the genuine saints at the Oakland Zoo, who constantly go above and beyond to care for wildlife. Then there are the volunteers at the California Independent Film Festival, who are back this month with a new lineup of indie and international movies at the beautiful Orinda Theatre. Last but not least, Diablo gives a shout-out to the genius scientists at a certain Tri-Valley laboratory who are working ’round the clock to help Earthlings avoid Armageddon.
KTVU FOX 2
French bulldog stolen from San Leandro
Ashanti Hamilton says her 7-month old French Bulldog puppy “Gucci” was stolen from her car in a Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro. Elissa Harrington reports.
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
oaklandside.org
New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility
On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
In Silicon Valley life after prison is a complex path
Joseph Vejar didn’t believe the phone call that ultimately led to his freedom. When he called his wife from a Solano prison in late 2020, she told him his case was being reviewed for early release. Vejar was skeptical. After three years in prison, he wasn’t used to getting good news. “I was waiting for... The post In Silicon Valley life after prison is a complex path appeared first on San José Spotlight.
oaklandside.org
Total lunar eclipse will be visible early Tuesday morning in Oakland, rain permitting
The sun, moon and Earth will align perfectly early Tuesday morning, creating a rare total lunar eclipse visible across North America — weather permitting. It’s expected to be especially visible in the West Coast because the moon will be high in the sky throughout the duration of the eclipse, said UC Berkeley Astronomy Professor Alex Filippenko.
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
San Francisco has a serious rodent problem
San Francisco is infested with rodents. Why it matters: Besides being gross, these animals can carry disease, ruin food and start electrical fires, among other problems. By the numbers (of rats): In SF, 9.2% of homes had signs of mice or rats in the past year, per the 2021 American Housing Survey.
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
