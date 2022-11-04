The curtain is closing on Dragon Theatre. Following a board vote on Oct. 26, the nonprofit theater company is closing its doors for good. “Unfortunately, the past two years have created a perfect storm of difficulty for us,” stated the organization in an email to its mailing list members. “Despite a broad base of talented artists working with us, and generous donors who helped us squeeze through tight times, there have simply been too many unpleasant surprises. Too many unforeseen and/or rising expenses. Grants which, while welcome, simply arrived too late to help.”

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO