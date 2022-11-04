Read full article on original website
Related
Tully's Tails: Pet Pal Animal Shelter
Gracie has overseen operations at Pet Pal Animal Shelter for 11 years. She has even welcomed a few into her home.
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
pethelpful.com
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
This Golden Retriever Has The Most Adorable Reactions To Puppies, Kittens, And Bunnies
Last year, Bailey met newborn puppies for the first time after her owner brought them home temporarily. It's clear she mirrors their compassion as the account handler explained why they fostered the quintuplets upon finding them wandering on the highway. Bailey immediately takes a liking to the puppies and plays...
pethelpful.com
Video of Pit Bull Falling in Love With Mom's Foster Puppies Is Too Sweet
Breed stereotypes are all too real--especially when it comes to Pit Bulls--so we love a precious video like this that helps debunk the myths about these dogs. In truth, they can be the biggest love bugs! Bamse is one Pittie boy who adores the foster puppies his mom takes in, and it's just the sweetest thing.
Comments / 0