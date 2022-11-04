ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love

It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
MAGNOLIA, TX
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills

We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
Video of Pit Bull Falling in Love With Mom's Foster Puppies Is Too Sweet

Breed stereotypes are all too real--especially when it comes to Pit Bulls--so we love a precious video like this that helps debunk the myths about these dogs. In truth, they can be the biggest love bugs! Bamse is one Pittie boy who adores the foster puppies his mom takes in, and it's just the sweetest thing.

