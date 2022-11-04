ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war

By EDITH M. LEDERER
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXz89_0izHetSg00

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday.

The group, known as The Elders, delivered that message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling him on a visit to Kyiv this summer that he must start considering a way out of the conflict, former Irish president Mary Robinson who chairs the group know as The Elders said in a meeting with Associated Press executives.

“We need to encourage more thinking about how it will end in order to get the idea that this needs to end, as opposed to increasing the military arsenal on both sides and the devastation to the population in Ukraine,” said Robinson, who also served as U.N. high commissioner for human rights.

The Elders have condemned Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine as “a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and a reckless, unjustifiable act of aggression that threatens to destabilize world peace and security.” In late September, The Elders also condemned Russia’s illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions and defended Ukraine’s right to defend its territory and sovereignty.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, a previous U.N. human rights commissioner, agreed that diplomacy and negotiation were the only way out of the war, but he stressed that did not mean asking Ukraine to cede its sovereignty, since it was the victim of unprovoked Russian aggression.

He hinted that a settlement of the conflict could instead involve Russia receiving a concession “from another direction,” a possible reference to NATO, or one of its key members. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long complained the Western alliance has been pushing closer to its borders, a reality he has cited in justifying the invasion.

Former Mexican president Ernesto Zedillo said that despite economic sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States “the flow of resources to finance this war has continued,” including the huge influx of oil revenue to Russia.

"I think there should be less hypocrisy about the way in which this bellicose economic war is being fought,” he said.

Zedillo also accused Russia of committing crimes that the International Criminal Court is charged with addressing — genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity — and that have to be decided by “due process.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

US presses, but Russia reluctant on Ukraine grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warned that global food security depends on renewing the U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports, saying Tuesday that 828 million people in the world are going to bed hungry every night. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that...
WSB Radio

US, Russia set to talk on resuming arms control inspections

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and Russia will soon hold talks on resuming suspended nuclear arms control inspections that had been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and languished after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said Tuesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Myanmar tops Asian summit's agenda as global issues loom

BANGKOK — (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders convene in the Cambodian capital Thursday, faced with the challenge of trying to curtail escalating violence in Myanmar while the country's military-led government shows no signs of complying with the group's peace plan. U.S. President Joe Biden will be on hand...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Australian PM hopes for meeting with China's Xi at summit

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would be a “positive thing” if one can be arranged on the sidelines of one of the leaders’ summits to be held in Southeast Asia this month.
WSB Radio

Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen...
WSB Radio

Senior UK government member resigns amid bullying claims

LONDON — (AP) — A senior member of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government announced his resignation Tuesay night after mounting allegations that he bullied colleagues. Gavin Williamson announced his resignation as minister of state without portfolio in letter posted on Twitter, four days after the Times of London published expletive-laden text messages he sent to another member of Parliament.
WSB Radio

Clock ticking for jailed Egypt activist on hunger strike

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The family of one of Egypt’s top jailed pro-democracy activists warn that the clock is ticking on his life as they plead with world leaders at the U.N. climate conference to press Egypt for his release. Alaa Abdel-Fattah — who has...
WSB Radio

Italy allows more migrants off rescue ships, standoff eases

MILAN — (AP) — The far-right-led Italian government's weekslong standoff with aid groups running rescue ships partially eased Tuesday, as officials allowed all remaining migrants on two rescue ships to access port. But a ship with 234 rescued migrants still at sea appealed to France to offer it a safe port after more than two weeks of silence from Italy.
WSB Radio

GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

US expands sanctions on Myanmar, NKorea aviation sectors

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is expanding sanctions against the aviation and defense sectors of North Korea and Myanmar as it continues to punish the two countries for weapons-related violations of U.S. and United Nationsregulations and human rights abuses. The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker. First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSB Radio

Officials: US aid worker shot dead in Baghdad in rare attack

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Assailants fatally shot an American aid worker Monday in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, two police officials said. The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lives in Baghdad's central Karrada district on the east bank of the Tigris River but the reason for the killing was not immediately clear, they said. They said the man's wife and child were in the car with him but were not hurt.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Mishaps, distrust spur Election Day misinformation

Voters casting ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that's expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied. In Arizona, news of snags with vote tabulators spawned baseless claims about vote...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy