ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Argentina adds another exchange rate -- aimed for tourists

By DANIEL POLITI
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fskem_0izHeoIH00

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — In recent years, a moment often came when a visitor to Argentina suddenly grasped they could have gotten a lot more bang for their bucks if only they had brought cash to buy pesos on the unofficial market.

A dollar sometimes would buy twice as many pesos in informal cash trading as the amount in pesos it would get in purchases using a credit or debit card covered by the official exchange rate.

“You can almost hear the blood drain out of their voice when they realize this,” said Jed Rothenberg, owner of a travel agency that specializes in trips to Argentina.

That should, at least in theory, be a thing of the past as of Friday. The government has implemented a new regulation allowing visitors using credit and debit cards to get more pesos than the official rate gives.

On Friday, one dollar was officially worth 157 Argentine pesos. But in the unofficial market, commonly referred to as the “blue dollar,” it could be worth as much as 285 pesos. And in the system that will now be used by credit card operators it was at 292.

The informal foreign currency traders became more ubiquitous after strict capital controls were put in place in 2019 in an effort to protect the local currency from a sharp devaluation amid the country’s high inflation.

The government hopes the new rule for credit and debit cards will discourage all-cash transactions that leave cash-laden tourists more vulnerable to robbers — and also often deprive the government of sales taxes that are frequently ignored if there is no electronic trail.

Rothenberg sought for years to explain Argentina’s different exchange rates and the difficulties that tourists faced in using credit and debit cards. He wasn’t always successful.

“The vast majority of people are just confused: ‘You mean there’s more than one exchange rate and that one of these can be as much as a double- or even triple-digit difference?’,” Rothenberg said.

The new rule won’t do much to reduce confusing complexities. It adds yet another exchange rate to the more than 10 that already exist in Argentina — a system that makes it impossible to say simply what a peso is worth.

The government also imposes different taxes on converting foreign currency depending on what it will be used for, leading to rates that have colloquial names like the “Qatar dollar” for travelers (a reference to the World Cup), the “Netflix dollar” for streaming services and the “Coldplay dollar” to book foreign artists to play in the country.

The reason why no one can really answer how much a peso is worth is because “it’s worth something different for each person,” said Martín Kalos, an economist who is a director at Epyca Consultores, a local consultancy.

“The government has been segmenting the market. There is no one value, there are multiple prices depending on who you are or what operation you want to do,” he said.

The government’s goal is to have a stronger peso to pay for the country’s imports in hopes of keeping prices rises from worsening. The economy registered an annual inflation rate of 83% in September.

Fernández’s administration “is implementing palliative measures, or patches, because it has elections a year from now” and any efforts to correct these distortions would likely cause economic pain that would be costly at the ballot box, Kalos said.

Argentina has gone through so many financial crises in recent decades that its citizens are distrustful of their currency, so those who earn enough to save usually do so in dollars or euros.

Even economically savvy Argentines are often confused.

Anyone who has not received subsidies from the state or who operates in certain financial markets can buy as much as $200 a month but must add an additional 65% tax to the official exchange rate.

Argentines who pay for foreign currency purchases on their credit cards pay a surplus of 75% over the official rate. But that is as long as they spend less than $300. If they spend more than that a month, the surplus increases to 100%.

Argentines can also buy dollars through the financial markets via operations through bonds or stocks but pay a peso price similar to that in the informal market. That is the system made available to credit card processing companies Friday.

Experts said they have to see how the new system for visitors is implemented before knowing whether it will be succesful.

But if implemented well, Rothenberg said the change could be a boon for tourists.

“They’re just using their credit card, they don’t care about the details,” he said. “If they actually make this work, Argentina could be one of the top tourist destinations within the next couple of years, especially with how expensive the U.S. and Europe are right now.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Air show seeks to position China as global competitor

BEIJING — (AP) — China is displaying its latest generation fighter jets and civilian aircraft this week as it looks to carve a larger role for itself in the global arms trade and compete with Boeing and Airbus. China is currently the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter and an...
WSB Radio

Brazil’s da Silva forms mixed economics team for transition

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s transition added a team of economists Tuesday that includes at least two members likely to allay market worries about potential business and financial policies the incoming leftist leader might be considering. Investors look favorably on...
WSB Radio

Widows of executed Nigerian activists end case against Shell

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The widows of four Nigerian activists executed in 1995 have withdrawn their appeal in a Dutch civil case in which they alleged that oil giant Shell was complicit in the men's deaths, ending a yearslong legal battle for compensation and an apology.
WSB Radio

Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen...
WSB Radio

Italy allows more migrants off rescue ships, standoff eases

MILAN — (AP) — The far-right-led Italian government's weekslong standoff with aid groups running rescue ships partially eased Tuesday, as officials allowed all remaining migrants on two rescue ships to access port. But a ship with 234 rescued migrants still at sea appealed to France to offer it a safe port after more than two weeks of silence from Italy.
WSB Radio

Myanmar tops Asian summit's agenda as global issues loom

BANGKOK — (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders convene in the Cambodian capital Thursday, faced with the challenge of trying to curtail escalating violence in Myanmar while the country's military-led government shows no signs of complying with the group's peace plan. U.S. President Joe Biden will be on hand...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Australian PM hopes for meeting with China's Xi at summit

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would be a “positive thing” if one can be arranged on the sidelines of one of the leaders’ summits to be held in Southeast Asia this month.
WSB Radio

US expands sanctions on Myanmar, NKorea aviation sectors

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is expanding sanctions against the aviation and defense sectors of North Korea and Myanmar as it continues to punish the two countries for weapons-related violations of U.S. and United Nationsregulations and human rights abuses. The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy