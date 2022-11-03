Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
S.F. Central Subway is here
The Central Subway, a highly anticipated transit corridor connecting Chinatown and Union Square to the Bayview and Visitacion Valley, will be running on all cylinders by Jan. 7. The announcement is right on schedule, according to previous reporting by The Examiner. The S.F. Municipal Transit Authority announced that the project would have a soft launch on Nov 19 — and fares will be waived in November and December. ...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley could ban right turns on red in push for street safety
Berkeley could soon bar drivers from making right turns during red lights. The City Council took an initial step Thursday night toward making that change, which street safety groups say can help reduce the risk of car drivers hitting pedestrians and bicyclists. Berkeley could ultimately prohibit the maneuver along streets where crashes are common, or go further and ban it at all of the 135 intersections in the city that are controlled with stoplights.
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
SFist
Most SF Museums Will Be Free the First Weekend In December, Thanks to Anonymous Donors
21 museums across San Francisco will be open to the public free of charge on the weekend of December 3, thanks to some generous, anonymous patrons of the arts who are underwriting the weekend. The Chronicle reported Monday that the SF Free Museum Weekend will be divided into two days,...
The Bay Area cities with the most poorly maintained streets and roads
Streets in one Bay Area city are deteriorating faster than they can be maintained. As it stands, not much can be done to change it.
Zendesk to lay off 5% of staff, including employees at San Francisco HQ
It's been a rough year for the software company.
foodgressing.com
California Fish Market Restaurant San Francisco [Review]
Located in the bustling North Beach area of San Francisco, also known as Little Italy, California Fish Market Restaurant serves seafood with an Italian spin in a bright and friendly environment. The owner of Pasta Pop-Up closed the restaurant during the pandemic to relaunch the space as California Fish Market...
multihousingnews.com
BRIDGE Breaks Ground on $190M San Francisco Affordable Project
Potrero Block B is the second affordable housing development to break ground as part of the HOPE SF Potrero Hill Master Plan. BRIDGE Housing, together with the San Francisco Housing Authority and the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD), has broken ground on Potrero Block B, a 157-unit affordable housing development in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Local firms Y.A. Studios, Cahill Contractors, HKIT Architects and GLS Landscape Architecture are also part of the project team.
NBC Bay Area
'We Are All Mourning This Tragedy Together:' Redwood City Leaders React to Deadly Crash
Redwood City leaders released a statement Monday acknowledging a deadly crash that left two young girls without parents over the weekend. "This was a tragic event for all involved," Mayor Giselle Hale said. "On behalf of the Redwood City City Council, we extend our deepest sympathies to the two young children who tragically lost their parents."
berkeleyhighjacket.com
A ‘hidden gem’: Thai Temple serves food and arts to public
The smell of fragrant Thai food, the sounds of animated conversations, and the crowded courtyard filled with bright colored outfits hit immediately upon arriving at Wat Mongkolratanaram, also known as the Thai Temple. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays, 1911 Russell Street is bustling with people from a...
sfbayview.com
Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos
According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
KRON4
Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows
KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. New virtual reality exhibit in Richmond brings outer …. KRON4's Noelle Bellow takes you inside Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. Rain making its way in Bay Area, starting in...
oaklandside.org
New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
SFist
Big Rig Full of Shrimp Catches Fire on Dumbarton Bridge, Shuts Down Traffic For Eight Hours
A Monday morning truck fire on the South Bay’s Dumbarton Bridge stopped westbound traffic for about eight hours Monday, and the fire was on a truck full of shrimp that somehow managed to ignite. An ugly Monday on the Dumbarton Bridge, which connects Menlo Park to Fremont, as KGO...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Newark, CA
Newark is a city in Alameda County, California, near Fremont and Union City. Together, they make up the Tri-City Area in the San Francisco Bay Area. It’s a relatively small city, but it packs several activities, places of interest, fun events, and must-try restaurants. Moreover, you can find plenty...
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings
SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.
cohaitungchi.com
Things to do on a Rainy Day in San Francisco
We’re going to point out the elephant in the room: San Francisco is not like the rest of California in many ways, including its weather. In fact, San Francisco is notorious for its unpredictable weather (you can blame the fog for that). The day can start out beautiful with the sun shining and quickly turn to fog and rain. But a little rain doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy your visit to San Francisco. Here are fun things to do on rainy days in the City by the Bay.
All lanes reopened after vehicle fire, Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes have been reopened following closures in the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge, according to 511.org. The closure was due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol, stemming from a vehicle explosion reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday. A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, […]
