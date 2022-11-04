Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
NASDAQ
Is First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX ETF (FXH) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX ETF (FXH) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on...
NASDAQ
National Health Investors (NHI) Tops Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
National Health Investors (NHI) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to FFO of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, IOVA, AMGN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Spirit Realty (SRC) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
Spirit Realty (SRC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
NASDAQ
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
NASDAQ
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
NASDAQ
Seer, Inc. (SEER) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Seer, Inc. (SEER) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
NASDAQ
CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32%....
NASDAQ
First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
NASDAQ
Sitio Royalties (STR) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Sitio Royalties (STR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -116.67%....
NASDAQ
Smart Sand (SND) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Smart Sand (SND) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to loss of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.28. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)?
Launched on 06/19/2006, the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Pharma segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
2 Healthcare Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in the 4th Quarter
Growth-oriented healthcare stocks have been trending lower ever since the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors have been sidestepping this asset class in response to rising interest rates, industry-specific risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and a wave of profit-taking following healthcare's stellar performance over the period covering March 2020 to March 2021. Speaking to this last point, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF more than doubled in value during this feverish period for healthcare stocks in general.
Comments / 0