Is Ashmore Reef part of Australia? That should be a relatively simple question to answer. The reef is an area of approximately, and encloses three islands – East, Middle, and West – that make up the Ashmore Island group. The Ashmore Islands and the reef are located 450 nm west of Darwin, 330 nm north of Broome, and 90 nm south of the Indonesian island of Roti. The three Ashmore Islands and adjoining reef have formally been a part of Australia since the Ashmore and Cartier Islands Acceptance Act 1933 entered into force on May 3, 1934. That followed King George V signing an Order-in-Council on July 23, 1931 placing the islands under Australian control.

