Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
Green Shipping Corridors Take Off at COP27
The United States' top climate envoy and the prime minister of Norway formally kicked off a new maritime initiative at this year's international climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and green corridors were at top of mind. The shipping sector is not covered by the Paris Climate Accord, the main...
maritime-executive.com
Cypriot Pelagic Partners are Latest Investors to Enter Offshore Wind
An alternative investment fund based in Cyprus is the latest to make a play for a segment of the emerging offshore wind services industry. Pelagic Partners, which is one of Cyprus’ emerging managers in other segments of commercial shipping announced the launch of a new Pelagic Wind Fund with the order for up to six commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV) as well as a dedicated commercial and technical manager for the wind sector.
maritime-executive.com
EU Wants to Secure Subsea Infrastructure, But Agreement Looks Far Off
In response to the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the protection of critical maritime infrastructure has gained a newfound priority in the EU. Undersea cables and pipelines play a vital role in European economies, and failure or sabotage can trigger serious impacts. Despite its critical importance, the security...
maritime-executive.com
MOL Reports Hard Sail is Performing as Expected on MV of Coal Carrier
Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is providing its first update and information on the performance of the first hard sail fitted on a large bulker. The vessel completed its first trip from Japan and Australia in October and after loading coal is approaching Japan on the return leg of its maiden voyage.
maritime-executive.com
A New Maritime Boundary Dispute: Is Ashmore Reef Part of Australia?
Is Ashmore Reef part of Australia? That should be a relatively simple question to answer. The reef is an area of approximately, and encloses three islands – East, Middle, and West – that make up the Ashmore Island group. The Ashmore Islands and the reef are located 450 nm west of Darwin, 330 nm north of Broome, and 90 nm south of the Indonesian island of Roti. The three Ashmore Islands and adjoining reef have formally been a part of Australia since the Ashmore and Cartier Islands Acceptance Act 1933 entered into force on May 3, 1934. That followed King George V signing an Order-in-Council on July 23, 1931 placing the islands under Australian control.
maritime-executive.com
Wind Energy to Power China’s Largest Offshore Oil Field
In a pilot project designed to support the decarbonization of the offshore oil and gas industry, ConocoPhillips China and Chinese Energy company CNOOC will develop wind turbines to power the Penglai Oilfield, China’s largest offshore oil and gas production base. Located in Bohai Bay, in Northeast China, the field has been in production for 20 years but plans include doubling the number of platforms and active wells over the next five years with as many as 100 new wells annually. The production license extends to 2037.
maritime-executive.com
UK Cancels Flagship Project Opting for Subsea Cable Protection Ships
The government of the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed to members of Parliament a change of priorities for the national shipbuilding program as they seek to reign in the naitonal budget in the face of runaway inflation. Former PM Boris Johnson’s plan for a national flagship to showcase Britain is being suspended while the United Kingdom has moved forward the purchase of two “spy ships” designed to protect subsea cables and pipelines.
EU reaches deal on national CO2 emission cut targets
BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed to a law that sets national targets to reduce overall carbon emissions by the end of the decade across sectors including agriculture, buildings and transport.
maritime-executive.com
Australia Sends a Frigate to Assist N. Korea Sanctions Enforcement
Australia has deployed a frigate to help with the enforcement of sanctions on North Korea, a policy with high priority for Australia's allies after Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile tests and its suspected arms transfers to Russia. The Anzac-Class frigate HMAS Arunta has been dispatched to assist with the deterrence and...
maritime-executive.com
No Tapping Required
Achieving optimal performance with condition-based maintenance has come a long way. (Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) For as long as mankind has built machines there’s been a need to keep them in peak operating condition. We can imagine the earliest sailors with their hand on a line,...
maritime-executive.com
UK Agrees to Discuss Terms With Mauritius on Future of Chagos Islands
The territorial dispute between UK and Mauritius over the Central Indian Ocean Chagos archipelago could be nearing the end. Last week, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly said that UK and Mauritius have begun negotiations on a future handover of the Chagos Islands. This is...
France's Veolia's nine-month revenue jumps nearly 50% on Suez acquisition
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Revenues at France's Veolia (VIE.PA) jumped 49.1% in the nine months to the end of September, the company said on Wednesday, mostly driven by its takeover of rival Suez earlier this year.
M&S warns of ‘more challenging 2024’; Made.com enters administration – business live
Marks & Spencer sees ‘gathering storm,’ as markets await US mid-term election results
maritime-executive.com
Mounting Problems for South Korea’s Shipbuilding Industry
South Korean shipbuilders, which had recently led the industry as their Chinese rivals grappled with COVID-19-related restrictions, are facing growing challenges. The shipyards recently slipped back into second place for new orders and now despite a growing labor shortage, the government refused entry to welders recruited from Vietnam. Experts recently...
maritime-executive.com
In Latin America, Resistance to Deep-Sea Mining is Growing
Almost a year ago, Sandor Mulsow told China Dialogue Ocean that the body charged with both protecting the international seabed and developing rules to govern its exploitation, the International Seabed Authority (ISA), is in fact promoting mining. Mulsow is a former head of environment and minerals at ISA. The allegation...
maritime-executive.com
Shipbuilding Consolidation: Bollinger Agrees to Buy VT Halter
As a further sign of the challenges in the U.S. shipbuilding industry, Bollinger Shipyards announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire VT Halter Marine and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. The Singapore-headquartered parent company said they had decided to divest of the operations after years of financial losses while Bollinger reported that the consolidation would add new construction and repair capacity and capabilities to better serve its key defense and commercial customers.
Taiwan's Tsai thanks British minister for support
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday thanked British Trade Minister Greg Hands for London's support for Taiwan after he became the latest foreign official to defy Chinese pressure and visit the self-ruled island democracy. Tsai expressed hope for “new heights” in British-Taiwanese relations and...
maritime-executive.com
Sanctions-Linked Tanker Could Take a Month to Refloat
The Indonesia Navy is now predicting that it could take as long as a month to free the ULCC that grounded in Indonesia waters near Singapore just over a week ago. It is expected to take a more delicate operation with added precautions because the fully laden tanker remains lodged close to the gas pipelines that supply Singapore. Nearly all the gas used in the city-state is transported on a series of pipelines from Indonesia.
maritime-executive.com
Trafigura Exits Myanmar After Amnesty Report on Military Fuel Use
Amnesty International has released a detailed report on the fuel supply chain for the Myanmar Air Force, which has been implicated in war crimes targeting civilian infrastructure. Documents and defectors' accounts link the Myanmar military's Jet A supply to fuel distributor Puma Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura, and to tankers operated by Pan Ocean.
maritime-executive.com
Report: Chinese Fishing Vessel Tried to Hit USCG Cutter off Galapagos
This summer, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC James carried out a long-distance patrol to help Ecuador police Chinese squid-jigging operators off the Galapagos Islands. International fisheries patrols are a routine duty for the Coast Guard, and this one initially appeared to be a relatively uneventful board-and-search operation. But new reporting from the AP suggests that this particular mission may have been more tense than described.
Comments / 0