myaggienation.com
Texas A&M will open the NCAA soccer tournament in Austin
The Texas A&M soccer team has returned to the NCAA tournament, receiving an at-large bid Monday. The Aggies will play 16th-ranked Texas at 5 p.m. Friday in Austin at Mike A. Myers Stadium. A&M (9-6-5), which was ranked 40th in the NCAA’s RPI, made 27 straight NCAA tournaments until missing...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M needs to find a few positives
The Texas A&M football team had high expectations for the season, but at this point it’ll settle for a few positives to take into the offseason which won’t be easy. A&M’s nightmarish season got worse in Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies played a competitive first half for a 24-20 lead, but could muster only 105 yards of offense in the second half in losing its fifth straight. That leaves the Aggies (3-6) in danger of not being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 when first-year head coach Mike Sherman went 4-8. Sherman got a pass for not going to a bowl, because the roster he inherited from Dennis Franchione wasn’t talented enough. What Sherman didn’t get a pass for was losing the season opener to the Sun Belt’s Arkansas State.
Texas A&M Football: What Jimbo Had to Say After the Florida Loss
We are getting to the point in time where the excuses are tiring. Texas A&M football, who at one point was ranked #6 in the polls, has free fallen to the gutters, being tied with dumpster-fire-program Auburn in last place in the SEC West. Injuries and bad luck have plagued the Aggies season, but there should be no excuse for what is now year 5 of Jimbo’s tenure. Saturday was another blow— a loss to a UF team that was good, but not good enough to beat A&M the way that they did. Here is what Jimbo had to say after that loss.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher emphasize the fundamentals in trying to break skid
The Texas A&M football team is still feeling the effects of the flu, but redshirt freshman quarterback Conner Weigman is expected to start against Auburn on Saturday. Weigman missed last week’s 41-24 loss to Florida after throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns in his first start against Ole Miss. Weigman was one of six players who missed the Florida game and others were less than 100%.
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in Florida football history
Dale Van Sickel, End (1927-29) Van Sickel has the distinction of being the first Gator football player to be named a first-team All-American (1929). A two-way standout at Florida, the Gators posted a 23-6 record during his three seasons for his hometown school. Despite dealing with injuries in his final season, Van Sickel is also one of nine Florida players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
myaggienation.com
Hefner's growing confidence evident in A&M's season-opening win over ULM
With a stoic look on his face, Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner walked backwards toward the half-court line with an air about him that said he had done this many times before. However, in his two previous seasons with the Aggies, the lanky spot-shooter had never drained a turn-around, fade-away jumper to beat the buzzer at the end of the half.
Florida basketball: Gators cruise in opener, Alex Fudge has great debut
After a long off-season, the Todd Golden era of Florida basketball finally got underway tonight. Granted, it was Stony Brook who was in town, but there were still plenty of positives to take away from this game. The Gators ran away with this one, winning by a score of 81-45.
myaggienation.com
Auburn outlasts A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their two weekend matches. A&M (12-13, 4-10) was led by Caroline Meuth (19 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Logan Lednicky (16 kills, 6 blocks, 6 kills),...
Billy Napier: Gators Have 'Bigger Aspirations' Than Bowl Eligibility
The Gators are just one win away from bowl eligibility in 2022, but Billy Napier has bigger aspirations for the Florida program.
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Texas A&M is a mess as is Fisher’s coaching status
The Texas A&M Aggies season had such high expectations coming into the season. They even had the top-ranked recruiting class in the country in February. It was considered to be the best recruiting class in the history of recruiting rankings. And now head coach Jimbo Fisher is battling for his job.
'I did everything to not mess up': Reeves aiming to play freely in year two
Kowacie Reeves tried to set a box out but couldn’t. Instead, the opposing team’s player secured an offensive rebound and a second chance for his team. They scored. “A normal person,” as Reeves called it, would simply move on to the next play, paying little mind to a small blunder in a big game.
myaggienation.com
A&M men to play Louisiana-Monroe tonight
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. A&M had a 90-47 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday. Freshman forward Solomon Washington had 15 points and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 11 points. Louisiana-Monroe...
myaggienation.com
Aggie volleyball team drops first of two matches against Tigers
AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Auburn 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Neville Arena. The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Sunday. A&M (12-12, 4-9) dropped two close sets before breaking through in the third set. The Aggies...
KBTX.com
Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in final DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings after the final week of the high school regular season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 10 following a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars...
KBTX.com
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
texaslifestylemag.com
Inside BCS’s Stellar Hotel – The Stella
Home of Texas A&M University, the twin cities of Bryan-College Station almost always have an event going on. While there are many hotels in the area, The Stella makes you feel like home. From the minute you arrive at the Stella hotel in Bryan, TX, you are treated as family...
alachuachronicle.com
Text to Republicans comes from the same PAC that is telling people to vandalize Single-Member District signs
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans are receiving text tonight that advise them to vote against Single-Member Districts, saying the ballot measure will “turn the whole county into the City of Gainesville and will allow Woke Socialists to take over,” but those texts are coming from a PAC called Alachua County’s Future that is also advising people to vandalize signs promoting Single-Member Districts and to remove and throw away those signs.
WCJB
UF President Ben Sasse’s contract sent to Board of Governor’s for approval
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The proposed contract for Senator Ben Sasse has been published in the agenda for this week’s State Board of Governors meeting. In it, Sasse would receive a base salary of $1,000,000 a year. He would also get another $1,000,000 as a retention payment if he...
WCJB
RIP TV20's Steve Ingram
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
Battalion Texas AM
College Station cost of living higher than ever
Monthly costs in College Station are up 200% over the last year according to the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee. Inflation in Texas is at an all-time high. In August of 2021, the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee estimated that the monthly living cost for a person in Texas was around $250 per month, while in 2022, monthly living expenses are estimated at about $750 per month. Texas A&M students are dealing with these rising prices in every aspect: Rent, groceries and gas are now more expensive than ever before. According to Stanford University scholars, inflation is the result of the Federal Reserve Board setting interest rates too low or the growth of money supply growing too quickly. Upperclassmen have been able to compare the cost of living during their early years at A&M, to the current reality of living in a college town.
