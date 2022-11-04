Read full article on original website
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Phillymag.com
A Romantic Getaway-Inspired Wedding in the Poconos
The waterfall at the Ledges Hotel was a gorgeous ceremony backdrop. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. The Poconos are always a good idea — particularly when you’re looking for a unique wedding...
Mountain Dudes’ owner transforming former Sammy’s Drive-In, Toby’s Cup again. Here’s what’s to come for P’burg area dining.
The owner of Mountain Dudes has big plans with a new business partner to transform two Phillipsburg area landmark restaurants into new ventures. Chris Sterlacci of Asbury recently paired up with Dan Risis of Livingston, Essex County, to return to Mountain Dudes’ brief original site at the former Sammy’s Drive-In property to launch a new roadside barbecue eatery. Drake’s Joint, 1193 Route 22 in Greenwich Township and across from the former Phillipsburg Mall, opened Saturday.
Garage fire in Butler Township
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out in a garage and home in Butler Township on Sunday. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that despite having trouble getting to the fire because of limited access due to a bridge with weight restrictions, they were able to knock out the blaze with brush fire trucks.
‘Endless Mountains Christmas’ provides guide to holiday fun
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau has partnered with the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency to produce “An Endless Mountains Christmas.” Now in its third year, this campaign promotes holiday events and deals throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.
18-Footer Ships to Longwood Gardens Amid Christmas Tree Price Hikes
Crystal Spring Tree Farm sold its first tree of the season to Longwood Gardens.Image via ABC 16. As people begin prepping for the holiday season, Crystal Spring Tree Farm in East Lehighton, Pa. just shipped is first tree, an 18-footer, to Longwood Gardens, writes Amanda Eustice for ABC 16.
Holiday blow mold auction in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Wall to wall inside Jones Auction House in Springbrook Township are classic and vintage holiday decorations known as blow molds. "As you can see, a lot of these come are from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and the paint is still very good on them," said Jeff Weber, collection owner.
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV flips after crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
macaronikid.com
Christmas in Color Holiday Light Show in our Area!
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! from November 18 - January 1, 2023 at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, PA. This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With...
Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
After more than 2 years, new grocer finally replacing former Heard’s Meat Market in Bangor
A vacant building that once occupied Heard’s Meat Market for over a century in Bangor has been filled by an ethnic grocer. Abigail Landa and her husband, Carlos Gonzalez, opened Fruitmex on Nov. 1 at 501 S. Main St. The business is similar to a small convenience store, carrying both Hispanic and American food items, grocery items, toiletries and fresh produce. Patrons will find such brands as Goya, Charras and Tortrix, as well as Ragu, Pillsbury and Ronzoni.
Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78
A 63-year-old Alpha man and a 40-year-old Bethlehem man were identified as the two people who died Monday after a dump truck hauling a skid steer crashed into an overpass on Interstate 78 East in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County Coroner reports. Donald T. Gercie, of Alpha, was driving...
Many issues drawing people to polls in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, election polling places will be open in Pennsylvania, and mail-in ballots will start to be counted at the Monroe County Administrative building in Stroudsburg. Kelly Apgar of Stroudsburg plans to cast her ballot in person. She's voting because she wants overall change. "I think...
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each December
From flashy light shows to quaint small town festivals and big city celebrations, there are so many wonderful attractions to explore in Pennsylvania during Christmastime. In this article we'll be discussing one of the most festive Pennsylvania towns that truly comes alive during the holidays, keep reading to learn more.
The Agency agrees to buy land near airport for $1.5 million
The local Industrial Development Agency is looking to spend nearly $1.5 million buying more than 290 acres of land on the way to the Greater Binghamton Airport.
Times News
Krocks celebrate 50th
Mr. and Mrs. Brent Krock of Palmerton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on Nov. 4, 1972 by the Rev. Jerome F. Urbanski in Sacred Heart Church, Palmerton. Mrs. Krock is the former Janice Jezik, daughter of the late Helen Jezik of Palmerton. Mr. Krock is the...
thehighlandernews.org
Mis Main Eats: Anthony’s Restaurant in Old Forge
When writing this column, I like to cover restaurants that are either local or within a reasonable driving distance from campus. While this restaurant is certainly drive-able, it’s not exactly the closest, but it holds a special place in my heart. Anthony’s in Old Forge is an Italian restaurant....
2 dead in dump truck crash on I-78 in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say. The driver and passenger in a dump truck died after the truck crashed Monday morning on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed the truck crashed into the Adams...
Truck crashes into rest area in Monroe County
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital. It happened before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. The driver lost control and went into the Crescent Lake Rest Area,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Asa Packer's dream home is a historical treasure. The Asa Packer Mansion is a beautiful, three-story Victorian Italianate building with a center hall plan and a one-room extension on each end. Its ornate wooden brackets and Gothic window arches are beautiful, and the verandah features trefoil motifs and Gothic window arches.
