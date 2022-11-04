The owner of Mountain Dudes has big plans with a new business partner to transform two Phillipsburg area landmark restaurants into new ventures. Chris Sterlacci of Asbury recently paired up with Dan Risis of Livingston, Essex County, to return to Mountain Dudes’ brief original site at the former Sammy’s Drive-In property to launch a new roadside barbecue eatery. Drake’s Joint, 1193 Route 22 in Greenwich Township and across from the former Phillipsburg Mall, opened Saturday.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO