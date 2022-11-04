ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, VT

iputney.com

2 Bedroom house for rent furnished for 3 months this winter

We will be away this year, leaving our house available to be rented. The dates would be approximately from Thanksgiving until the second week in March. The house is fully furnished and is located about 2 miles from the village of Putney, near the Greenwood School. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and lots of great light for the wintertime.
PUTNEY, VT
mynbc5.com

1 dead after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes in Manchester

One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off a Manchester road and crashed into trees early Monday morning. The tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m. off Brown Avenue near Pine Island Road. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died of injuries suffered in the crash. Her identity was...
MANCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will be charged with his fourth DUI after a suspected blown tire led to a crash on Sunday, injuring a man on a motorcycle. Vermont State Police say Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was driving on Route 7 in Pownal around 9:30 a.m. when his tire reportedly blew, causing him to cross the center line and hit a man on a motorcycle.
POWNAL, VT
vermontjournal.com

Springfield Family Eyecare ribbon cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated with Springfield Family Eyecare on their re-opening, expansion, and as new members of their Chambers. Dr. Mercedes Smith debuted a beautiful, new, expanded office at their location at 2 Summer St., Springfield, VT...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal

POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
POWNAL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man busted for stealing beer in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN — A 31-year-old man was arrested for retail theft in Fair Haven on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a theft at Tennybrook on Main Street. Police say that Justin T. Schroeder allegedly grabbed two 12-packs of Labatt’s beer and fled the store without paying for it.
FAIR HAVEN, VT
WGME

Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase

ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
LEBANON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford

HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday. It happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue around 4 p.m. The Rutland City Police say they responded to the area and found a car that crashed...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
