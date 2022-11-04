Read full article on original website
2 Bedroom house for rent furnished for 3 months this winter
We will be away this year, leaving our house available to be rented. The dates would be approximately from Thanksgiving until the second week in March. The house is fully furnished and is located about 2 miles from the village of Putney, near the Greenwood School. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and lots of great light for the wintertime.
‘Terrified’: Vermont woman attacked by bear saved by flashlight
WINHALL, Vt. — A Vermont woman was attacked by a bear after her dog chased a cub up a tree, angering the protective mother. Sarah Dietl, 43, of Winhall, needed 15 staples in her scalp and suffered from “a mangled” hand, cuts on her face and a gash in her side, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.
1 dead after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes in Manchester
One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off a Manchester road and crashed into trees early Monday morning. The tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m. off Brown Avenue near Pine Island Road. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died of injuries suffered in the crash. Her identity was...
The Marshall Tucker Band to perform in Rutland
The Marshall Tucker Band will be performing live at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland, Vermont on Friday, February 24, 2023, starting at 8 p.m.
Adult-use recreational cannabis shop to open in Bennington, Vt.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS 10) – As the chances to open an adult use recreational cannabis store in New York by the end of 2022 seems to be going up in smoke, Vermonters are already enjoying the blossoming new industry. As the flowering new cannabis industry grows across the country and there are more delays in […]
Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will be charged with his fourth DUI after a suspected blown tire led to a crash on Sunday, injuring a man on a motorcycle. Vermont State Police say Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was driving on Route 7 in Pownal around 9:30 a.m. when his tire reportedly blew, causing him to cross the center line and hit a man on a motorcycle.
Springfield Family Eyecare ribbon cutting
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated with Springfield Family Eyecare on their re-opening, expansion, and as new members of their Chambers. Dr. Mercedes Smith debuted a beautiful, new, expanded office at their location at 2 Summer St., Springfield, VT...
In Springfield, a Mom Fights to Send Her Son With Disabilities Back to School
Every day, when 10-year-old Maurice wakes up, his mother, Lauren, sings him the 1960s pop song “Good Morning Starshine.” She asks him if he slept well, hugs and kisses him, and gives him his morning medicine. Every night, before Maurice goes to bed, Lauren tells him how strong,...
Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal
POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
Bennington woman arrested after alleged family fight
A Bennington woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court after she allegedly injured a family or household member during a domestic assault incident on November 5.
Man busted for stealing beer in Fair Haven
FAIR HAVEN — A 31-year-old man was arrested for retail theft in Fair Haven on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a theft at Tennybrook on Main Street. Police say that Justin T. Schroeder allegedly grabbed two 12-packs of Labatt’s beer and fled the store without paying for it.
Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase
ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland
A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was killed after he was shot and then crashed his vehicle, according to a press release from state police Tuesday evening. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland.
Keene State College student suffers head injury after accidental fall in residence hall
KEENE, N.H. — A Keene State College student was taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury from an accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall, according to officials. Keene State College said the student suffered injuries from the accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall Sunday morning.
Bennington woman arrested for alleged connection to fatal shooting
A Bennington woman was arrested on Friday for her alleged connection to the fatal shooting of Ulysses Ivey which occurred on Wednesday, October 26.
Santa Fe, NM
