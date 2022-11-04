The $9 million Sun Prairie Area School District exceed the revenue cap referendum passed Nov. 8 with 60.5% of voters in favor with 93.2% of the total votes reporting. The tally was 14,192 YES votes and 9,270 votes against the referendum. The Nov. 8 results did not surprise two vocal opponents of the referendum -- current District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner and former Sun Prairie School Board member Dave Hoekstra. ...

