Kalani Sitake inadvertently provided the diagnosis of the problems and gave away the solution to recent woes
BYU's win over Boise State caught just about everyone by surprise. When the game kicked off, BYU was a 10.5-point underdog playing on the blue turf at Boise State in a very difficult road environment. The Cougars had been reeling after four straight losses and few expected Kalani Sitake to be able to turn his squad's performance around in time to snap Boise State's four-game winning streak.
2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah
Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
Why Terrion Arnold missed LSU; how Bryce Young feels after game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Cornerback Terrion Arnold was not spotted during warmups inside Tiger Stadium and ultimately did not travel to Baton Rouge for Saturday’s road game at LSU. On Monday, Alabama coach Nick Saban explained why the redshirt freshman was absent. “He was sick,” said Saban to kick...
Will Anderson, Bryce Young share respect for each other after loss
BATON ROUGE, La. – Reminiscent of Nick Saban stopping his two star players from leaving the postgame press conference in Indianapolis for him to share his appreciation and how much both Will Anderson and Bryce Young meant to Alabama’s 2021 football team, even after a loss, the pair of Crimson Tide standouts did the same for each other Saturday at LSU.
FSU throttles Miami football, Mario Cristobal grilled by media in aftermath of 45-3 blowout
The Seminoles showed balanced offensively throughout while Miami never got anything going, registering 62 passing yards with two interceptions. The run game totaled 126 yards on 33 carries for the Hurricanes, who played behind the chains and faced an insurmountable hole by halftime. "It was obviously a poor performance by...
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
The Cavinder twins hit the court today in Miami and it's unlike anything The U has ever seen
Haley and Hanna Cavinder began their Miami careers November 7 as the Hurricanes routed Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks, 83-51. Haley scored nine points and had four rebounds. Hanna had eight points, two rebounds, and two assists. This is their story. The million-dollar enterprise of Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball players Haley...
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
Hoops Walk & Talk: Fitz gives his thoughts after Jerome Tang’s Kansas State debut
Postgame Walk & Talk: Introducing coach Jerome Tang. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Jerome Tang's first game at Kansas State delivered a victory, plenty of highlights and a packed student section. Following the Wildcats' 93-59 victory over UTRGV, Fitz shares his thoughts on Tang's debut as the new boss of Kansas State basketball.
For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search
AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn
Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to Bill O’Brien’s play-calling
After Alabama’s 32-31 loss to LSU, questions abound about the future of Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Alabama fans were furious with both, but especially O’Brien, with many calling into question the play-calling in both the Tennessee and LSU losses. In...
BREAKING: Three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin finally has its quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, with roughly a month and a half until the start of the early signing period. On Monday, Broomfield (Colo.) quarterback Cole LaCrue announced his commitment to the Badgers, having just received his scholarship offer on Oct. 31. "They told me...
Coaches Corner: Don't bet on Dan Lanning leaving Oregon for Auburn
A strange rumor popped up this weekend regarding mutual interest between the Auburn administration and Oregon first-year head coach Dan Lanning. The rumor has already been mostly debunked by 247Sports' AuburnUndercover site. However, it makes sense that Auburn would have an interest in Lanning. He has proven that he has the recruiting and coaching chops to immediately make a team a championship contender. And given his experience at Georgia, he has the SEC pedigree. But does this make sense for Lanning?
Minnesota RB commit Marquese Williams knows work needed for Big Ten success
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Marquese Williams matured and really started looking at his future in college, he decided he needed to become stronger and change his running style a bit. So the Minnesota commit and running back from Bishop McDevitt became focused on being tougher to bring down on first...
Bay Area LB RL Miller having big senior campaign, solid to Arizona State
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker RL Miller is solid in his commitment to Arizona State...
Brewster's Breakdown: LSU QB Jayden Daniels | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of Jayden Daniels' stunning week 10 performance in LSU's upset win over Alabama.
Coach: Lang gives Vols 'very athletic' offensive lineman with size
Pike Road (Ala.) High School coach Mike Atkins explains what Tennessee is getting in its newest commitment, offensive lineman Vysen Lang.
Carolina Panthers coaching staff: Steve Wilks parts ways with Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni
The Carolina Panthers made more staff changes after the team’s latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Interim head coach Steve Wilks parted ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after the 42-21 defeat at the hands of the Bengals. Cooper joined the staff in...
FSU turns to JUCO to offer a familiar name at defensive tackle
Florida State is recruiting a familiar name, offering JUCO defensive lineman Derick Hunter a scholarship on Monday evening. Hunter, who goes by “Rambo”, is currently at Hinds (Miss) Community College after exiting Texas A&M’s program in the spring. If the name rings a bell, that’s because Hunter...
