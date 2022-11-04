ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood

Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire

Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County

(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Bellevue Police searching for missing woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are asking for help in finding a missing endangered person. Police say 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off last Thursday near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Her family says she hasn’t been seen since. Lucille’s family reports that she has...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Police identify woman shot and killed near 49th and Miami

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police identified the woman shot and killed early Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami. Investigators say the victim is DaeTiauna Kellogg, age 20. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call about 2:29 Sunday morning. Once on scene, officers found Kellogg. OPD said...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Police recover two stolen cars, four teens taken into custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two cars recently reported stolen. Monday night, around 9:15 p.m., a 19-year-old woman reported her 2017 silver Kia Sorento with California license plates was stolen. According to police, the car was unlocked with the keys inside. Around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police investigating incident involving off-duty officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Tuesday morning that internal investigators are looking into an incident involving an off-duty officer. The officer under investigation for the Sunday incident has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which was authorized by OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer, according to the OPD release.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Police identify man injured in Omaha shooting Sunday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was seriously injured after a shooting in Omaha Sunday night. Officials say the call came in at 7:50 p.m. on N. 41st near Pinkney Street. Officers found Reginald Collins who said he was walking when someone in a "dark colored sedan" shot him. A nearby house was also hit by gunfire.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man after a cutting incident Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 96th and Park Drive Saturday at 7:23 a.m. for a cutting. The victim spoke to police and allegedly said his roommate cut him. Medics treated the victim at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman arrested after reportedly taking money from register in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman was arrested after she was reportedly caught stealing money from her register at a Lincoln store. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a call of a reported theft by an employee. According...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Monday Nov. 7 COVID-19 update: No deaths reported in Omaha-metro

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy