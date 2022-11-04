Read full article on original website
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Lt. Gov. Fetterman spent much of the campaign recovering from a stroke while fending off attacks by Oz about his fitness to serve. In their lone debate, Fetterman turned in a rocky debate performance that fueled concern it damaged his chances. Oz is a smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who just moved from his longtime home in New Jersey. He barely won a primary in which opponents cast him as an out-of-touch Hollywood liberal. Most Pennsylvania polls close at 8 p.m.
Colorado votes on decriminalizing ‘magic mushrooms’
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters are deciding Tuesday whether theirs will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms. A ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience...
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee wins 1st full term in office
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to win his first full term in office. McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He was the heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Kalus is a business owner and political novice who moved to the state last year. Like Democrats nationwide, McKee worked to keep abortion rights front and center in the campaign and convince voters that he would champion reproductive rights.
GOP’s Zeldin looks to block Hochul’s path to history in NY
NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win an election for governor in New York. But first she has to get past Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul became the state’s first female governor last year after her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned. Now the Democrat is trying to get voters to send her to a full term. Zeldin has focused his campaign on crime as he vies to become the state’s first Republican elected to lead the state in two decades. New Yorkers haven’t elected a Republican governor since Gov. George Pataki won a third term in 2002.
How Florida wildlife is faring after Hurricane Ian
Southwest Florida looks a lot different than it did before Hurricane Ian ripped through the area six weeks ago. The verdant Sanibel Island has browned, its trees felled by the storm or drowning in salt water. And Cape Coral, a meticulously neat planned community cut by rows of canals, is still digging itself out from under debris.
Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 4:14AM PST until November 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE…Portions of CA. * WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may. result. *...
Villanova wins in 1st game without Wright; Neptune in charge
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — The No. 16 Villanova Wildcats beat La Salle 81-68 and won their first game under coach Kyle Neptune. Neptune replaced Jay Wright in the wake of the Hall of Fame coach’s sudden retirement. Caleb Daniels scored 24 points and Eric Dixon had 20 for the Wildcats. Josh Nickelberry led the Explorers with 22 points. La Salle lost in coach Fran Dunphy’s first game back since he came out of retirement. Dunphy also had lengthy, successful coaching stints at Penn and Temple and was coaxed out of retirement to lead the program where he was a star player.
