ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

What’s needed this year for the upcoming Care and Share food drive in Colorado Springs

By Scott Harrison
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjbJ1_0izHXLD500

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Next Wednesday's annual Season of Sharing holiday food drive comes at a time when the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and the economy are creating unusual challenges for the Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gW7mm_0izHXLD500
KRDO

Officials said that inflation is up 8.5%, the cost of acquiring food is up 12% and the number of people needing food had risen 23 percent while food supplies are down 30%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3QPZ_0izHXLD500
KRDO

Federal assistance to food banks -- which peaked earlier in the pandemic -- has ended, contributing to less food coming in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hAQz_0izHXLD500
KRDO

Also, the economic situation has resulted in fewer monetary donations; a $1 donation pays for five meals now, as compared to eight meals before the pandemic.

Care and Share is asking for more donations, and opportunities to volunteer also are available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIIHd_0izHXLD500
KRDO

You're asked to bring non-perishable canned goods and items such as peanut butter, to the food drive next week.

For more information on the Season of Sharing Food Drive happening Wednesday, Nov. 9, click here.

Nathan Springer, the new president and CEO of Care and Share, said that this is a good time to check on employees, relatives, friends and neighbors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05M1RS_0izHXLD500
KRDO

"You might be surprised," he said. "There's a lot of them struggling out there, and they need your help. What we've seen is a new group of people, working class families, who were living from paycheck to paycheck but have now crossed into a threshold of need because of the economy."

Springer explained that the situation would be worse if support from corporations, foundations and grants hadn't remained stable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFPEU_0izHXLD500
KRDO

"Neighborhood food drives have been consistent, too," he said. "Schools are helping us with that."

Care and Share also has a goal of handing out 10,000 turkeys during the next two weeks, ending with the Nov. 18 "Take a Turkey to Work Day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PULnM_0izHXLD500
KRDO

"We know that so many happy holiday memories are associated with food," he said.

Care and Share serves 31 counties and 291 partner agencies; the food bank also has a distribution center in Pueblo and expects to open a third center in Alamosa by the end of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RvYu9_0izHXLD500
KRDO

"I'd ask everybody to look at food waste," Springer said. "Just because your can of food has an expiration date, doesn't mean it's not edible. Bring it to us, let us look at it and see if we can get it to someone in need."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBIdn_0izHXLD500
KRDO

Care and Share also has started a service that will use Door Dash to deliver free food bundles to senior citizens who may find traveling for food difficult.

The post What’s needed this year for the upcoming Care and Share food drive in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

911 systems once again operational across El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say callers can once again dial 911 to report an emergency in El Paso Co. At 2:45am 911 is fully operational again. Callers may call or text 911 in an emergency. Please call 719-444-7000 for non-emergency calls.— Colorado Springs The post 911 systems once again operational across El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Body found at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs

Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police car in Colorado. Updated: 8 hours ago. Two minors are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two robberies in Colorado Springs appear connected

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pair of robberies that happened late Sunday, Nov. 6 are connected. The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive near East Woodman Road and I25. CSPD said a suspect entered the store and took […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Body found near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating on Monday after a body was found near downtown Colorado Springs. There was an active investigation taking place as of 12:30 p.m. in an area close to Wahsatch Avenue and Bijou Street. Police were taking the crime tape down at about 12:45 p.m. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police, there was no other information that could be shared with the public.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police team up with Toys for Tots, Christmas Unlimited to ensure families receive holiday gifts

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is teaming up with Toys for Tots, and Christmas Unlimited for a very special cause this holiday season. The 34th Annual Toy Drive is back to bring the community together and ensure no family is left without a gift this year. “We are very appreciative The post Police team up with Toys for Tots, Christmas Unlimited to ensure families receive holiday gifts appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities CEO to step down at end of 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The current CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities is set to step down at the end of the year. Monday morning, KRDO confirmed that Aram Benyamin has accepted another job out of Colorado Springs and is resigning from his position with Colorado Springs Utilities. He is set to stay with the The post Colorado Springs Utilities CEO to step down at end of 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 reported business robberies believed to be connected in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating two reported business robberies which appeared to be connected to one another in Colorado Springs Sunday, police said officers were dispatched to a business for a reported robbery in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Dr., just before 9 p.m. According to the police, the suspect walked The post 2 reported business robberies believed to be connected in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Citadel Mall Vaccination Site to Close in an effort to shift back to normal healthcare infrastructure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday is the last day the Citadel Mall Covid-19 vaccination site will be open to the public. Although this site will no longer offer Covid-19 vaccinations, it will still remain open as a drive-through testing site. The Colorado state health department made the decision to close the site in an The post Citadel Mall Vaccination Site to Close in an effort to shift back to normal healthcare infrastructure appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak State College holding week-long celebration ahead of Veteran’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak State College has a prominent veteran and military affiliation percentage among the student body and staff, 30% in fact. The school holds a week-long celebration of events leading up to Veteran's Day on Friday, November 11. "The purpose of this isn't just to honor veterans," Pikes Peak State The post Pikes Peak State College holding week-long celebration ahead of Veteran’s Day appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Southern Colorado Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Red Flag Warning issued due to winds, low humidity in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department has issued a Red Flag Warning due to winds and low humidity. The warning will be effective from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Sign up for emergency notifications here. A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM to 7 PM Wednesday, November The post Red Flag Warning issued due to winds, low humidity in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Best dog parks in the Colorado Springs area

Next time your dog jumps for joy at the mention of the phrase "dog park," take them somewhere new and exciting to explore. According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine, these dog parks around the city are the most well maintained, dog-friendly, and easy to navigate. Let your dog sniff it out for themselves:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Water main break closes S. 21st St. from West Rio Grande St. to Argus Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews have shut down a portion of S. 21st St. in Colorado Springs while they work to repair a water main break. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, S. 21st St. will be closed from W. Rio Grande St. to Argus Blvd. until midday Thursday, Nov. 10. Below is a look The post Water main break closes S. 21st St. from West Rio Grande St. to Argus Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado crashes due to driver fatigue more than double in a year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If Daylight Saving Time ending has you feeling groggy, you’re not alone. A concerning jump in driver fatigue has Colorado State Patrol (CSP) sounding the alarm. According to CSP crash data, crashes due to fatigue or a driver falling asleep have more than doubled in just the last year, from The post Colorado crashes due to driver fatigue more than double in a year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 minors charged in deadly Colorado fire

Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs annexing 'No Man's Land' gap along West Colorado Avenue

Colorado Springs is working to close a gap, nicknamed "No Man's Land," between the existing city boundary and Manitou Springs along West Colorado Avenue. The unincorporated stretch of Colorado Avenue joining the city starts just east of Ridge Road and runs into Manitou's town boundary west of Columbia Road. It's a stretch that serves several aging motels, a liquor store and Amanda's Cantina and Fonda, a popular Mexican restaurant. It also includes a parcel that runs along Fountain Creek.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Responsible dog adoption as the holidays approach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many dogs are adopted around the holidays. An event Sunday held at Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare called 'Meet the Breeds' helped people looking for a pup get to know which breed is the best fit for them and their lifestyle. Each breed has a specific purpose in The post Responsible dog adoption as the holidays approach appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy